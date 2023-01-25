Submit Release
FinWise Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Net Income of $6.5 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2022-

- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.49 for Fourth Quarter of 2022-

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Loan originations were $1.2 billion, compared to $1.5 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter of the prior year
  • Net interest income was $12.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $12.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year
  • Net Income was $6.5 million, compared to $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year
  • Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.49 for the quarter, compared to $0.27 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $0.90 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
  • Efficiency ratio was 45.6%, compared to 42.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 34.3% for the fourth quarter of the prior year
  • Maintained strong returns with annualized return on average equity (ROAE) of 19.1%, compared to 11.0% in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 43.8% in the fourth quarter of the prior year
  • Asset quality remained solid with a non-performing loans to total loans ratio of 0.1%

“The FinWise team executed well in substantially all facets of the business during 2022, culminating the year with solid results in the fourth quarter, an outstanding accomplishment given more challenging economic conditions throughout the year,” said Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer and President of FinWise. “This performance is further validation of our differentiated and diverse business model coupled with our steadfast focus on working with our strategic relationships and serving our clients. As we progress into 2023, we will continue to build on our strengths and plan to reinvest in the company so that we remain well positioned to maximize shareholder value by continuing to generate sustainable and profitable long-term growth.”

Selected Financial Data

  For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended  
($s in thousands, except per share amounts, annualized ratios) 12/31/2022     9/30/2022     12/31/2021     12/31/2022     12/31/2021  
                             
Net Income $​ 6,545     $​ 3,654     $​ 10,111     $​ 25,115     $​ 31,583  
Diluted EPS $ 0.49     $ 0.27     $ 0.90     $ 1.87     $ 3.27  
Return on average assets   6.6 %     3.9 %     11.3 %     6.4 %     9.1 %
Return on average equity   19.1 %     11.0 %     43.8 %     19.6 %     39.2 %
Yield on loans   19.04 %     18.94 %     21.62 %     18.52 %     19.01 %
Cost of deposits   1.98 %     1.16 %     0.75 %     1.17 %     1.05 %
Net interest margin   14.27 %     14.93 %     16.62 %     14.04 %     15.10 %
Efficiency Ratio(1)   45.6 %     42.3 %     34.3 %     43.9 %     37.0 %
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 10.95     $ 10.44     $ 9.04     $ 10.95     $ 9.04  
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(2)   34.9 %     34.8 %     30.4 %     34.9 %     30.4 %
Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR)   25.1 %     24.9 %     17.7 %     25.1 %     17.7 %

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. We believe this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

(2) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.

Net Income

Net income was $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher gain on sale, lower provision for income taxes and lower provision for loan losses as our credit quality remained solid, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense and lower strategic program fees. Compared to the prior year period, the decline was primarily driven by a decrease in net interest income and strategic program fees, and an increase in non-interest expenses, partially offset by higher gain on sale and a lower provision for income taxes.   

Net Interest Income

Net interest income rose slightly to $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, from $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, and down from $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in interest rates being paid on our cash balances at the Federal Reserve which was partially offset by an increase in the Bank’s deposit rates being paid to customers. The decline from the prior year period was primarily due to lower average loans held for sale balances.

Loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $1.5 billion for the third quarter of 2022 and $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased to 14.27% compared to 14.93% for the third quarter of 2022 and 16.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily driven by the reduction in average balances in the loans held for sale portfolio along with the shifting of the deposit portfolio mix from lower costing deposits to higher costing demand deposits. The net interest margin decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by lower average loans held for sale balances and an increase in higher rate deposit balances.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company’s provision for loan losses was $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the previous quarter, the decrease in provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in strategic program loans held for investment. Compared to the prior year period, the increase in the provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to higher net charge-offs and growth of unguaranteed loans held for investment.

Non-interest Income

  For the Three Months Ended  
($s in thousands)   12/31/2022     9/30/2022     12/31/2021  
Noninterest income:                  
Strategic Program fees   $ 4,487     $ 5,136     $ 6,082  
Gain on sale of loans     4,163       1,923       1,813  
SBA loan servicing fees     547       327       356  
Change in fair value on investment in BFG     430       65       864  
Other miscellaneous income     148       72       14  
Total noninterest income   $ 9,775     $ 7,523     $ 9,129  
                         

Non-interest income was $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was driven primarily by an increase in gain on sale of loans recorded to establish a new Loan Trailing Fee Asset of approximately $2.3 million and an increase in fair value of the Company’s investment in Business Funding Group, LLC (“BFG”), partially offset by lower strategic program fees due to the decline in loan origination volumes. Compared to the prior year period, the increase in non-interest income was primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by lower strategic program fees resulting primarily from a decline in loan origination volumes and a decrease in the change in fair value of the Company’s investment in BFG.

Non-interest Expense

    For the Three Months Ended  
($s in thousands)   12/31/2022     9/30/2022     12/31/2021  
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 5,805     $ 5,137     $ 6,052  
Professional Services     1,609       1,701       287  
Occupancy and equipment expenses     843       640       208  
(Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset     779       (127 )     800  
Other operating expenses     1,184       1,118       1,024  
Total noninterest expense   $ 10,220     $ 8,469     $ 8,371  
                         

Non-interest expense was $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to an impairment on the Company’s SBA servicing asset in the fourth quarter of 2022, which did not occur in the third quarter of 2022, higher employee head count related to developing and upgrading new and existing technology, and increased business infrastructure. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increased professional services relating primarily to an increase in consulting fees and increased depreciation from the buildout of our corporate office which was partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 45.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 42.3% for the third quarter of 2022 and 34.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 27.3% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 48.7% for the third quarter of 2022 and 25.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021. An immaterial error was corrected during the third quarter of 2022 and is the primary reason for the higher effective tax rate in that quarter.  

Balance Sheet  

The Company’s total assets were $402.2 million at December 31, 2022, an increase from $385.6 million at September 30, 2022 and $380.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase from September 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in deposits utilized to fund the Company’s growth in cash and held for investment loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in deposits utilized to fund the Company’s held for sale loan portfolio. The increase in total assets compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in cash from growth in deposits to fund the Company’s held for investment loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in deposits utilized to fund the Company’s held for sale loan portfolio.

The following table shows the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

    As of  
  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021  
($s in thousands)   Amount     % of total loans     Amount     % of total loans     Amount     % of total loans  
SBA   $ 145,172       55.8 %   $ 127,455       49.6 %   $ 142,392       53.6 %
Commercial, non real estate     11,484       4.4 %     12,970       5.1 %     3,428       1.3 %
Residential real estate     37,815       14.5 %     34,501       13.4 %     27,108       10.2 %
Strategic Program loans     47,848       18.4 %     70,290       27.4 %     85,850       32.3 %
Commercial real estate     12,063       4.7 %     6,149       2.4 %     2,436       0.9 %
Consumer     5,808       2.2 %     5,455       2.1 %     4,574       1.7 %
Total period end loans   $ 260,190       100.0 %   $ 256,820       100.0 %   $ 265,788       100.0 %

Note: SBA loans as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include $0.6 million, $0.7 million and $1.1 million in PPP loans, respectively. SBA loans as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include $49.5 million, $42.6 million and $75.7 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The held for investment balance on Strategic Programs with annual interest rates below 36% as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was $8.5 million, $10.2 million and $8.5 million, respectively.

Total loans receivable at December 31, 2022 increased to $260.2 million from $256.8 million at September 30, 2022 and decreased from $265.8 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable compared to the amount at September 30, 2022 was due primarily to increases in SBA 7(a) loan balances, and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease in strategic program held for sale loans. The decrease in loans receivable compared to the amount at December 31, 2021 was due primarily to decreases in strategic program held for sale loans and SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA, partially offset by increases in SBA 7(a) loan balances that are not guaranteed by the SBA, residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial non-real estate loans.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

    As of  
  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021  
($s in thousands)   Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 78,817       32.5 %   $ 97,654       42.0 %   $ 110,548       43.9 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                
Demand     50,746       20.8 %     55,152       23.6 %     5,399       2.1 %
Savings     8,289       3.4 %     7,252       3.1 %     6,685       2.7 %
Money market     10,882       4.5 %     12,281       5.3 %     31,076       12.3 %
Time certificates of deposit     94,264       38.8 %     60,499       26.0 %     98,184       39.0 %
Total period end deposits   $ 242,998       100.0 %   $ 232,838       100.0 %   $ 251,892       100.0 %
                                                 

Total deposits at December 31, 2022 increased to $243.0 million from $232.8 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased from $251.9 million at December 31, 2021. The increase from the amount at September 30, 2022 was driven primarily by an increase in time certificates of deposits, partially offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.   The decrease from the amount at December 31, 2021 was driven primarily by decreases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits and time certificates of deposit, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits. The increase in interest-bearing demand deposits compared to December 31, 2021, is primarily due to new HSA deposits from Lively, Inc., a technology focused Health Savings Account provider.

Total shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 increased $6.2 million to $140.5 million from $134.3 million at September 30, 2022. Compared to December 31, 2021, total shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 increased $25.1 million from $115.4 million. The increase over both prior periods was primarily due to the Company’s net income, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company’s share repurchase program.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

  As of   2022     2021  
Capital Ratios   12/31/2022     9/30/2022     12/31/2021   Well-
Capitalized
Requirement 		    Well-
Capitalized
Requirement 		 
Leverage Ratio     25.1 %     24.9 %   17.7 %   9.0 %     8.5 %
                                     

The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 18, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 5% of outstanding common stock as of August 16, 2022, or 644,241 shares of the Company’s common stock, through August 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 120,000 shares for a total of $1.1 million.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $0.4 million or 0.1% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2022, compared to $0.7 million or 0.2% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2021. The Company did not have any nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2022. As noted above, the provision for loan losses was $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 4.6% at December 31, 2022 compared to 4.7% at September 30, 2022 and 3.7% at December 31, 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s net charge-offs were $3.2 million, compared to $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net charge-offs compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by higher net charge-offs related to retained strategic programs. The increase in net charge-offs compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by some normalization of credit losses to pre-pandemic market conditions and growth in the unguaranteed loans held for investment balances.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for loan losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:

    For the Three Months Ended  
($s in thousands)   12/31/2022     9/30/2022     12/31/2021  
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses:                  
Beginning Balance   $ 11,968     $ 10,602     $ 9,640  
Provision     3,202       4,457       2,503  
Charge offs                        
SBA           (259 )     (99 )
Commercial, non real estate                  
Residential real estate                  
Strategic Program loans     (3,440 )     (3,070 )     (2,380 )
Commercial real estate                  
Consumer     (62 )     (4 )     (1 )
Recoveries                        
SBA     9       9       5  
Commercial, non real estate                 11  
Residential real estate                  
Strategic Program loans     244       233       176  
Commercial real estate                  
Consumer     64              
Ending Balance   $ 11,985     $ 11,968     $ 9,855  
                         
Asset Quality Ratios   As of and For the Three Months Ended  
($s in thousands, annualized ratios)   12/31/2022     9/30/2022     12/31/2021  
Nonperforming loans   $ 356     $     $ 657  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.1 %     0.0 %     0.2 %
Net charge offs to average loans     4.9 %     4.7 %     3.2 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment     5.1 %     5.6 %     4.8 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     4.6 %     4.7 %     3.7 %
Net charge offs   $ 3,185     $ 3,091     $ 2,288  
                         

Webcast and Conference Call Information

FinWise will host a conference call today at 5:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations section of the website at https://investors.finwisebancorp.com/events/event-details/finwise-bancorp-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website at https://finwisebank.gcs-web.com for six months following the call.

Website Information

The Company intends to use its website, www.finwisebancorp.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Company’s website’s Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), public conference calls, and webcasts. To subscribe to the Company’s e-mail alert service, please click the “Email Alerts” link in the Investor Relations section of its website and submit your email address. The information contained in, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into or a part of this document or any other report or document it files with or furnishes to the SEC, and any references to the Company’s website are intended to be inactive textual references only.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebancorp.com.

Contacts

investors@finwisebank.com

media@finwisebank.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projection,” “forecast,” “budget,” “goal,” “target,” “would,” “aim” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s industry and management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: (a) the success of the financial technology industry, the development and acceptance of which is subject to a high degree of uncertainty, as well as the continued evolution of the regulation of this industry; (b) the ability of the Company’s Strategic Program service providers to comply with regulatory regimes, including laws and regulations applicable to consumer credit transactions, and the Company’s ability to adequately oversee and monitor its Strategic Program service providers; (c) the Company’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with its Strategic Program service providers; (d) changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters, including the application of interest rate caps or maximums; (e) the Company’s ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes in the industry or implement new technology effectively; (f) conditions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the severity and duration of the associated economic slowdown either nationally or in the Company’s market areas, and the response of governmental authorities to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Company’s participation in Covid-19-related government programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program; (g) system failure or cybersecurity breaches of the Company’s network security; (h) the Company’s reliance on third-party service providers for core systems support, informational website hosting, internet services, online account opening and other processing services; (i) general economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company’s market areas (including interest rate environment, government economic and monetary policies, the strength of global financial markets and inflation and deflation), that impact the financial services industry and/or the Company’s business; (j) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions and other companies that offer banking services; (k) the Company’s ability to measure and manage its credit risk effectively and the potential deterioration of the business and economic conditions in the Company’s primary market areas; (l) the adequacy of the Company’s risk management framework; (m) the adequacy of the Company’s allowance for loan losses (“ALL”); (n) the financial soundness of other financial institutions; (o) new lines of business or new products and services; (p) changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations and loan products, including specifically the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes to the status of the Bank as an SBA Preferred Lender; (q) changes in the value of collateral securing the Company’s loans; (r) possible increases in the Company’s levels of nonperforming assets; (s) potential losses from loan defaults and nonperformance on loans; (t) the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and the risks it faces with respect to claims and litigation initiated against the Company; (u) the inability of small- and medium-sized businesses to whom the Company lends to weather adverse business conditions and repay loans; (v) the Company’s ability to implement aspects of its growth strategy and to sustain its historic rate of growth; (w) the Company’s ability to continue to originate, sell and retain loans, including through its Strategic Programs; (x) the concentration of the Company’s lending and depositor relationships through Strategic Programs in the financial technology industry generally; (y) the Company’s ability to attract additional merchants and retain and grow its existing merchant relationships; (z) interest rate risk associated with the Company’s business, including sensitivity of its interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities to interest rates, and the impact to its earnings from changes in interest rates; (aa) the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate any future material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (bb) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime and other disruptions in the Company’s computer systems relating to its development and use of new technology platforms; (cc) the Company’s dependence on its management team and changes in management composition; (dd) the sufficiency of the Company’s capital, including sources of capital and the extent to which it may be required to raise additional capital to meet its goals; (ee) compliance with laws and regulations, supervisory actions, the Dodd-Frank Act, capital requirements, the Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering laws, predatory lending laws, and other statutes and regulations; (ff) the Company’s ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources; (gg) results of examinations of the Company by its regulators, including the possibility that its regulators may, among other things, require the Company to increase its ALL or to write-down assets; (hh) the Company’s involvement from time to time in legal proceedings, examinations and remedial actions by regulators; (ii) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (jj) natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond the Company’s control; (kk) future equity and debt issuances; and (ll) other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

The timing and amount of purchases under the Company’s share repurchase program will be determined by management based upon market conditions and other factors. Purchases may be made pursuant to a program adopted under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The program does not require the Company to purchase any specific number or amount of shares and may be suspended or reinstated at any time in the Company’s discretion and without notice.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each risk and uncertainty on its business or the extent to which any risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

 
FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
($s in thousands)
     
  As of
 		 
    12/31/2022     9/30/2022     12/31/2021
 		 
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)      
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents                
Cash and due from banks   $ 386     $ 410     $ 411  
Interest-bearing deposits     100,181       92,053       85,343  
Total cash and cash equivalents     100,567       92,463       85,754  
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost     14,292       13,925       11,423  
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost     449       449       378  
Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value     23,589       43,606       60,748  
Loans receivable, net     224,217       200,485       198,102  
Premises and equipment, net     9,478       6,830       3,285  
Accrued interest receivable     1,818       1,672       1,548  
Deferred taxes, net     1,167       2,164       1,823  
SBA servicing asset, net     5,210       5,269       3,938  
Investment in Business Funding Group (BFG), at fair value     4,800       4,500       5,900  
Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets     6,470       6,691        
Other assets     10,152       7,515       7,315  
Total assets   $ 402,209     $ 385,569     $ 380,214  
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Liabilities                        
Deposits                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 78,817     $ 97,654     $ 110,548  
Interest-bearing     164,181       135,184       141,344  
Total deposits     242,998       232,838       251,892  
Accrued interest payable     54       30       48  
Income taxes payable, net     1,077       1,066       233  
PPP Liquidity Facility     314       345       1,050  
Operating lease liabilities     8,449       7,249        
Other liabilities     8,858       9,756       11,549  
Total liabilities     261,750       251,284       264,772  
                       
Shareholders’ equity                        
Common Stock     13       13       13  
Additional paid-in-capital     54,614       55,113       54,836  
Retained earnings     85,832       79,159       60,593  
Total shareholders’ equity     140,459       134,285       115,442  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 402,209     $ 385,569     $ 380,214  
                         


 
FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)
       
    For the Three Months Ended
  
    12/31/2022     9/30/2022     12/31/2021  
                   
Interest income                  
Interest and fees on loans   $ 12,440     $ 12,481     $ 15,500  
Interest on securities     73       52       28  
Other interest income     757       290       25  
Total interest income     13,270       12,823       15,553  
                         
Interest expense                        
Interest on deposits     624       303       279  
Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility           1       2  
Total interest expense     624       304       281  
Net interest income     12,646       12,519       15,272  
                         
Provision for loan losses     3,202       4,457       2,503  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     9,444       8,062       12,769  
                         
Non-interest income                        
Strategic Program fees     4,487       5,136       6,082  
Gain on sale of loans, net     4,163       1,923       1,813  
SBA loan servicing fees     547       327       356  
Change in fair value on investment in BFG     430       65       864  
Other miscellaneous income     148       72       14  
Total non-interest income     9,775       7,523       9,129  
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits     5,805       5,137       6,052  
Professional services     1,609       1,701       287  
Occupancy and equipment expenses     843       640       208  
(Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset     779       (127 )     800  
Other operating expenses     1,184       1,118       1,024  
Total non-interest expense     10,220       8,469       8,371  
Income before income tax expense     8,999       7,116       13,527  
                         
Provision for income taxes     2,454       3,462       3,416  
Net income   $ 6,545     $ 3,654       10,111  
                         
Earnings per share, basic   $ 0.51     $ 0.28     $ 0.95  
Earnings per share, diluted   $ 0.49     $ 0.27     $ 0.90  
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic     12,740,933       12,784,298       10,169,005  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted     13,218,403       13,324,059       10,818,984  
Shares outstanding at end of period     12,831,345       12,864,821       12,772,010  
                         


 
FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
($s in thousands, except per share amounts)
     
    For the Years Ended
 		 
    12/31/2022     12/31/2021
 		 
    (Unaudited)    
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans   $ 50,941     $ 49,135  
Interest on securities     208       47  
Other interest income     1,180       61  
Total interest income     52,329       49,243  
                 
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits     1,432       1,138  
Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility     2       127  
Total interest expense     1,434       1,265  
Net interest income     50,895       47,978  
                 
Provision for loan losses     13,519       8,039  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     37,376       39,939  
                 
Non-interest income                
Strategic Program fees     22,467       17,959  
Gain on sale of loans, net     13,550       9,689  
SBA loan servicing fees     1,603       1,156  
Change in fair value on investment in BFG     (478 )     2,991  
Other miscellaneous income     269       49  
Total non-interest income     37,411       31,844  
                 
Non-interest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits     24,489       22,365  
Professional services     5,454       1,049  
Occupancy and equipment expenses     2,204       810  
(Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset     1,728       800  
Other operating expenses     4,881       4,487  
Total non-interest expense     38,756       29,511  
Income before income tax expense     36,031       42,272  
                 
Provision for income taxes     10,916       10,689  
Net income   $ 25,115     $ 31,583  
                 
Earnings per share, basic   $ 1.96     $ 3.44  
Earnings per share, diluted   $ 1.87     $ 3.27  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic     12,729,898       8,669,724  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted     13,357,022       9,108,163  
Shares outstanding at end of period     12,831,345       12,772,010  
                 


 
FINWISE BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES
($s in thousands; Unaudited)
               
  For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended     For the Three Months Ended  
  12/31/2022     9/30/2022     12/31/2021  
                   
    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Average
Yield/Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Average
Yield/Rate 		    Average Balance     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate 		 
Interest earning assets:                                                      
Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve, non-                                                      
U.S. central banks and other banks   $ 78,619     $ 757       3.85 %   $ 59,337     $ 290       1.95 %   $ 72,746     $ 25       0.14 %
Investment securities     14,414       73       2.03 %     12,418       52       1.67 %     8,078       28       1.39 %
Loans held for sale     43,751       3,990       36.48 %     50,516       4,533       35.89 %     87,156       7,553       34.66 %
Loans held for investment     217,619       8,450       15.53 %     213,080       7,948       14.92 %     199,609       7,947       15.93 %
Total interest earning assets     354,403       13,270       14.98 %     335,351       12,823       15.30 %     367,589       15,553       16.92 %
Less: ALL     (11,683 )                     (10,768 )                     (9,450                  
Non-interest earning assets     32,891                       32,626                       24,379                  
Total assets   $ 375,611                     $ 357,209                     $ 382,518                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Demand   $ 44,115     $ 375       3.40 %   $ 11,857     $ 113       3.81 %   $ 7,411     $ 15       0.81 %
Savings     7,605       5       0.26 %     7,514       1       0.05 %     7,573       1       0.05 %
Money market accounts     15,109       45       1.19 %     20,615       29       0.56 %     28,859       21       0.28 %
Certificates of deposit     59,273       199       1.34 %     64,789       160       0.99 %     104,134       242       0.93 %
Total deposits     126,102       624       1.98 %     104,775       303       1.16 %     147,977       279       0.75 %
Other borrowings     330             0.35 %     360       1       0.35 %     1,437       2       0.63 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     126,432       624       1.97 %     105,135       304       1.16 %     149,414       281       0.75 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     96,581                       102,575                       127,590                  
Non-interest bearing liabilities     17,164                       17,542                       16,315                  
Shareholders’ equity     135,434                       131,957                       89,199                  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 375,611                     $ 357,209                     $ 382,518                  
Net interest income and interest rate spread           $ 12,646       13.01 %           $ 12,519       14.14 %           $ 15,272       16.17 %
Net interest margin                     14.27 %                     14.93 %                     16.62 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities                     280.31 %                     318.97 %                     246.02 %

Note: Average PPP loans for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were $0.6 million, $0.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

 
FINWISE BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES
($s in thousands)
         
  For the Year Ended For the Year Ended  
  12/31/2022     12/31/2021  
    (Unaudited)        
    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Average
Yield/Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Interest     Average
Yield/Rate 		 
Interest earning assets:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve, non-                                    
U.S. central banks and other banks   $ 74,920     $ 1,180       1.58 %   $ 55,960     $ 61       0.11 %
Investment securities     12,491       208       1.67 %     3,298       47       1.43 %
Loans held for sale     65,737       21,237       32.31 %     59,524       22,461       37.73 %
Loans held for investment     209,352       29,704       14.19 %     198,992       26,674       13.40 %
Total interest earning assets     362,500       52,329       14.44 %     317,774       49,243       15.50 %
Less: ALL     (10,816 )                     (7,548 )                
Non-interest earning assets     30,141                       17,002                  
Total assets   $ 381,825                     $ 327,228                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                
Demand   $ 17,564     $ 531       3.02 %   $ 6,060     $ 53       0.87 %
Savings     7,310       7       0.10 %     7,897       10       0.13 %
Money market accounts     26,054       116       0.45 %     21,964       75       0.34 %
Certificates of deposit     71,661       778       1.09 %     72,311       1,000       1.38 %
Total deposits     122,589       1,432       1.17 %     108,232       1,138       1.05 %
Other borrowings     566       2       0.35 %     36,363       127       0.35 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     123,155       1,434       1.16 %     144,595       1,265       0.87 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     114,174                       107,481                  
Non-interest bearing liabilities     15,781                       11,392                  
Shareholders’ equity     128,715                       63,760                  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 381,825                     $ 327,228                  
Net interest income and interest rate spread           $ 50,895       13.28 %           $ 47,978       14.63 %
Net interest margin                     14.04 %                     15.10 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities                     294.34 %                     219.77 %

Note: Average PPP loans for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were $0.8 million and $36.6 million, respectively.

 
FINWISE BANCORP
SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)
     
    As of and for the Three Months Ended
    12/31/2022     9/30/2022     12/31/2021  
                   
Selected Loan Metrics                  
Amount of loans originated   $ 1,219,851     $ 1,506,100     $ 2,304,234  
Selected Income Statement Data                        
Interest income   $ 13,270     $ 12,823     $ 15,553  
Interest expense     624       304       281  
Net interest income     12,646       12,519       15,272  
Provision for loan losses     3,202       4,457       2,503  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     9,444       8,062       12,769  
Non-interest income     9,775       7,523       9,129  
Non-interest expense     10,220       8,469       8,371  
Provision for income taxes     2,454       3,462       3,416  
Net income     6,545       3,654       10,111  
Selected Balance Sheet Data                        
Total Assets   $ 402,209     $ 385,569     $ 380,214  
Cash and cash equivalents     100,567       92,463       85,754  
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost     14,292       13,925       11,423  
Loans receivable, net     224,217       200,485       198,102  
Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value     23,589       43,606       60,748  
SBA servicing asset, net     5,210       5,269       3,938  
Investment in Business Funding Group, at fair value     4,800       4,500       5,900  
Deposits     242,998       232,838       251,892  
PPP Liquidity Facility     314       345       1,050  
Total shareholders' equity     140,459       134,285       115,442  
Tangible shareholders’ equity(1)     140,459       134,285       115,442  
Share and Per Share Data                        
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.51     $ 0.28     $ 0.95  
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.49     $ 0.27     $ 0.90  
Book value per share   $ 10.95     $ 10.44     $ 9.04  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 10.95     $ 10.44     $ 9.04  
Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic     12,740,933       12,784,298       10,169,005  
Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted     13,218,403       13,324,059       10,818,984  
Shares outstanding at end of period     12,831,345       12,864,821       12,772,010  
Asset Quality Ratios                        
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.1 %     0.0 %     0.2 %
Net charge offs to average loans     4.9 %     4.7 %     3.2 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment     5.1 %     5.6 %     4.8 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     4.6 %     4.7 %     3.7 %
Capital Ratios                        
Total shareholders' equity to total assets     34.9 %     34.8 %     30.4 %
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1)     34.9 %     34.8 %     30.4 %
Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR)     25.1 %     24.9 %     17.7 %

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures
     
Efficiency ratio   For the Three Months Ended
    12/31/2022     9/30/2022     12/31/2021  
($s in thousands)                  
Non-interest expense   $ 10,220     $ 8,469     $ 8,371  
Net interest income     12,646       12,519       15,272  
Total non-interest income     9,775       7,523       9,129  
Adjusted operating revenue   $ 22,421     $ 20,042     $ 24,401  
Efficiency ratio     45.6 %     42.3 %     34.3 %
                         

 


