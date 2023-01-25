Submit Release
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter and 2022 Full Year

/EIN News/ -- RUSTON, La., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $29.5 million, or $0.95 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $16.2 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and compared to net income of $28.3 million, or $1.20 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted net income(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $30.4 million, or $0.99 adjusted diluted earnings per share(1). Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("adjusted PTPP")(1) earnings was $42.1 million.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $87.7 million, reflecting diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022, of $3.28 representing a decrease of $1.32, or 28.7%, from diluted earnings per share of $4.60 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“As I look back on the past quarter and 2022 as a whole, I’m very pleased with where we are as a company and how we are operating from a position of strength,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president, and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “We showed positive financial results for the quarter and the year, bolstered our Texas franchise with the partnership with BTH, attracted high-quality bankers across our footprint, and significantly grew our loan portfolio while maintaining our conservative credit culture.”

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted PTPP earnings are non-GAAP financial measures, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights

  • The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.81% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, reflecting a 13 basis point increase from the linked quarter and a 75 basis point increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The fully tax-equivalent NIM, adjusted(1), which excludes the net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 3.73%, reflecting a 12 basis point increase from the linked quarter.
  • Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $84.7 million, reflecting a $6.2 million, or 7.9% increase, compared to the linked quarter, and a $30.6 million, or 56.4% increase, compared to the prior year quarter.
  • The Company's annualized returns on average assets and average equity were 1.23% and 12.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.70% and 6.86%, respectively, for the linked quarter.
  • Excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, total LHFI were $6.81 billion, reflecting an increase of $383.0 million, or 6.0%, compared to September 30, 2022.
  • Provision for credit losses was a net expense of $4.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net expense of $16.9 million for the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the merger with BTH, which required a Day 1 Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") loan provision of $14.9 million during the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for loan credit losses ("ALCL") to total LHFI, adjusted (2) was 1.28% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.29% at September 30, 2022.
  • Total nonperforming LHFI to total LHFI was 0.14% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2022, and 0.48% at December 31, 2021. The ALCL to nonperforming LHFI was 876.87% at December 31, 2022, compared to 594.11% and 259.35% at the linked quarter and prior year quarter ends, respectively.

(1) Fully tax equivalent NIM, adjusted, is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by removing the net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income.
(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated at December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. For the periods prior to September 30, 2022, it is calculated by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") and warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL, and PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration ("SBA").

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $84.7 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 7.9%, compared to the linked quarter. Purchase accounting accretion income on acquired loans was $1.7 million during the current quarter compared to $1.2 million during the linked quarter, with remaining purchase accounting net loan discounts totaling $2.2 million at December 31, 2022. Net purchase accounting accretion income on deposits and subordinated indebtedness totaled $244,000, bringing the total impact from purchase accounting treatment on net interest income to $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.4 million for the linked quarter.

Excluding the net purchase accounting accretion, the $5.7 million increase in net interest income was mainly due to increases of $13.6 million and $6.0 million in interest income driven by an increase in market interest rates on interest-earning assets and increases in average interest-earning asset balances, respectively, during the current quarter. These increases were partially offset by a $13.1 million increase in interest expense due primarily to increased market interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

The table below presents the estimated loan and deposit accretion and subordinated indebtedness amortization schedule resulting from merger purchase accounting adjustments for the periods shown.

  Loan
Accretion
Income 		  Deposit
Accretion
Income		   Subordinated
Indebtedness
Amortization
Expense 		  Total Impact to
Net Interest
Income
3Q2022 $ 1,187   $ 238   $ (10 )   $ 1,415  
4Q2022   1,653     259     (15 )     1,897  
Total actual realized net purchase accounting accretion $ 2,840   $ 497   $ (25 )   $ 3,312  
For the years ending (estimated):              
2023 $ 2,023   $ 209   $ (62 )   $ 2,170  
Thereafter   223     23     (706 )     (460 )
Total remaining net purchase accounting accretion at December 31, 2022 $ 2,246   $ 232   $ (768 )   $ 1,710  

The increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was the result of a $20.1 million increase in total interest income, partially offset by a $13.8 million increase in interest expense. Increases in interest rates drove a $13.9 million increase in total interest income, while increases in average interest-earning asset balances drove a $6.2 million increase in total interest income. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to rate increases, which drove an $11.6 million increase in interest expense on deposits and a $1.4 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and other borrowings.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the Federal Funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. In early 2020, the Federal Reserve lowered the target rate range to 0.00% to 0.25%. These rates remained in effect throughout all of 2021. On March 17, 2022, the target rate range was increased to 0.25% to 0.50%, then subsequently increased six more times during 2022, with the most recent and current Federal Funds target rate range being set at December 14, 2022, to 4.25% to 4.50%. At December 31, 2022, the Federal Funds target rate range had increased 425 basis points on a year-to-date basis. In order to remain competitive as market interest rates increase, interest rates paid on deposits must also increase. Increases in interest rates contributed $11.8 million to the total increase in interest income earned on total LHFI, while interest rates increased our total deposit interest expense by $11.6 million during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter.

The yield on LHFI was 5.63% and 4.94% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively, and average LHFI balances increased to $6.97 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $6.39 billion for the linked quarter. The yield on LHFI, excluding the purchase accounting accretion, was 5.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 4.86% for the linked quarter. The yield on total investment securities was 2.34% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.12% for the linked quarter. Additionally, the rate on interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.64% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and average interest-bearing deposit balances increased to $5.12 billion from $4.83 billion for the linked quarter. Average balances of subordinated indebtedness also increased to $201.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $186.8 million for the linked quarter due to subordinated indebtedness assumed in the BTH merger in August 2022, and reflected a rate of 4.95% for the current quarter compared to 4.81% for the linked quarter.

The fully tax-equivalent NIM was 3.81% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a 13 and a 75 basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 4.96%, an increase of 73 and 161 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively. The rate paid on total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 1.02%, representing a 61 and an 83 basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter. The rate paid on subordinated indebtedness also increased to 4.95%, reflecting a 14 and a 33 basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The net increase in accretion income due to the BTH merger increased the fully tax-equivalent NIM by approximately eight basis points and seven basis points, respectively, during the current quarter and the linked quarter.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

  At and For the Three Months Ended   $ Change   % Change
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  Linked
Quarter 		  Linked
Quarter
Past due LHFI $ 10,932     $ 10,866     $ 25,615     $ 66     0.6 %
ALCL   87,161       83,359       64,586       3,802     4.6  
Classified loans   74,203       69,781       69,372       4,422     6.3  
Total nonperforming LHFI   9,940       14,031       24,903       (4,091 )   (29.2 )
Provision for credit losses   4,624       16,942       (2,647 )     (12,318 )   (72.7 )
Net charge-offs   180       1,078       2,693       (898 )   (83.3 )
Credit quality ratios(1):                  
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI   876.87 %     594.11 %     259.35 %   N/A   28276 bp
ALCL to total LHFI   1.23       1.21       1.23     N/A   2 bp
ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2)   1.28       1.29       1.43     N/A   -1 bp
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI   0.14       0.20       0.48     N/A   -6 bp
Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)   0.01       0.07       0.21     N/A   -6 bp

___________________________
(1)   Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.
(2)   The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated at December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. For the periods prior to September 30, 2022, it is calculated by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the PPP and warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL, and PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA.

The Company recorded a credit loss provision of $4.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to a credit loss provision of $16.9 million recorded during the linked quarter. The decrease is primarily due to a $14.9 million Day 1 CECL loan provision recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, for the merger with BTH.

Overall, most credit metrics improved at December 31, 2022, when compared to the linked quarter. The ALCL to nonperforming LHFI increased to 876.9% at December 31, 2022, compared to 594.1% at September 30, 2022, driven by the $3.8 million increase in the Company’s ALCL for the quarter and a $4.1 million decrease in nonperforming LHFI. Quarterly net charge-offs decreased to $180,000 from $1.1 million for the linked quarter, primarily due to a $1.8 million recovery on a commercial and industrial loan during the current quarter. Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) decreased to 0.01% for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, compared to 0.07% for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Classified loans increased $4.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to the linked quarter, and represented 1.05% of LHFI, at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.01% at September 30, 2022. The ALCL to total LHFI increased to 1.23% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.21% at September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $13.4 million, a decrease of $294,000, or 2.1%, from the linked quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily driven by decreases of $1.7 million and $612,000 on the gain on sales of securities, net and insurance commission and fee income, respectively, offset by an increase of $2.1 million in mortgage banking revenue.

The gain on sales of securities, net, decreased $1.7 million when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, due to the sale of primarily legacy BTH securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as a result of investment strategy and liquidity management, while no sale transactions occurred during the current quarter. The $612,000 decrease in insurance commission and fee income was caused by the seasonality of policy renewals.

The $2.1 million increase in mortgage banking revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a $2.0 million impairment of the GNMA MSR portfolio recognized during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, without a similar sale occurring during the current quarter. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company entered into a contract to transfer the servicing of these GNMA loans to a third party, the unpaid principal balance of these loans were approximately $453.3 million at December 31, 2022. The sale of the MSR portfolio on these loans is expected to settle in the first quarter of 2023, with no significant gain or loss expected at settlement.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $57.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by increases of $1.5 million, $682,000, $464,000, $365,000 and $309,000 in salaries and employee benefits, intangible asset amortization, occupancy and equipment, net, regulatory assessments and advertising and marketing expenses, respectively. The total increase was partially offset by decreases of $2.4 million and $432,000 in merger-related expense and other noninterest expense, respectively.

The $1.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily driven by a $1.0 million increase related to an additional month of BTH expenses. The remaining increase was driven by an additional incentive accrual recorded during the current quarter due to exceeding performance metrics during the period.

The $682,000 increase in intangible asset amortization expense was due to the additional month of expense in the current quarter due to the timing of closing of the BTH merger.

The $464,000 increase in occupancy and equipment, net expense was primarily driven by a $357,000 increase in contractual rent expense due to the timing of the closing of the merger and one new banking center location.

The $365,000 increase in regulatory assessments expense was due to a change in the assessment rate during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as growth in average assets primarily due to the BTH merger.

The $309,000 increase in advertising and marketing expenses was due to expenses associated with marketing campaigns.

Merger-related expenses declined $2.4 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to $2.8 million in professional services fees incurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The $432,000 decrease in other noninterest expense was mainly due to system integration savings realized in conjunction with the BTH merger.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 18.8% during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 14.8% during the linked quarter and 14.6% during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was lower due to tax-exempt items and credits having a larger than proportional effect on the Company's effective income tax rate as income before taxes decreases. Merger expenses incurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, caused the income before income taxes to be lower compared to the current quarter and the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was lower compared to the effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to the tax impact of the exercise of stock options and vesting of stock awards during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Condition

Loans

  • Total LHFI at December 31, 2022, were $7.09 billion, an increase of $207.3 million, or 3.0%, from $6.88 billion at September 30, 2022, and an increase of $1.86 billion, or 35.5%, compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Total real estate loans were $4.73 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $301.0 million, or 6.8%, from the linked quarter. Mortgage warehouse lines of credit totaled $284.9 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $175.7 million, or 38.1%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • The largest contributor to the increase in LHFI was commercial real estate which increased $130.3 million, or 6.0%, compared to the linked quarter.

