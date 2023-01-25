Submit Release
Plexus Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEENAH, WI, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2022, and guidance for our fiscal second quarter ending April 1, 2023.

  • Reports fiscal first quarter 2023 revenue of $1.09 billion, GAAP operating margin of 5.2% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.49, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense
  • Initiates fiscal second quarter 2023 revenue guidance of $1.02 to $1.07 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.06 to $1.24, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense
   
  Three Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2022   Apr 1, 2023
  Q1F23 Results   Q1F23 Guidance   Q2F23 Guidance
Summary GAAP Items          
Revenue (in billions) $1.094     $1.080 to $1.130   $1.020 to $1.070
Operating margin                5.2 %   5.0% to 5.5%   4.5% to 5.0%
Diluted EPS (1) $1.49     $1.40 to $1.58   $1.06 to $1.24
           
Summary Non-GAAP Items (2)          
Return on invested capital (ROIC)              13.8 %        
Economic return                4.8 %        

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.21 for Q1F23 results, $0.20 for Q1F23 guidance and $0.21 for Q2F23 guidance.   

(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.


Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Information

  • Won 29 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $158 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
  • Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins of $885 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
  • Purchased $11.5 million of our shares at an average price of $99.12 per share under our share repurchase program, leaving $35.0 million available under our current $50.0 million authorization

Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our fiscal 2023 started strong as we capitalized on the momentum built during fiscal 2022. Our fiscal first quarter results met our guidance as revenue expanded 34% year over year to $1.09 billion. We delivered a healthy 5.2% GAAP operating margin and GAAP earnings per share that nearly doubled year over year to $1.49. We achieved these robust results while managing through unexpected near-term demand volatility due to greater than anticipated semiconductor capital equipment market weakness, near-term new program ramp schedule changes and continuing supply chain challenges.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, "Leveraging our geographically diverse industry-leading capabilities, we won 29 new manufacturing programs worth $158 million, including several programs associated with secular growth markets. In addition, our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities expanded nearly $250 million sequentially to a new record of $3.6 billion. We anticipate an increasing value of manufacturing wins for the fiscal second quarter, as well as stronger wins performance for the remainder of fiscal 2023, as our significantly expanded funnel and current business development conditions support a greater level of harvesting.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “For our fiscal first quarter, we delivered return on invested capital of 13.8%, which was 480 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital. Strong operating performance led to a 380 basis point improvement in ROIC compared to the prior year fiscal first quarter. Our fiscal first quarter cash cycle of 106 days included strategic investments to support new program ramps and the impact of demand volatility on inventory within the quarter. We are guiding higher cash cycle days for our fiscal second quarter related to additional working capital investments in support of customer demand and new programs ramps. We expect improvement to our cash cycle as we progress through the second half of fiscal 2023.”

Mr. Kelsey further commented, "We are guiding fiscal second quarter revenue of $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion, GAAP operating margin of 4.5% to 5.0% and GAAP EPS of $1.06 to $1.24. Our guidance reflects a continuation of the near-term demand dynamics that affected our fiscal first quarter, our typical seasonal payroll cost increases as well as a sequential increase in interest and income tax expense.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We continue to see the potential for strong performance in fiscal 2023, including industry-leading profitability and revenue growth rates in excess of the markets we serve. While recognizing ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, we anticipate a return to sequential revenue growth for our second half of fiscal 2023 and are focused on achieving our 5.5% GAAP operating margin goal exiting the fiscal year. This expectation reflects robust Healthcare/Life Sciences and Aerospace/Defense market sector demand, normalizing existing program ramp schedules, additional new program ramps and conversion of backlog as we continue to resolve supply chain challenges.”  

   
Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except EPS) Dec 31, 2022   Oct 1, 2022   Jan 1, 2022
Revenue $         1,093,925     $         1,123,848     $         817,456  
Gross profit           101,199               107,105               69,996  
Operating income           57,341               62,314               30,473  
Net income           42,190               50,457               23,423  
Diluted EPS $         1.49     $         1.78     $         0.82  
           
Gross margin           9.3 %             9.5 %             8.6 %
Operating margin           5.2 %             5.5 %             3.7 %
           
ROIC (1)           13.8 %             13.0 %             10.0 %
Economic return (1)           4.8 %             3.7 %             0.7 %

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.


Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 53% of revenue during the first quarter of fiscal 2023. This is down five percentage points from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and three percentage points from the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

   
Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2022   Oct, 1, 2022   Jan 1, 2022
Americas $         390     $         380     $         277  
Asia-Pacific           642               689               491  
Europe, Middle East and Africa           89               85               73  
Elimination of inter-segment sales           (27 )             (30 )             (24 )
Total Revenue $         1,094     $         1,124     $         817  


Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2022   Oct 1, 2022   Jan 1, 2022
Industrial $         472         43 %   $         520         46 %   $         364         45 %
Healthcare/Life Sciences           488         45 %             467         42 %             344         42 %
Aerospace/Defense           134         12 %             137         12 %             109         13 %
Total Revenue $         1,094     $         1,124     $         817  
                       


Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 13.8%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a two-quarter period for the first fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2023 is 9.0%. ROIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 4.8%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, cash flows used in operations of $48.8 million, less capital expenditures of $23.1 million, resulted in negative free cash flow of $71.9 million.

   
Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2022   Oct 1, 2022   Jan 1, 2022
Days in Accounts Receivable 61   60   66
Days in Contract Assets 10   11   12
Days in Inventory 151   144   145
Days in Accounts Payable (69)   (72)   (87)
Days in Cash Deposits (47)   (43)   (33)
Annualized Cash Cycle * 106   100   103
* We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.
 

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What:    Plexus Fiscal 2023 Q1 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
When:    Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:
   
    Audio conferencing link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI35170303983c48ce82b9381eb40ce6bd
   
  Webcast link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4rx58iuu
Replay:    The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months


Investor and Media Contact
Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of nearly 25,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement
The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; any tax law changes and related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, escalating tensions between China and Taiwan or China and the United States, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2022 Form 10-K.

 
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
  Dec 31,   Jan 1,
   2022    2022
Net sales $         1,093,925     $         817,456  
Cost of sales           992,726               747,460  
Gross profit           101,199               69,996  
Operating expenses:      
Selling and administrative expenses           43,858               37,502  
Restructuring and impairment charges           —               2,021  
Operating income           57,341               30,473  
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense           (6,894 )             (3,046 )
Interest income           934               271  
Miscellaneous, net           (1,944 )             (923 )
Income before income taxes           49,437               26,775  
Income tax expense           7,247               3,352  
Net income $         42,190     $         23,423  
Earnings per share:      
Basic $         1.53     $         0.84  
Diluted $         1.49     $         0.82  
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic           27,639               28,018  
Diluted           28,305               28,709  


 
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
       
  Dec 31,   Oct 1,
   2022    2022
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $         247,880     $         274,805  
Restricted cash           31               665  
Accounts receivable           733,962               737,696  
Contract assets           119,016               138,540  
Inventories           1,645,011               1,602,783  
Prepaid expenses and other           68,401               61,633  
Total current assets           2,814,301               2,816,122  
Property, plant and equipment, net           448,325               444,705  
Operating lease right-of-use assets           64,069               65,134  
Deferred income taxes           39,337               39,075  
Other assets           29,260               28,189  
Total non-current assets           580,991               577,103  
Total assets $         3,395,292     $         3,393,225  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $         329,076     $         273,971  
Accounts payable           753,755               805,583  
Customer deposits           511,037               480,486  
Accrued salaries and wages           64,126               88,876  
Other accrued liabilities           296,466               357,273  
Total current liabilities           1,954,460               2,006,189  
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion           187,272               187,776  
Accrued income taxes payable           42,019               42,019  
Long-term operating lease liabilities           32,149               33,628  
Deferred income taxes           5,616               6,327  
Other liabilities           23,517               21,555  
Total non-current liabilities           290,573               291,305  
Total liabilities           2,245,033               2,297,494  
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,      
54,133 and 54,084 shares issued, respectively,      
and 27,612 and 27,679 shares outstanding, respectively           541               541  
Additional paid-in-capital           654,059               652,467  
Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 26,521 and 26,405, respectively           (1,104,953 )             (1,093,483 )
Retained earnings           1,614,424               1,572,234  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss           (13,812 )             (36,028 )
Total shareholders’ equity           1,150,259               1,095,731  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $         3,395,292     $         3,393,225  


 
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended
  Dec 31,   Oct 1,   Jan 1,
   2022    2022    2022
Operating income, as reported $         57,341     $         62,314     $         30,473  
Operating margin, as reported           5.2 %             5.5 %             3.7 %
           
Non-GAAP adjustments:          
Restructuring and impairment charges (1)           —               —               2,021  
Adjusted operating income $         57,341     $         62,314     $         32,494  
Adjusted operating margin           5.2 %             5.5 %             4.0 %
           
Net income, as reported $         42,190     $         50,457     $         23,423  
           
Non-GAAP adjustments:          
Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)           —               —               1,809  
Adjusted net income $         42,190     $         50,457     $         25,232  
           
Diluted earnings per share, as reported $         1.49     $         1.78     $         0.82  
           
Non-GAAP per share adjustments:          
Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)           —               —               0.06  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $         1.49     $         1.78     $         0.88  

(1) During the three months ended January 1, 2022, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were incurred primarily for employee severance costs associated with a facility transition in the Company's APAC region.

 
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
           
ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  Dec 31,   Oct 1,   Jan 1,
  2022   2022   2022
Operating income, as reported   $         57,341       $         178,185       $         30,473  
Restructuring and impairment charges +           —     +           2,021     +           2,021  
Adjusted operating income   $         57,341       $         180,206       $         32,494  
  x           4           x           4  
                 
                 
Adjusted annualized operating income   $         229,364       $         180,206       $         129,976  
Adjusted effective tax rate x           16 %   x           13 %   x           13 %
Tax impact             36,698                 23,427                 16,897  
Adjusted operating income (tax-effected)   $         192,666       $         156,779       $         113,079  
                 
Average invested capital ÷ $         1,392,002     ÷ $         1,207,357     ÷ $         1,135,312  
ROIC             13.8 %               13.0 %               10.0 %
Weighted average cost of capital -           9.0 %   -           9.3 %   -           9.3 %
Economic return             4.8 %               3.7 %               0.7 %


                       
Average Invested Capital Calculations Dec 31,   Oct 1,   Jul 2,   Apr 2,   Jan 1,   Oct 2,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Equity $         1,150,259     $         1,095,731     $         1,058,190     $         1,040,591     $         1,044,095     $         1,028,232  
Plus:                      
Debt and finance lease obligations – current           329,076               273,971               250,012               222,393               151,417               66,313  
Operating lease obligations - current (1)           8,878               7,948               8,640               9,266               9,507               9,877  
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term           187,272               187,776               184,707               186,069               187,075               187,033  
Operating lease obligations - long-term           32,149               33,628               32,270               34,347               36,343               37,970  
Less:                      
Cash and cash equivalents           (247,880 )             (274,805 )             (276,608 )             (307,964 )             (217,067 )             (270,172 )
  $         1,459,754     $         1,324,249     $         1,257,211     $         1,184,702     $         1,211,370     $         1,059,253  

(1) Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.



Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry


