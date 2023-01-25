Traffic Patterns Altered for Purple Line Construction

Once completed, the 16-mile light-rail line will have 21 stops extending from New Carrollton in Prince George’s County to Bethesda in Montgomery County. Five of those stops will be on or adjacent to the University of Maryland campus. The Purple Line is expected to be up and running in 2027.

“With direct connections to Metrorail, Amtrak and MARC, the Purple Line will provide more accessible and reliable transportation for students, faculty and staff, and connect our campus to the surrounding region in new ways,” said Carlo Colella, UMD vice president and chief administrative officer.