Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2022, including net income available to common shareholders of $52.9 million, or $2.32 per diluted common share, an increase of $0.8 million and decrease of $0.21, respectively, from the prior year ended December 31, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $57.6 million, or $2.52 per diluted common share, an increase of $3.7 million and decrease of $0.09, respectively, from prior year ended December 31, 2021. The results for the year ended December 31, 2021, included a $9.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of substantially all of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The sale increased diluted earnings per common share by $0.35 for the year.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $16.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, increases of $2.8 million and $0.06, respectively, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $16.4 million, unchanged from the linked quarter. On a per share basis, core net income was $0.66 per diluted common share for the current quarter, a decrease of $0.06 from the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The per share decrease was largely impacted by the issuance of 2,500,000 shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $20.00 per share during October 2022. Additionally, the Company paid a $1.4 million quarterly preferred dividend during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“2022 was a pivotal year for b1BANK, highlighted by record financial and operational performance,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “Long-term investments in personnel, technology and infrastructure are producing concrete returns. Asset quality remains solid. Our balance sheet has been fortified by the raising of over $120 million in preferred and common equity. These things lead us to be optimistic about our franchise’s potential in 2023 and beyond.”

On January 25, 2023, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share, same as the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2023, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the common shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2023, or as soon therefore as practicable, to the preferred shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Solid Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at December 31, 2022, were $4.6 billion, an increase of $176.3 million compared to September 30, 2022, or 3.98% for the quarter, 15.79% annualized. Based on unpaid principal balances, 44.1% of loan growth for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was attributable to our Dallas Fort Worth region, 31.2% to the Houston region, 19.7% to the Capital region, and 13.6% to the Greater New Orleans region. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 35% of Business First’s loan portfolio resides in Texas based on unpaid principal balance.
  • Management of Net Interest Margin. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net interest income totaled $56.1 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.06% and 3.43%, respectively, compared to $53.5 million, 4.01% and 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $4.2 million) were 3.75% and 3.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.88% and 3.52% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion declined from the linked quarter due to a $650,000 acceleration of interest income from full repayment of a nonaccrual loan in July 2022, which accounted for approximately five basis points of the decrease, as well as increased deposit and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) short-term fundings costs during the fourth quarter of 2022, which were mostly offset by increased loan offering rates, repricing, and volume.
  • Solid Return on Assets and Equity. Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.12% and 13.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.96% and 12.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Non-GAAP core return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.10% and 13.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.14% and 14.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Overall Credit Quality Remains Stable. Ratios of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets to total assets remained steady at 0.25% and 0.21%, respectively at December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022.
  • Common Stock Issuance. Business First completed an issuance of 2,500,000 shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $20.00 per share on October 17, 2022.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $176.3 million or 3.98%, 15.79% annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, loans held for investment increased $1.4 billion or 44.41%. Organic loan growth, which excludes the beginning book value of the acquired Texas Citizens loan portfolio, was $1.1 billion or 33.45% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Loan growth from the linked quarter was attributed to originations in the real estate - construction and land portfolio, $85.2 million or 48.33%, and in the commercial portfolio, $77.6 million or 44.02%. Our Dallas Fort Worth region produced 44.1% of the total growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance, while we also continued to originate growth from several of our other key strategic markets, 31.2% from the Houston region, 19.7% from the Capital region, and 13.6% from the Greater New Orleans region. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 35% of Business First’s loan portfolio resides in Texas based on unpaid principal balances.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment and nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remained consistent with the linked quarter at 0.25% and 0.21%, respectively. Loans 90 days past due and accruing decreased $786,000 while nonaccrual loans increased $1.2 million, $900,000 of which was attributed to a single relationship for which Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $550,000 during the quarter. We believe the credit circumstances of this relationship are isolated and not systemic to the rest of the loan portfolio.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $5.8 million or 0.65%, from the linked quarter. The increase was the net impact of positive fair value adjustments, $13.4 million, and $23.3 million of purchases with tax equivalent yields between 4.4% and 6.7% during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, offset by security paydowns and maturities.

Deposits

Deposits increased $234.2 million or 5.11%, 20.26% annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, deposits increased $743.1 million or 18.22%. Organic deposit growth, which excludes the deposits of the acquired Texas Citizens portfolio, was $265.8 million or 6.52% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $63.9 million or 3.96%, and interest-bearing deposits increased $298.2 million or 10.03%, compared to the linked quarter.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $116.9 million or 17.27%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was largely attributed to a reduction in short-term, seven-day FHLB borrowings. The linked quarter increase in deposits was the main driver of the paydown in short-term borrowings.

