Dr. Roger Kapoor Recognized as a Rising Star in Healthcare by Becker’s Hospital Review
Dr. Roger Kapoor, M.D., M.B.A., F.A.A.D., Senior Vice President of Beloit Health System, has been named a Rising Star in Healthcare by Becker’s Hospital Review
I am honored to be included among the individuals acknowledged on this list who are making significant advances toward improving the healthcare field.”BELOIT, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloit Health System Senior Vice President, Roger Kapoor, M.D., M.B.A., F.A.A.D., has been nationally recognized as a Rising Star in Healthcare by the prestigious Becker’s Hospital Review.
Becker's Hospital Review is the go-to source for healthcare leaders looking for information, insights, and opportunities to engage with their peers on the most critical issues impacting the healthcare industry. As one of the most respected media platforms in the industry, Becker's Hospital Review offers a variety of print, digital and live event platforms for healthcare decision-makers to access the information they need, exchange ideas, and have meaningful conversations about the most important topics facing American healthcare today.
Becker’s Hospital Review recently released its Rising Stars in Healthcare list which, after meticulously and diligently scouring the nation for game-changers / change agents, recognizes leaders focused on making healthcare more accessible, and affordable, while improving the patient experience. Those that make the list are shining examples of the ambition, drive and passion it takes to shape the future of healthcare delivery. These leaders are further distinguished by their enthusiasm, inspiration, and visionary goals to improve healthcare for all. The selection process for this list involves peer nominations, an evaluation of candidates and selection by Becker’s Healthcare based on their individual qualifications.
Dr. Roger Kapoor, M.D., M.B.A., F.A.A.D, was recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review for his leadership in hospital operations, his innovation and passion in re-engineering the delivery of healthcare to patients in a manner that resulted in patient satisfaction rising from a stagnant 16th percentile to an astonishing 88th percentile in less than a year and his commitment to enhancing community health literacy and aiding staff with burnout. Dr. Kapoor’s leadership has also led to some transformative results in quality with the hospital receiving three consecutive “A” ratings from the national watchdog group Leapfrog and their Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Quality Star rating increasing from 2 stars to 4 out of 5 stars.
"It’s a privilege to receive this recognition from Becker’s Hospital Review. I am honored to be included among the individuals acknowledged on this list who are making significant advances toward improving the healthcare field. I am continually amazed by the incredible people I have the privilege of working with and remain truly optimistic about the future and the welfare of the communities we serve.” - Dr. Roger Kapoor
Dr. Roger Kapoor is a board-certified Dermatologist who completed his medical training at Stanford University in California and completed his Dermatology at Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts. In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Kapoor holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Oxford University, England.