Securities

  • Total securities at December 31, 2022, were $1.66 billion, a decrease of $30.7 million, or 1.8%, compared to the linked quarter and an increase of $124.1 million, or 8.1%, compared to December 31, 2021.
  • The decrease was due to maturities, scheduled principal payments, and calls; there were no security sales during the current quarter.
  • Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, associated with the AFS portfolio improved by $15.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • The total securities portfolio effective duration was 5.1 years as of December 31, 2022, compared to 5.2 years as of September 30, 2022.

Deposits

  • Total deposits at December 31, 2022, were $7.78 billion, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to the linked quarter, and represented an increase of $1.21 billion, or 18.3%, from December 31, 2021.
  • For the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total average deposits were 33.6%, compared to 34.9% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Borrowings

  • FHLB advances and other borrowings at December 31, 2022, were $639.2 million, an increase of $188.8 million, or 41.9%, compared to the linked quarter and represented an increase of $329.4 million, or 106.3%, from December 31, 2021.
  • Average FHLB advances were $511.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $12.0 million from $523.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Stockholders’ Equity

  • Stockholders’ equity was $949.9 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $42.9 million, or 4.7%, compared to $907.0 million at September 30, 2022, and an increase of $219.7 million, compared to $730.2 million, or 30.1%, at December 31, 2021.
  • The increase in stockholders’ equity from the linked quarter is primarily due to net income of $29.5 million and an increase in other comprehensive income, net of tax, of $15.4 million retained during the current quarter.
  • The increase from December 31, 2021, is primarily associated with the BTH merger, which drove a $306.3 million increase in stockholders' equity and net income retained during the year ended December 31, 2022, partially offset by other comprehensive loss, net of tax and dividends declared during the year.

Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and 2022 full year results on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International); +1 (800) 528-1066 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 83933 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ422.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates 59 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas and Houston, across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in managing its business may provide meaningful information to investors about underlying trends in its business. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance and believes that these non-GAAP measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: adjusted net income, adjusted PTPP earnings, adjusted diluted EPS, NIM- FTE, adjusted, adjusted ROAA, adjusted PTPP ROAA, adjusted ROAE, adjusted PTPP ROAE, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, ROATCE and adjusted ROATCE and core efficiency ratio.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including expectations regarding and efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing, deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk, (including the impact of higher interest rates on macroeconomic conditions, competition, and the cost of doing business); the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; the impact of supply-chain disruptions and labor pressures; changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; changes in management personnel; Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; operational risks associated with Origin’s business; volatility and direction of market interest rates; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which Origin operates and in which its loans are concentrated; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; Origin’s level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial loans in Origin’s loan portfolio; changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, and tax matters; Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; changes in the utility of Origin’s non-GAAP liquidity measurements and its underlying assumptions or estimates; uncertainty regarding the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate and the impact of any replacement alternatives such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate on Origin’s business; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations; natural disasters and adverse weather events, acts of terrorism, an outbreak of hostilities (including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine, including the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments), regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or property damage), widespread illness or public health outbreaks or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; and system failures, cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by, may continue to be amplified by, or may, in the future, be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect Origin's customers and the economies where they operate. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Chris Reigelman
318-497-3177
chris@origin.bank

Media Contact
Ryan Kilpatrick
318-232-7472
rkilpatrick@origin.bank

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Quarterly Financial Data

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
                   
Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Net interest income $ 84,749     $ 78,523     $ 59,504     $ 52,502     $ 54,180  
Provision for credit losses   4,624       16,942       3,452       (327 )     (2,647 )
Noninterest income   13,429       13,723       14,216       15,906       16,701  
Noninterest expense   57,254       56,241       44,150       42,774       40,346  
Income before income tax expense   36,300       19,063       26,118       25,961       33,182  
Income tax expense   6,822       2,820       4,807       5,278       4,860  
Net income $ 29,478     $ 16,243     $ 21,311     $ 20,683     $ 28,322  
Adjusted net income(1) $ 30,409     $ 31,087     $ 21,949     $ 21,134     $ 24,144  
Adjusted PTPP earnings ("Adjusted PTPP")(1)   42,103       39,905       30,377       26,205       25,258  
Basic earnings per common share   0.96       0.57       0.90       0.87       1.21  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.95       0.57       0.90       0.87       1.20  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)   0.99       1.09       0.92       0.89       1.02  
Dividends declared per common share   0.15       0.15       0.15       0.13       0.13  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic   30,674,389       28,298,984       23,740,611       23,700,550       23,484,056  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted   30,867,511       28,481,619       23,788,164       23,770,791       23,609,874  
                   
Balance sheet data                  
Total LHFI $ 7,090,022     $ 6,882,681     $ 5,528,093     $ 5,194,406     $ 5,231,331  
Total assets   9,686,067       9,462,639       8,111,524       8,112,295       7,861,285  
Total deposits   7,775,702       7,777,327       6,303,158       6,767,179       6,570,693  
Total stockholders’ equity   949,943       907,024       646,373       676,865       730,211  
                   
Performance metrics and capital ratios                  
Yield on LHFI   5.63 %     4.94 %     4.26 %     4.08 %     4.11 %
Yield on interest-earnings assets   4.96       4.23       3.53       3.13       3.35  
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   1.54       0.64       0.29       0.26       0.28  
Cost of total deposits   1.02       0.41       0.19       0.17       0.19  
NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE")   3.81       3.68       3.23       2.86       3.06  
NIM - FTE, adjusted(2)   3.73       3.61       3.20       2.76       2.92  
Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA")   1.23       0.70       1.08       1.04       1.49  
Adjusted ROAA (annualized)(1)   1.27       1.34       1.11       1.07       1.27  
Adjusted PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1)   1.75       1.72       1.53       1.32       1.33  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE")   12.80       6.86       12.81       11.61       15.70  
Adjusted ROAE (annualized)(1)   13.20       13.14       13.19       11.86       13.39  
Adjusted PTPP ROAE (annualized)(1)   18.28       16.86       18.26       14.71       14.00  
Book value per common share(3) $ 30.90     $ 29.58     $ 27.15     $ 28.50     $ 30.75  
Tangible book value per common share(1)(3)   25.09       23.41       25.05       26.37       28.59  
Adjusted tangible book value per common share(1)   30.29       29.13       29.92       29.15       28.35  
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1)   16.00 %     8.03 %     13.86 %     12.49 %     16.39 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity ("adjusted ROATCE")(1)   16.50 %     15.38 %     14.27 %     12.77 %     13.98 %
Efficiency ratio(4)   58.32 %     60.97 %     59.89 %     62.53 %     56.92 %
Core efficiency ratio(1)   53.06       52.16       54.10       58.93       57.27  
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(5)   10.93 %     10.51 %     10.81 %     11.20 %     11.20 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(5)   11.12       10.70
       10.95       11.35       11.36  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(5)   14.23       13.79       14.09       14.64       14.77  
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)   9.66       9.63       9.09       8.84       9.20  

__________________________

(1)   Adjusted net income, adjusted PTPP earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted ROAA, adjusted PTPP ROAA, adjusted ROAE, adjusted PTPP ROAE, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, adjusted ROATCE and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2)   NIM - FTE, adjusted, is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, by removing the net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income. For periods prior to September 30, 2022, it is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest-earning assets and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.
(3)   A decline in accumulated other comprehensive loss during the year ended December 31, 2022, negatively impacted total stockholders' equity, tangible common equity, book value and tangible book value per common share primarily due to the steepening of the short end of the yield curve that occurred during the first three quarters of 2022 and its impact on our investment portfolio.
(4)   Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
(5)   December 31, 2022, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Year-to-Date Financial Data

  Year Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2022       2021  
       
Income statement and share amounts (Unaudited)
Net interest income $ 275,278     $ 216,252  
Provision for credit losses   24,691       (10,765 )
Noninterest income   57,274       62,193  
Noninterest expense   200,419       156,779  
Income before income tax expense   107,442       132,431  
Income tax expense   19,727       23,885  
Net income $ 87,715     $ 108,546  
Adjusted net income(1) $ 104,579     $ 103,047  
Adjusted PTPP earnings(1)   138,590       114,705  
Basic earnings per common share(2)   3.29       4.63  
Diluted earnings per common share(2)   3.28       4.60  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)   3.91       4.36  
Dividends declared per common share   0.58       0.49  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic   26,627,476       23,431,504  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted   26,760,592       23,608,586  
       
Performance metrics      
Yield on LHFI   4.81 %     4.05 %
Yield on interest-earning assets   4.02       3.42  
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.72       0.32  
Cost of total deposits   0.47       0.22  
NIM, FTE   3.42       3.10  
NIM - FTE, adjusted(3)   3.38       3.01  
ROAA   1.01       1.45  
Adjusted ROAA(1)   1.20       1.38  
Adjusted PTPP ROAA(1)   1.60       1.54  
ROAE   10.81       15.79  
Adjusted ROAE(1)   12.89       14.99  
Adjusted PTPP ROAE(1)   17.08       16.68  
ROATCE(1)   12.43       16.51  
Adjusted ROATCE(1)   14.82       15.67  
Efficiency ratio(4)   60.27       56.31  
Core efficiency ratio(1)   54.16       52.87  

____________________________
(1)   Adjusted net income, adjusted PTPP earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted ROAA, adjusted PTPP ROAA, adjusted ROAE, adjusted PTPP ROAE, ROATCE, adjusted ROATCE and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2)   Due to the combined impact of the issuance of common stock shares due to the BTH merger on the quarterly average common shares outstanding calculation compared to the impact of the issuance of common stock shares due to the BTH merger on the year-to-date average common outstanding calculation, and the effect of rounding, the sum of the quarterly earnings per common share may not equal the year-to-date earnings per common share amount.
(3)   NIM - FTE, adjusted, is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated for the year ended December 31, 2022, by removing the net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income. For the year ended December 31, 2021, it is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest-earning assets and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.
(4)   Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
                   
Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Interest and fees on loans $ 99,178     $ 79,803     $ 55,986     $ 51,183     $ 53,260  
Investment securities-taxable   7,765       7,801       7,116       5,113       4,691  
Investment securities-nontaxable   2,128       2,151       1,493       1,400       1,493  
Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions   2,225       1,482       1,193       587       686  
Total interest and dividend income   111,296       91,237       65,788       58,283       60,130  
Interest expense                  
Interest-bearing deposits   19,820       7,734       3,069       2,886       2,957  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   4,208       2,717       1,392       1,094       1,161  
Subordinated indebtedness   2,519       2,263       1,823       1,801       1,832  
Total interest expense   26,547       12,714       6,284       5,781       5,950  
Net interest income   84,749       78,523       59,504       52,502       54,180  
Provision for credit losses   4,624       16,942       3,452       (327 )     (2,647 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   80,125       61,581       56,052       52,829       56,827  
Noninterest income                  
Service charges and fees   4,663       4,734       4,274       3,998       3,994  
Insurance commission and fee income   5,054       5,666       5,693       6,456       2,826  
Mortgage banking (loss) revenue   1,201       (929 )     2,354       4,096       2,857  
Other fee income   1,132       1,162       638       598       702  
Gain on sales of securities, net         1,664                   75  
Gain (loss) on sales and disposals of other assets, net   34       70       (279 )           (97 )
Limited partnership investment income (loss)   (230 )     112       282       (363 )     50  
Swap fee income (loss)   292       25       1       139       (285 )
Other income   1,283       1,219       1,253       982       6,579  
Total noninterest income   13,429       13,723       14,216       15,906       16,701  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   33,339       31,834       27,310       26,488       24,718  
Occupancy and equipment, net   5,863       5,399       4,514       4,427       4,306  
Data processing   2,868       2,689       2,413       2,486       2,302  
Office and operations   2,277       2,121       2,162       1,560       1,849  
Loan related expenses   1,676       1,599       1,517       1,305       1,880  
Professional services   1,145       1,188       420       1,060       923  
Electronic banking   1,058       1,087       896       917       616  
Advertising and marketing   1,505       1,196       859       871       1,147  
Franchise tax expense   1,017       957       838       770       692  
Regulatory assessments   1,242       877       802       626       526  
Intangible asset amortization   2,554       1,872       525       537       194  
Communications   434       279       252       281       286  
Merger-related expense   1,179       3,614       807       571        
Other expenses   1,097       1,529       835       875       907  
Total noninterest expense   57,254       56,241       44,150       42,774       40,346  
Income before income tax expense   36,300       19,063       26,118       25,961       33,182  
Income tax expense   6,822       2,820       4,807       5,278       4,860  
Net income $ 29,478     $ 16,243     $ 21,311     $ 20,683     $ 28,322  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.96     $ 0.57     $ 0.90     $ 0.87     $ 1.21  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.95       0.57       0.90       0.87       1.20  

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Assets (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 150,180     $ 118,505     $ 123,499     $ 129,825     $ 133,334
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   208,792       181,965       200,421       454,619       572,284
Total cash and cash equivalents   358,972       300,470       323,920       584,444       705,618
Securities:                  
AFS   1,641,484       1,672,170       1,804,370       1,905,687       1,504,728
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   11,275       11,285       4,288       4,831       22,767
Securities carried at fair value through income   6,368       6,347       6,630       7,058       7,497
Total securities   1,659,127       1,689,802       1,815,288       1,917,576       1,534,992
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions   67,378       53,899       76,822       45,242       45,192
Loans held for sale   49,957       59,714       62,493       80,295       80,387
Loans   7,090,022       6,882,681       5,528,093       5,194,406       5,231,331
Less: ALCL   87,161       83,359       63,123       62,173       64,586
Loans, net of ALCL   7,002,861       6,799,322       5,464,970       5,132,233       5,166,745
Premises and equipment, net   100,201       99,291       81,950       80,421       80,691
Mortgage servicing rights   20,824       21,654       22,127       21,187       16,220
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   39,040       38,885       38,742       38,547       38,352
Goodwill   128,679       136,793       34,153       34,153       34,368
Other intangible assets, net   49,829       52,384       15,900       16,425       16,962
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   209,199       210,425       175,159       161,772       141,758
Total assets $ 9,686,067     $ 9,462,639     $ 8,111,524     $ 8,112,295     $ 7,861,285
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,482,475     $ 2,667,489     $ 2,214,919     $ 2,295,682     $ 2,163,507
Interest-bearing deposits   4,505,940       4,361,423       3,598,417       3,947,714       3,864,058
Time deposits   787,287       748,415       489,822       523,783       543,128
Total deposits   7,775,702       7,777,327       6,303,158       6,767,179       6,570,693
FHLB advances and other borrowings   639,230       450,456       894,581       305,560       309,801
Subordinated indebtedness   201,765       201,687       157,540       157,478       157,417
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   119,427       126,145       109,872       205,213       93,163
Total liabilities   8,736,124       8,555,615       7,465,151       7,435,430       7,131,074
Stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock   153,733       153,309       119,038       118,744       118,733
Additional paid-in capital   520,669       518,376       244,368       242,789       242,114
Retained earnings   435,416       410,572       398,946       381,222       363,635
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (159,875 )     (175,233 )     (115,979 )     (65,890 )     5,729
Total stockholders’ equity   949,943       907,024       646,373       676,865       730,211
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,686,067     $ 9,462,639     $ 8,111,524     $ 8,112,295     $ 7,861,285

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data

  At and For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
                   
LHFI (Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Commercial real estate $ 2,304,678     $ 2,174,347     $ 1,909,054     $ 1,801,382     $ 1,693,512  
Construction/land/land development   945,625       853,311       635,556       593,350       530,083  
Residential real estate   1,477,538       1,399,182       1,005,623       922,054       909,739  
Total real estate loans   4,727,841       4,426,840       3,550,233       3,316,786       3,133,334  
Commercial and industrial   2,051,161       1,967,037       1,430,239       1,358,597       1,454,235  
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   284,867       460,573       531,888       503,249       627,078  
Consumer   26,153       28,231       15,733       15,774       16,684  
Total LHFI   7,090,022       6,882,681       5,528,093       5,194,406       5,231,331  
Less: allowance for loan credit losses ("ALCL")   87,161       83,359       63,123       62,173       64,586  
LHFI, net $ 7,002,861     $ 6,799,322     $ 5,464,970     $ 5,132,233     $ 5,166,745  
                   
Nonperforming assets                  
Nonperforming LHFI                  
Commercial real estate $ 526     $ 431     $ 224     $ 233     $ 512  
Construction/land/land development   270       366       373       256       338  
Residential real estate   7,712       7,641       7,478       11,609       11,647  
Commercial and industrial   1,383       5,134       5,930       8,987       12,306  
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit         385                    
Consumer   49       74       80       96       100  
Total nonperforming LHFI   9,940       14,031       14,085       21,181       24,903  
Nonperforming loans held for sale   3,933       2,698       2,461       2,698       1,754  
Total nonperforming loans   13,873       16,729       16,546       23,879       26,657  
Repossessed assets   806       1,781       2,009       1,703       1,860  
Total nonperforming assets $ 14,679     $ 18,510     $ 18,555     $ 25,582     $ 28,517  
Classified assets $ 75,009     $ 71,562     $ 54,124     $ 72,082     $ 71,232  
Past due LHFI(1)   10,932       10,866       7,186       21,753       25,615  
                   
Allowance for loan credit losses                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 83,359     $ 63,123     $ 62,173     $ 64,586     $ 69,947  
Provision for loan credit losses   3,982       15,787       2,503       (659 )     (2,668 )
ALCL - BTH merger         5,527                    
Loans charged off   2,537       1,628       2,192       2,402       3,162  
Loan recoveries   2,357       550       639       648       469  
Net charge-offs   180       1,078       1,553       1,754       2,693  
Balance at end of period $ 87,161     $ 83,359     $ 63,123     $ 62,173     $ 64,586  
                   
Credit quality ratios  
Total nonperforming assets to total assets   0.15 %     0.20 %     0.23 %     0.32 %     0.36 %
Total nonperforming loans to total loans   0.19       0.24       0.30       0.45       0.50  
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI   0.14       0.20       0.25       0.41       0.48  
Past due LHFI to LHFI   0.15       0.16       0.13       0.42       0.49  
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI   876.87       594.11       448.16       293.53       259.35  
ALCL to total LHFI   1.23       1.21       1.14       1.20       1.23  
ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2)   1.28       1.29       1.25       1.33       1.43  
Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)   0.01       0.07       0.12       0.14       0.21  

____________________________
(1)   Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due.
(2)   The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. For the periods prior to September 30, 2022, it is calculated by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the PPP and warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL and PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields/Rates

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average Balance   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Yield/Rate
                       
Assets (Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Commercial real estate $ 2,205,219   5.07 %   $ 2,046,411   4.64 %   $ 1,612,078   4.10 %
Construction/land/land development   916,697   6.01       760,682   5.20       528,172   4.21  
Residential real estate   1,442,281   4.57       1,249,746   4.36       909,778   3.88  
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")   2,053,473   6.74       1,816,912   5.64       1,438,726   4.37  
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   322,658   5.75       491,584   4.53       577,835   3.70  
Consumer   26,924   8.18       24,137   6.80       16,572   5.74  
LHFI   6,967,252   5.63       6,389,472   4.94       5,083,161   4.11  
Loans held for sale   28,842   5.39       29,927   4.12       47,352   5.20  
Loans receivable   6,996,094   5.62       6,419,399   4.93       5,130,513   4.12  
Investment securities-taxable   1,421,839   2.17       1,547,848   2.00       1,239,648   1.50  
Investment securities-nontaxable   253,073   3.34       317,175   2.69       265,261   2.23  
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions   63,321   3.68       73,819   2.10       45,153   4.16  
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   175,138   3.71       206,781   2.09       442,060   0.19  
Total interest-earning assets   8,909,465   4.96       8,565,022   4.23       7,122,635   3.35  
Noninterest-earning assets(1)   621,078         637,399         436,935    
   Total assets $ 9,530,543       $ 9,202,421       $ 7,559,570    
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Liabilities                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 4,362,915   1.59 %   $ 4,157,092   0.66 %   $ 3,616,101   0.23 %
Time deposits   753,526   1.22       669,900   0.51       561,990   0.59  
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,116,441   1.54       4,826,992   0.64       4,178,091   0.28  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   552,903   3.02       538,020   2.00       267,737   1.72  
Subordinated indebtedness   201,731   4.95       186,803   4.81       157,395   4.62  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,871,075   1.79       5,551,815   0.91       4,603,223   0.51  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,593,321         2,582,500         2,110,816    
Other liabilities(1)   152,297         129,354         129,917    
Total liabilities   8,616,693         8,263,669         6,843,956    
Stockholders’ Equity   913,850         938,752         715,614    
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,530,543       $ 9,202,421       $ 7,559,570    
Net interest spread     3.17 %       3.32 %       2.84 %
NIM     3.77         3.64         3.02  
NIM - (FTE)(2)     3.81         3.68         3.06  
NIM - FTE, adjusted(3)     3.73         3.61         2.92  

____________________________
(1)   Includes Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”) repurchase average balances of $25.9 million, $29.1 million, and $45.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans held for sale and the liability included in FHLB advances and other borrowings.
(2)   In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.
(3)   NIM - FTE, adjusted, is calculated for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, by removing the net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income. For periods prior to September 30, 2022, it is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest-earning assets and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  At and For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
                   
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Calculation of adjusted net income:                  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 80,125     $ 61,581     $ 56,052     $ 52,829     $ 56,827  
Add: CECL provision for non-PCD loans         14,890                    
Adjusted net interest income after provision for credit losses   80,125       76,471       56,052       52,829       56,827  
                   
Total noninterest income   13,429       13,723       14,216       15,906       16,701  
Less: GNMA MSR impairment         (1,950 )                  
Less: gain on sales of securities, net         1,664                   75  
Less: gain on fair value of the Lincoln Agency                           5,213  
Adjusted total noninterest income   13,429       14,009       14,216       15,906       11,413  
                   
Total noninterest expense   57,254       56,241       44,150       42,774       40,346  
Less: merger-related expenses   1,179       3,614       807       571        
Adjusted total noninterest expense   56,075       52,627       43,343       42,203       40,346  
                   
Income tax expense   6,822       2,820       4,807       5,278       4,860  
Add: income tax expense on adjustment items   248       3,946       169       120       (1,110 )
Adjusted income tax expense   7,070       6,766       4,976       5,398       3,750  
                   
Net income $ 29,478     $ 16,243     $ 21,311     $ 20,683     $ 28,322  
Adjusted net income $ 30,409     $ 31,087     $ 21,949     $ 21,134     $ 24,144  
                   
Calculation of adjusted PTPP earnings:                  
Provision for credit losses $ 4,624     $ 16,942     $ 3,452     $ (327 )   $ (2,647 )
Less: CECL provision for non-PCD loans         14,890                    
Adjusted provision for credit losses $ 4,624     $ 2,052     $ 3,452     $ (327 )   $ (2,647 )
                   
Adjusted net income $ 30,409     $ 31,087     $ 21,949     $ 21,134     $ 24,155  
Plus: adjusted provision for credit losses   4,624       2,052       3,452       (327 )     (2,647 )
Plus: adjusted income tax expense   7,070       6,766       4,976       5,398       3,750  
Adjusted PTPP Earnings $ 42,103     $ 39,905     $ 30,377     $ 26,205     $ 25,258  
                   
Calculation of adjusted dilutive EPS:                
Numerator:                  
Adjusted net income $ 30,409     $ 31,087     $ 21,949     $ 21,134     $ 24,144  
Denominator:                  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   30,867,511       28,481,619       23,788,164       23,770,791       23,609,874  
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.95     $ 0.57     $ 0.90     $ 0.87     $ 1.20  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   0.99       1.09       0.92       0.89       1.02  
Calculation of adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE:                
Adjusted net income $ 30,409     $ 31,087     $ 21,949     $ 21,134     $ 24,144  
Divided by number of days in the quarter   92       92       91       90       92  
Multiplied by number of days in the year   365       365       365       365       365  
Annualized adjusted net income   120,644       123,334       88,037       85,710       95,789  
Divided by total average assets   9,530,543       9,202,421       7,944,720       8,045,246       7,559,570  
ROAA (annualized)   1.23 %     0.70 %     1.08 %     1.04 %     1.49 %
Adjusted ROAA (annualized)   1.27       1.34       1.11       1.07       1.27  
                   
Divided by total average stockholders' equity $ 913,850     $ 938,752     $ 667,323     $ 722,504     $ 715,614  
ROAE (annualized)   12.80 %     6.86 %     12.81 %     11.61 %     15.70 %
Adjusted ROAE (annualized)   13.20       13.14       13.19       11.86       13.39  
                   
Calculation of adjusted PTPP ROAA and adjusted PTPP ROAE:            
Adjusted PTPP earnings $ 42,103     $ 39,905     $ 30,377     $ 26,205     $ 25,258  
Divided by number of days in the quarter   92       92       91       90       92  
Multiplied by the number of days in the year   365       365       365       365       365  
Adjusted PTPP earnings, annualized   167,039       158,319       121,842       106,276       100,208  
                   
Divided by total average assets   9,530,543       9,202,421       7,944,720       8,045,246       7,559,570  
Adjusted PTPP ROAA(annualized)   1.75 %     1.72 %     1.53 %     1.32 %     1.33 %
                   
Divided by total average stockholders' equity $ 913,850     $ 938,752     $ 667,323     $ 722,504     $ 715,614  
Adjusted PTPP ROAE (annualized)   18.28 %     16.86 %     18.26 %     14.71 %     14.00 %
                   
Calculation of tangible book value per common share and adjusted tangible book value per common share:    
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 949,943     $ 907,024     $ 646,373     $ 676,865     $ 730,211  
Less: goodwill   128,679       136,793       34,153       34,153       34,368  
Less: other intangible assets, net   49,829       52,384       15,900       16,425       16,962  
Tangible common equity   771,435       717,847       596,320       626,287       678,881  
Less: accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (159,875 )     (175,233 )     (115,979 )     (65,890 )     5,729  
Adjusted tangible common equity   931,310       893,080       712,299       692,177       673,152  
Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period   30,746,600       30,661,734       23,807,677       23,748,748       23,746,502  
Book value per common share $ 30.90     $ 29.58     $ 27.15     $ 28.50     $ 30.75  
Tangible book value per common share   25.09       23.41       25.05       26.37       28.59  
Adjusted tangible book value per common share   30.29       29.13       29.92       29.15       28.35  
Calculation of ROATCE and adjusted ROATCE:                
Net income $ 29,478     $ 16,243     $ 21,311     $ 20,683     $ 28,322  
Divided by number of days in the quarter   92       92       91       90       92  
Multiplied by number of days in the year   365       365       365       365       365  
Annualized net income $ 116,951     $ 64,442     $ 85,478     $ 83,881     $ 112,364  
                   
Adjusted net income   30,409       31,087       21,949       21,134       24,155  
Divided by number of days in the quarter   92       92       91       90       92  
Multiplied by number of days in the year   365       365       365       365       365  
Annualized adjusted net income $ 120,644     $ 123,334     $ 88,037     $ 85,710     $ 95,832  
                   
Total average common stockholders’ equity   913,850       938,752       667,323       722,504       715,614  
Less: average goodwill   131,302       95,696       34,153       34,366       26,824  
Less: average other intangible assets, net   51,495       40,918       16,242       16,775       3,172  
Average tangible common equity   731,053       802,138       616,928       671,363       685,618  
                   
ROATCE   16.00 %     8.03 %     13.86 %     12.49 %     16.39 %
Adjusted ROATCE   16.50       15.38       14.27       12.77       13.98  
                   
Calculation of core efficiency ratio:                  
Total noninterest expense $ 57,254     $ 56,241     $ 44,150     $ 42,774     $ 40,346  
Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest expense   8,031       8,479       8,397       8,626       6,580  
Less: merger-related expenses   1,179       3,614       807       571        
Adjusted total noninterest expense   48,044       44,148       34,946       33,577       33,766  
                   
Net interest income   84,749       78,523       59,504       52,502       54,180  
Less: insurance and mortgage net interest income   1,376       1,208       1,082       875       946  
Add: Total noninterest income   13,429       13,723       14,216       15,906       16,701  
Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest income   6,255       4,737       8,047       10,552       5,683  
Less: gain on fair value of the Lincoln Agency                           5,213  
Less: gain on sale of securities, net         1,664                   75  
Adjusted total revenue   90,547       84,637       64,591       56,981       58,964  
                   
Efficiency ratio   58.32 %     60.97 %     59.89 %     62.53 %     56.92 %
Core efficiency ratio   53.06       52.16       54.10       58.93       57.27  

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021  
       
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Calculation of adjusted net income:      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 250,587     $ 227,017  
Add: CECL provision for non-PCD loans   14,890        
Adjusted net interest income after provision for credit losses   265,477       227,017  
       
Total noninterest income   57,274       62,193  
Less: GNMA MSR impairment   (1,950 )      
Less: gain on sales of securities, net   1,664       1,748  
Less: Gain on fair value of the Lincoln Agency         5,213  
Adjusted total noninterest income   57,560       55,232  
       
Total noninterest expense   200,419       156,779  
Less: merger-related expense   6,171        
Adjusted total noninterest expense   194,248       156,779  
       
Income tax expense   19,727       23,885  
Add: income tax expense on adjustment items   4,483       (1,462 )
Adjusted income tax expense   24,210       22,423  
       
Net Income $ 87,715     $ 108,546  
Adjusted net income $ 104,579     $ 103,047  
       
Calculation of adjusted PTPP earnings:      
Provision for credit losses $ 24,691     $ (10,765 )
Less: CECL provision for non-PCD loans   14,890        
Adjusted provision for credit losses $ 9,801     $ (10,765 )
       
Adjusted net income $ 104,579     $ 103,047  
Plus: adjusted provision for credit losses   9,801       (10,765 )
Plus: adjusted income tax expense   24,210       22,423  
Adjusted PTPP earnings $ 138,590     $ 114,705  
       
Calculation of adjusted dilutive EPS:      
Numerator:      
Adjusted net income $ 104,579     $ 103,047  
Denominator:      
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   26,760,592       23,608,586  
Diluted earnings per share $ 3.28     $ 4.60  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   3.91       4.36  
Calculation of adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE:      
Adjusted net income $ 104,579     $ 103,047  
Divided by total average assets   8,686,231       7,470,927  
ROAA   1.01 %     1.45 %
Adjusted ROAA   1.20       1.38  
       
Divided by total average stockholders' equity $ 811,483     $ 687,648  
ROAE   10.81 %     15.79 %
Adjusted ROAE   12.89       14.99  
       
Calculation of adjusted PTPP ROAA and adjusted PTPP ROAE:      
Adjusted PTPP Earnings $ 138,590     $ 114,705  
Divided by total average assets   8,686,231       7,470,927  
Adjusted PTPP ROAA   1.60 %     1.54 %
       
Divided by total average stockholders' equity $ 811,483     $ 687,648  
Adjusted PTPP ROAE   17.08 %     16.68 %
       
Calculation of tangible book value per common share and adjusted tangible book value per common share:
Total common stockholders' equity $ 949,943     $ 730,211  
Less: goodwill   128,679       34,368  
Less: other intangible assets, net   49,829       16,962  
Tangible Common Equity   771,435       678,881  
Less: accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (159,875 )     5,729  
Adjusted Tangible Common Equity   931,310       673,152  
Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period   30,746,600       23,746,502  
Book value per common share $ 30.90     $ 30.75  
Tangible book value per common share   25.09       28.59  
Adjusted tangible book value per common share   30.29       28.35  
       
Calculation of ROATCE and adjusted ROATCE:    
Net income $ 87,715     $ 108,546  
Adjusted net income   104,579       103,047  
       
Total average common stockholders’ equity   811,483       687,648  
Less: average goodwill   74,205       26,762  
Less: average other intangible assets, net   31,479       3,363  
Average tangible common equity   705,799       657,523  
       
ROATCE   12.43 %     16.51 %
Adjusted ROATCE   14.82       15.67  
Calculation of core efficiency ratio:      
Total noninterest expense $ 200,419     $ 156,779  
Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest expense   33,533       27,484  
Less: merger-related expenses   6,171        
Less: FHLB early termination fee         1,613  
Adjusted total expense   160,715       127,682  
       
Net interest income   275,278       216,252  
Less: insurance and mortgage net interest income   4,541       3,975  
Add: Total noninterest income   57,274       62,193  
Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest income   29,591       26,025  
Less: gain on fair value of the Lincoln Agency         5,213  
Less: gain on sale of securities, net   1,664       1,748  
Adjusted total revenue   296,756       241,484  
       
Efficiency ratio   60.27 %     56.31 %
Core efficiency ratio   54.16       52.87  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter and 2022 Full Year

