Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,065 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Patterns Altered for Purple Line Construction

Once completed, the 16-mile light-rail line will have 21 stops extending from New Carrollton in Prince George’s County to Bethesda in Montgomery County. Five of those stops will be on or adjacent to the University of Maryland campus. The Purple Line is expected to be up and running in 2027.

“With direct connections to Metrorail, Amtrak and MARC, the Purple Line will provide more accessible and reliable transportation for students, faculty and staff, and connect our campus to the surrounding region in new ways,” said Carlo Colella, UMD vice president and chief administrative officer.

You just read:

Traffic Patterns Altered for Purple Line Construction

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.