Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,118 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bailey Sues Biden Administration to Halt Unlawful New Immigration Program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 19 other state attorneys general filed suit against the Biden Administration over a new Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) program that unlawfully creates a de facto pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.

“As Attorney General, I will enforce the laws as written, which includes ensuring that the Biden Administration cannot create unlawful immigration programs without the express permission of Congress,” said Attorney General Bailey. “States are the vanguard in the fight against the rise of the administrative state, and attorneys general are the tip of that spear. I am proud to stand with 19 other states against the Biden Administration’s blatant disregard for the law.”

The DHS program would establish a new visa system that would allow for up to 360,000 aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to be “paroled” into the United States every year. Parole allows noncitizens to physically enter and remain in the United States even though they do not have a legal basis for being admitted.

Although Congress authorized a limited parole power for foreign aliens who meet very specific and stringent standards, the Biden Administration’s new program does not meet these standards. Even worse, contrary to existing law, the program creates a pathway for program participants to apply from their home country and gain lawful status to enter and stay in the U.S. for up to two years, or even longer.

The Biden Administration also instituted this program without engaging in the usual notice and comment rulemaking process required by law. This program is another instance of the Biden Administration abusing its executive authority to further its dangerous open borders agenda at the expense of the states and their taxpayers.

In addition to Missouri, the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming also filed suit.

The full lawsuit can be read here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/tx-immigration.pdf?sfvrsn=ab7f3fca_2

###

You just read:

Attorney General Bailey Sues Biden Administration to Halt Unlawful New Immigration Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.