Plexus Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

NEENAH, WI, Jan. 25, 2023 -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2022, and guidance for our fiscal second quarter ending April 1, 2023.



Reports fiscal first quarter 2023 revenue of $1.09 billion, GAAP operating margin of 5.2% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.49, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense

Initiates fiscal second quarter 2023 revenue guidance of $1.02 to $1.07 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.06 to $1.24, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Apr 1, 2023 Q1F23 Results Q1F23 Guidance Q2F23 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in billions) $1.094 $1.080 to $1.130 $1.020 to $1.070 Operating margin 5.2 % 5.0% to 5.5% 4.5% to 5.0% Diluted EPS (1) $1.49 $1.40 to $1.58 $1.06 to $1.24 Summary Non-GAAP Items (2) Return on invested capital (ROIC) 13.8 % Economic return 4.8 %

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.21 for Q1F23 results, $0.20 for Q1F23 guidance and $0.21 for Q2F23 guidance.

(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.





Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Information

Won 29 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $158 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins of $885 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Purchased $11.5 million of our shares at an average price of $99.12 per share under our share repurchase program, leaving $35.0 million available under our current $50.0 million authorization



Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our fiscal 2023 started strong as we capitalized on the momentum built during fiscal 2022. Our fiscal first quarter results met our guidance as revenue expanded 34% year over year to $1.09 billion. We delivered a healthy 5.2% GAAP operating margin and GAAP earnings per share that nearly doubled year over year to $1.49. We achieved these robust results while managing through unexpected near-term demand volatility due to greater than anticipated semiconductor capital equipment market weakness, near-term new program ramp schedule changes and continuing supply chain challenges.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, "Leveraging our geographically diverse industry-leading capabilities, we won 29 new manufacturing programs worth $158 million, including several programs associated with secular growth markets. In addition, our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities expanded nearly $250 million sequentially to a new record of $3.6 billion. We anticipate an increasing value of manufacturing wins for the fiscal second quarter, as well as stronger wins performance for the remainder of fiscal 2023, as our significantly expanded funnel and current business development conditions support a greater level of harvesting.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “For our fiscal first quarter, we delivered return on invested capital of 13.8%, which was 480 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital. Strong operating performance led to a 380 basis point improvement in ROIC compared to the prior year fiscal first quarter. Our fiscal first quarter cash cycle of 106 days included strategic investments to support new program ramps and the impact of demand volatility on inventory within the quarter. We are guiding higher cash cycle days for our fiscal second quarter related to additional working capital investments in support of customer demand and new programs ramps. We expect improvement to our cash cycle as we progress through the second half of fiscal 2023.”

Mr. Kelsey further commented, "We are guiding fiscal second quarter revenue of $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion, GAAP operating margin of 4.5% to 5.0% and GAAP EPS of $1.06 to $1.24. Our guidance reflects a continuation of the near-term demand dynamics that affected our fiscal first quarter, our typical seasonal payroll cost increases as well as a sequential increase in interest and income tax expense.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We continue to see the potential for strong performance in fiscal 2023, including industry-leading profitability and revenue growth rates in excess of the markets we serve. While recognizing ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, we anticipate a return to sequential revenue growth for our second half of fiscal 2023 and are focused on achieving our 5.5% GAAP operating margin goal exiting the fiscal year. This expectation reflects robust Healthcare/Life Sciences and Aerospace/Defense market sector demand, normalizing existing program ramp schedules, additional new program ramps and conversion of backlog as we continue to resolve supply chain challenges.”

Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended (in thousands, except EPS) Dec 31, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 Revenue $ 1,093,925 $ 1,123,848 $ 817,456 Gross profit 101,199 107,105 69,996 Operating income 57,341 62,314 30,473 Net income 42,190 50,457 23,423 Diluted EPS $ 1.49 $ 1.78 $ 0.82 Gross margin 9.3 % 9.5 % 8.6 % Operating margin 5.2 % 5.5 % 3.7 % ROIC (1) 13.8 % 13.0 % 10.0 % Economic return (1) 4.8 % 3.7 % 0.7 %

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.





Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 53% of revenue during the first quarter of fiscal 2023. This is down five percentage points from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and three percentage points from the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Oct, 1, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 Americas $ 390 $ 380 $ 277 Asia-Pacific 642 689 491 Europe, Middle East and Africa 89 85 73 Elimination of inter-segment sales (27 ) (30 ) (24 ) Total Revenue $ 1,094 $ 1,124 $ 817





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 Industrial $ 472 43 % $ 520 46 % $ 364 45 % Healthcare/Life Sciences 488 45 % 467 42 % 344 42 % Aerospace/Defense 134 12 % 137 12 % 109 13 % Total Revenue $ 1,094 $ 1,124 $ 817



Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 13.8%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a two-quarter period for the first fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2023 is 9.0%. ROIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 4.8%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, cash flows used in operations of $48.8 million, less capital expenditures of $23.1 million, resulted in negative free cash flow of $71.9 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 Days in Accounts Receivable 61 60 66 Days in Contract Assets 10 11 12 Days in Inventory 151 144 145 Days in Accounts Payable (69) (72) (87) Days in Cash Deposits (47) (43) (33) Annualized Cash Cycle * 106 100 103 * We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec 31, Jan 1, 2022 2022 Net sales $ 1,093,925 $ 817,456 Cost of sales 992,726 747,460 Gross profit 101,199 69,996 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 43,858 37,502 Restructuring and impairment charges — 2,021 Operating income 57,341 30,473 Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,894 ) (3,046 ) Interest income 934 271 Miscellaneous, net (1,944 ) (923 ) Income before income taxes 49,437 26,775 Income tax expense 7,247 3,352 Net income $ 42,190 $ 23,423 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.53 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 1.49 $ 0.82 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 27,639 28,018 Diluted 28,305 28,709





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Dec 31, Oct 1, 2022 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,880 $ 274,805 Restricted cash 31 665 Accounts receivable 733,962 737,696 Contract assets 119,016 138,540 Inventories 1,645,011 1,602,783 Prepaid expenses and other 68,401 61,633 Total current assets 2,814,301 2,816,122 Property, plant and equipment, net 448,325 444,705 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,069 65,134 Deferred income taxes 39,337 39,075 Other assets 29,260 28,189 Total non-current assets 580,991 577,103 Total assets $ 3,395,292 $ 3,393,225 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 329,076 $ 273,971 Accounts payable 753,755 805,583 Customer deposits 511,037 480,486 Accrued salaries and wages 64,126 88,876 Other accrued liabilities 296,466 357,273 Total current liabilities 1,954,460 2,006,189 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 187,272 187,776 Accrued income taxes payable 42,019 42,019 Long-term operating lease liabilities 32,149 33,628 Deferred income taxes 5,616 6,327 Other liabilities 23,517 21,555 Total non-current liabilities 290,573 291,305 Total liabilities 2,245,033 2,297,494 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 54,133 and 54,084 shares issued, respectively, and 27,612 and 27,679 shares outstanding, respectively 541 541 Additional paid-in-capital 654,059 652,467 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 26,521 and 26,405, respectively (1,104,953 ) (1,093,483 ) Retained earnings 1,614,424 1,572,234 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,812 ) (36,028 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,150,259 1,095,731 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,395,292 $ 3,393,225





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec 31, Oct 1, Jan 1, 2022 2022 2022 Operating income, as reported $ 57,341 $ 62,314 $ 30,473 Operating margin, as reported 5.2 % 5.5 % 3.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges (1) — — 2,021 Adjusted operating income $ 57,341 $ 62,314 $ 32,494 Adjusted operating margin 5.2 % 5.5 % 4.0 % Net income, as reported $ 42,190 $ 50,457 $ 23,423 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) — — 1,809 Adjusted net income $ 42,190 $ 50,457 $ 25,232 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.49 $ 1.78 $ 0.82 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) — — 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.49 $ 1.78 $ 0.88

(1) During the three months ended January 1, 2022, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were incurred primarily for employee severance costs associated with a facility transition in the Company's APAC region.





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended Dec 31, Oct 1, Jan 1, 2022 2022 2022 Operating income, as reported $ 57,341 $ 178,185 $ 30,473 Restructuring and impairment charges + — + 2,021 + 2,021 Adjusted operating income $ 57,341 $ 180,206 $ 32,494 x 4 x 4 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 229,364 $ 180,206 $ 129,976 Adjusted effective tax rate x 16 % x 13 % x 13 % Tax impact 36,698 23,427 16,897 Adjusted operating income (tax-effected) $ 192,666 $ 156,779 $ 113,079 Average invested capital ÷ $ 1,392,002 ÷ $ 1,207,357 ÷ $ 1,135,312 ROIC 13.8 % 13.0 % 10.0 % Weighted average cost of capital - 9.0 % - 9.3 % - 9.3 % Economic return 4.8 % 3.7 % 0.7 %





Average Invested Capital Calculations Dec 31, Oct 1, Jul 2, Apr 2, Jan 1, Oct 2, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Equity $ 1,150,259 $ 1,095,731 $ 1,058,190 $ 1,040,591 $ 1,044,095 $ 1,028,232 Plus: Debt and finance lease obligations – current 329,076 273,971 250,012 222,393 151,417 66,313 Operating lease obligations - current (1) 8,878 7,948 8,640 9,266 9,507 9,877 Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 187,272 187,776 184,707 186,069 187,075 187,033 Operating lease obligations - long-term 32,149 33,628 32,270 34,347 36,343 37,970 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (247,880 ) (274,805 ) (276,608 ) (307,964 ) (217,067 ) (270,172 ) $ 1,459,754 $ 1,324,249 $ 1,257,211 $ 1,184,702 $ 1,211,370 $ 1,059,253

(1) Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.