Shareholders’ Equity

In October 2022, Business First issued 2,500,000 shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. After deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, the Company expects the net proceeds of the offering to be approximately $46.8 million. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive income increased $10.5 million due to favorable after-tax fair value changes in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share was $20.25 at December 31, 2022, compared to $19.29 at September 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share was $16.17 at December 31, 2022, compared to $14.73 at September 30, 2022.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net interest income totaled $56.1 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.06% and 3.43%, respectively, compared to $53.5 million, 4.01% and 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The quarter ended December 31, 2022, included additional loan discount accretion due to a large, acquired loan payoff and accelerated accretion from the purchased impaired portfolio. The quarter ended September 30, 2022, included additional interest income of approximately $650,000 associated with a nonaccrual loan that was paid in full during the quarter. Overall costs of funds, which includes noninterest bearing deposits, increased from 0.77% to 1.38% or 61 basis points, from the linked quarter.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $4.2 million) were 3.75% and 3.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.88% and 3.52% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans and loan discount accretion) was 5.72% compared to 5.30% from the linked quarter. The compression of both net interest margin and net interest spread were largely attributed to the continued increases in short-term rates during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, resulting in a 104 and 84 basis point increase in average cost in FHLB borrowings and interest-bearing deposits, respectively. Although increased fundings costs negatively impact our margin and spread, we were able to offset a significant amount of the compression through increased loan offering rates, repricing, and volume.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.1 million, compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was impacted by individual reserves of $1.4 million and $550,000 on two separate loan relationships. Reserves on these loans are due to individual credit circumstances which we do not believe are systemic to the remainder of our loan portfolio.

Other Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, other income increased $163,000, or 2.01%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Notable variances included a $149,000 increase in service charges, $140,000 increase in fees and brokerage commissions, offset by a $205,000 reduction in gains on sales of loans due to less activity during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP other income was $422,000 lower than GAAP due to insurance recoveries attributed to salary expense and lost revenue from storm claims, compared to $265,000 of insurance recoveries for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, other expense decreased by $2.6 million, or 6.35%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was largely attributable to a $3.1 million decrease in merger and conversion-related expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased marginally by $299,000, advertising and promotions increased $427,000 due to deposit promotions and other advertising production costs, and other expense increased $534,000 largely attributed to loan collection costs and miscellaneous expenses.

Non-GAAP other expense was $138,000 lower than GAAP due to merger and conversion-related expenses attributed to the Texas Citizens acquisition for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.5 million of merger and conversion-related expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.12% and 13.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.96% and 12.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.10% and 13.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.14% and 14.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast
Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, January 26, at 8:00 a.m. Central time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 4870042, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d55ub27o. The corresponding slide presentation can be assessed the day of the presentation on b1BANK’s website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $6.0 billion in assets, $6.5 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information
For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation
This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021
       
Balance Sheet Ratios      
       
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   95.56 %   96.59 %   78.23 %
Shareholders’ Equity to Assets Ratio   9.69 %   8.75 %   9.17 %
       
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)      
       
Commercial (1) $ 1,090,343   $ 1,012,778   $ 721,385  
Real Estate:      
Construction and Land   722,074     636,869     548,528  
Farmland   193,587     190,829     87,463  
1-4 Family Residential   557,741     545,880     467,699  
Multi-Family Residential   98,637     102,056     97,508  
Nonfarm Nonresidential   1,826,819     1,823,408     1,144,426  
Total Real Estate   3,398,858     3,299,042     2,345,624  
Consumer and Other   116,975     118,080     122,599  
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 4,606,176   $ 4,429,900   $ 3,189,608  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses      
       
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 35,201   $ 32,317   $ 28,146  
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (387 )   (667 )   (385 )
Recoveries – Quarterly   313     278     51  
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   3,051     3,273     1,300  
Balance, End of Period $ 38,178   $ 35,201   $ 29,112  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.83 %   0.79 %   0.91 %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans   0.00 %   0.01 %   0.01 %
       
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 27,000   $ 36,089   $ 27,573  
       
Nonperforming Assets      
       
Nonperforming Loans:      
Nonaccrual Loans (2) $ 11,054   $ 9,843   $ 12,868  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (2)   335     1,121     222  
Total Nonperforming Loans   11,389     10,964     13,090  
Other Nonperforming Assets:      
Other Real Estate Owned   1,372     840     1,427  
Other Nonperforming Assets   62     180     -  
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   1,434     1,020     1,427  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 12,823   $ 11,984   $ 14,517  
       
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.25 %   0.25 %   0.41 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.21 %   0.21 %   0.31 %
       
(1) Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans accounted for $2.8 million
of the commercial portfolio as of December 31, 2022.      
SBA PPP loans accounted for $3.0 million of the commercial portfolio as of September 30, 2022.
SBA PPP loans accounted for $5.4 million of the commercial portfolio as of December 31, 2021.
       
