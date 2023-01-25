Islanders encouraged to receive bivalent COVID-19 booster dose

CANADA, January 25 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, encourages individuals in PEI who have not received a bivalent booster dose to book an appointment if it has been 6 months since their last dose (and 3 months since a COVID-19 infection).

On January 20th 2023, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) released an updated statement regarding booster COVID-19 doses. It continues to be important to stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations. Beyond the primary series of two or more COVID-19 vaccine doses, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are the preferred booster, as they are expected to protect Islanders against more than one strain of COVID-19.

At this time, it is important for individuals in PEI who have not yet had a bivalent booster dose to receive a dose if it has been 6 months since their last dose (and 3 months since a COVID-19 infection). It is especially important for individuals 5 years of age and over who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 (including those who are 65 years of age and older) to receive a bivalent booster dose if they have not yet received a dose since the start of Fall 2022. PEI started offering COVID-19 bivalent booster doses in September 2022.

“Vaccine protection is continuously being monitored and guidance is expected to be updated again in in the coming months. We still need Islanders to do their part by staying home when you are sick and wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces helps to reduce the spread of all respiratory illnesses such as influenza, RSV, and COVID-19.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

Individuals who have already received a bivalent vaccine do not require any further booster doses at this time. There are no authorized booster dose products for children 6 months to under 5 years of age at this time as NACI has not issued recommendations on booster doses for this age group.

- Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

It is highly recommended that anyone 12 years of age and older get vaccinated at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province as it remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19. First, second and booster doses are being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies.

Parents and guardians looking to book an appointment for their children aged 6 months to 5 years should call toll-free 1-844-975-3303 to make an appointment. Vaccinations for this age group will be offered at Health PEI COVID-19 Immunization Clinics across the province on dedicated dates and times to support the unique needs of children. For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine for children and frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines for Children.

Parents and guardians of unvaccinated children 6 months of age and older should make an appointment for their children to receive a first dose. In addition to any immediate illness, children are vulnerable to developing long COVID-19 and the long-term health impacts of post-viral illnesses are not yet known. Children 6 months of age and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Media contacts:

Morgan Martin

Health and Wellness

(902) 218-3430

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca