Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,072 in the last 365 days.

The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation Will Donate $50,000 to Assist Special Needs Families Across the Country

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu, have named the Hand-Up program in honor of their son Colin Mathew Allen

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation will donate $50,000 to assist special needs families across the country. The program is designed to bring aid to children and families with special disabilities. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu Allen, foundation founders, named the program Hand-Up in honor of their autistic 9-year-old son. Colin Mathew Allen was featured in a news article in February 2022 for his hard work and generosity to underserved communities.

The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation has sponsored many families across the nation with free gas cards and has provided the Los Angeles homeless population with free Covid-19 testing. This year, the foundation has created a program that would provide financial relief to parents, caregivers and to those who provide 24-hour care for their child with special needs. Visit the foundation's website to learn more about the mission behind the Hand-Up program and should sign-up to be considered.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen States:
"I believe every child, no matter what his or her disability is, deserves the opportunity to succeed in any area he or she chooses. Our top priority is providing relief to those silent heroes that are unselfish, especially when it comes to taking care of children with disabilities." 

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen is the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care and Corona Virus Test Los Angeles facilities, located throughout Southern California. For 20 years, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu Allen, have centered their commitment to servicing Los Angeles County and the surrounding communities. The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation has been a legendary pillar in the community during tough times. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen ran as a candidate in the 2022 race for California State Insurance Commissioner in the June primary.

Headquarters

Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation

P.O. Box 10402
Torrance, CA 90505
Website: www.saintvinsoneugeneallen.com
Social Media: @DrAllenLa 
YouTube: Conversations with Dr. Allen
YouTube: AllenFamilyUnity
Website: www.coronavirustestla.com

Contact Information:
Derrick Dzurko
Press Agent
derrick@e1mgmedia.com
(888) 231-6942

Related Images






Image 1: The Allen Family


Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and Family



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


The Allen Family

The Allen Family

You just read:

The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation Will Donate $50,000 to Assist Special Needs Families Across the Country

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.