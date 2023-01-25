Submit Release
SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0242 per share of common stock, payable in cash on February 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2023.

About SiriusXM

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.  

