STERIS to Host a Conference Call for Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results on February 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, IRELAND, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results at 10:00 a.m. ET on February 9, 2023. The conference call can be heard live at www.steris-ir.com or via phone by dialing 1-833-535-2199 in the United States or 1-412-902-6776 internationally, then asking to join the conference call for STERIS plc.



A press release detailing third quarter financial results will be issued after the U.S. market closes on February 8, 2023.

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 9, 2023, either at www.steris-ir.com or via phone. To access the replay of the call, please use the access code 8550233 and dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally.

About STERIS

STERIS is a leading global provider of products and services that support patient care with an emphasis on infection prevention. WE HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare, life sciences and dental products and services. For more information, visit www.steris.com.

Company Contact:

Julie Winter, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Julie_Winter@steris.com

+1.440.392.7245

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The release and the referenced conference call may contain statements concerning certain trends, expectations, forecasts, estimates, or other forward-looking information affecting or relating to STERIS or its industry, products or activities that are intended to qualify for the protections afforded “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date the statement is made and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “impact,” “potential,” “confidence,” “improve,” “optimistic,” “deliver,” “orders,” “backlog,” “comfortable,” “trend”, and “seeks,” or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. Many important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, disruption of production or supplies, changes in market conditions, political events, pending or future claims or litigation, competitive factors, technology advances, actions of regulatory agencies, and changes in laws, government regulations, labeling or product approvals or the application or interpretation thereof. Other risk factors are described in STERIS’s other securities filings, including Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Many of these important factors are outside of STERIS’s control. No assurances can be provided as to any result or the timing of any outcome regarding matters described in STERIS’s securities filings or otherwise with respect to any regulatory action, administrative proceedings, government investigations, litigation, warning letters, cost reductions, business strategies, earnings or revenue trends or future financial results. References to products are summaries only and should not be considered the specific terms of the product clearance or literature. Unless legally required, STERIS does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements even if events make clear that any projected results, express or implied, will not be realized. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises on STERIS’s operations, supply chain, material and labor costs, performance, results, prospects, or value, (b) STERIS's ability to achieve the expected benefits regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the redomiciliation to Ireland (“Redomiciliation”), (c) operating costs, Customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, Customers, clients or suppliers) being greater than expected, (d) STERIS’s ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Cantel Medical into our existing businesses, including unknown or inestimable liabilities, or increases in expected integration costs or difficulties in connection with the integration of Cantel Medical (e) STERIS’s ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”) or the possibility that anticipated benefits resulting from the TCJA will be less than estimated, (f) changes in tax laws or interpretations that could increase our consolidated tax liabilities, including changes in tax laws that would result in STERIS being treated as a domestic corporation for United States federal tax purposes, (g) the impact of inflation and the potential for increased pressure on pricing or costs that leads to erosion of profit margins, (h) the possibility that market demand will not develop for new technologies, products or applications or services, or business initiatives will take longer, cost more or produce lower benefits than anticipated, (i) the possibility that application of or compliance with laws, court rulings, certifications, regulations, regulatory actions, including without limitation any of the same relating to FDA, EPA or other regulatory authorities, government investigations, the outcome of any pending or threatened FDA, EPA or other regulatory warning notices, actions, requests, inspections or submissions, or other requirements or standards may delay, limit or prevent new product or service introductions, affect the production, supply and/or marketing of existing products or services or otherwise affect STERIS’s performance, results, prospects or value, (j) the potential of international unrest, including the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, economic downturn or effects of currencies, tax assessments, tariffs and/or other trade barriers, adjustments or anticipated rates, raw material costs or availability, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs, (k) the possibility of reduced demand, or reductions in the rate of growth in demand, for STERIS’s products and services, (l) the possibility of delays in receipt of orders, order cancellations, or delays in the manufacture or shipment of ordered products, due to supply chain issues or otherwise, or in the provision of services, (m) the possibility that anticipated growth, cost savings, new product acceptance, performance or approvals, or other results may not be achieved, or that transition, labor, competition, timing, execution, regulatory, governmental, or other issues or risks associated with STERIS’s businesses, industry or initiatives including, without limitation, those matters described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, and other securities filings, may adversely impact STERIS’s performance, results, prospects or value, (n) the impact on STERIS and its operations, or tax liabilities, of Brexit or the exit of other member countries from the EU, and the Company’s ability to respond to such impacts, (o) the impact on STERIS and its operations of any legislation, regulations or orders, including but not limited to any new trade or tax legislation, regulations or orders, that may be implemented by the U.S. administration or Congress, or of any responses thereto, (p) the possibility that anticipated financial results or benefits of recent acquisitions, including the acquisition of Cantel Medical and Key Surgical, or of STERIS’s restructuring efforts, or of recent divestitures, including anticipated revenue, productivity improvement, cost savings, growth synergies and other anticipated benefits, will not be realized or will be other than anticipated, (q) the increased level of STERIS’s indebtedness incurred in connection with the acquisition of Cantel Medical limiting financial flexibility or increasing future borrowing costs, (r) rating agency actions or other occurrences that could affect STERIS’s existing debt or future ability to borrow funds at rates favorable to STERIS or at all, (s) the potential impact of the acquisition of Cantel Medical on relationships, including with suppliers, Customers, employees and regulators, and (t) the effects of contractions in credit availability, as well as the ability of STERIS’s Customers and suppliers to adequately access the credit markets when needed.