Uniti Group Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions. The following table summarizes the federal income tax treatment of the distributions on its common shares as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099 – DIV.

 
Common Stock CUSIP (91325V108)
 
Record
Date		   Payment
Date		   Total
Distribution
Per Share		   Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share		   Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share		   Nondividend
Distribution
Per Share
12/17/21   1/3/22   $0.15   $0.15   $0.00   $0.00
4/1/22   4/15/22   $0.15   $0.15   $0.00   $0.00
6/17/22   7/1/22   $0.15   $0.15   $0.00   $0.00
9/9/22   9/23/22   $0.15   $0.15   $0.00   $0.00
12/16/22   12/30/22   $0.15   $0.15   $0.00   $0.00
    Total   $0.75   $0.75   $0.00   $0.00
                     

Ordinary Dividend Per Share is non-qualified dividend income. The Ordinary Dividend Per Share will also be reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, as Section 199A Dividends. $0.005886 of each distribution will be treated as Section 897 Ordinary Dividends. This amount will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 2e and is also included in Ordinary Dividend Per Share.

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, which was paid on January 3, 2022 to the shareholders of record as of December 17, 2021, will be reported on Form 1099-DIV for the 2022 taxable year for federal income tax purposes. 

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 134,000 fiber route miles, 8.0 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