(2) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if
the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income
over the expected life of the loans.      
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021   2022 2021
             
Per Share Data            
             
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.68   $ 0.61   $ 0.59     $ 2.34   $ 2.54  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share   0.67     0.61     0.59       2.32     2.53  
Dividends per Common Share   0.12     0.12     0.12       0.48     0.46  
Book Value per Common Share   20.25     19.29     21.24       20.25     21.24  
             
             
Average Common Shares Outstanding   24,542,120     22,468,939     20,299,704       22,633,478     20,502,249  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   24,757,143     22,650,640     20,462,317       22,817,493     20,634,281  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   25,110,313     22,605,136     20,400,349       25,110,313     20,400,349  
             
             
Annualized Performance Ratios            
             
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)   1.12 %   0.96 %   1.04 %     0.97 %   1.18 %
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)   13.56 %   12.37 %   11.11 %     11.59 %   12.25 %
Net Interest Margin (1)   4.06 %   4.01 %   3.54 %     3.92 %   3.84 %
Net Interest Spread (1)   3.43 %   3.65 %   3.35 %     3.57 %   3.65 %
Efficiency Ratio (2)   59.60 %   66.47 %   65.55 %     65.26 %   61.84 %
             
Total Quarterly/YTD Average Assets $ 5,899,972   $ 5,702,312   $ 4,584,460     $ 5,473,508   $ 4,403,670  
Total Quarterly/YTD Average Common Equity   486,338     442,778     430,834       456,388     425,692  
             
Other Expenses            
             
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 22,205   $ 21,906   $ 17,355     $ 85,222   $ 65,825  
Occupancy and Bank Premises   2,285     2,485     1,522       9,244     7,238  
Depreciation and Amortization   1,700     1,850     793       6,853     5,792  
Data Processing   2,201     2,155     2,032       8,358     8,137  
FDIC Assessment Fees   611     839     668       2,854     2,194  
Legal and Other Professional Fees   462     619     480       2,359     2,679  
Advertising and Promotions   1,571     1,144     999       3,949     2,712  
Utilities and Communications   759     833     586       3,193     2,475  
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   962     813     449       3,400     2,499  
Directors’ Fees   270     288     207       972     790  
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   11     133     76       193     736  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   138     3,244     266       4,808     515  
Other   5,171     4,637     3,982       18,004     15,469  
Total Other Expenses $ 38,346   $ 40,946   $ 29,415     $ 149,409   $ 117,061  
             
Other Income            
             
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 2,265   $ 2,116   $ 1,800     $ 8,272   $ 6,813  
(Loss)/Gain on Sales of Securities   (2 )   (7 )   444       (48 )   378  
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income   1,582     1,667     1,554       6,407     6,199  
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income   526     561     367       1,931     1,396  
Gain on Sales of Loans   59     264     3       574     10,117  
Mortgage Origination Income   105     57     169       532     866  
Fees and Brokerage Commission   1,760     1,620     1,721       6,964     5,015  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned   3     12     (35 )     33     (1,122 )
Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets   (1 )   1     (9 )     (717 )   112  
Gain on Sale of Branch   -     -     492       -     492  
Pass-Through Income from Other Investments   608     572     555       1,347     2,615  
Other   1,373     1,252     (86 )     4,015     2,901  
Total Other Income $ 8,278   $ 8,115   $ 6,975     $ 29,310   $ 35,782  
             
             
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022     2022     2021  
       
Assets      
       
Cash and Due From Banks $ 152,740   $ 152,671   $ 68,375  
Federal Funds Sold   15,606     11,137     227,044  
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   890,751     884,960     1,021,061  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   304     545     1,200  
Loans and Lease Receivable   4,606,176     4,429,900     3,189,608  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (38,178 )   (35,201 )   (29,112 )
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   4,567,998     4,394,699     3,160,496  
Premises and Equipment, Net   63,177     63,765     58,155  
Accrued Interest Receivable   25,666     22,454     19,597  
Other Equity Securities   37,467     39,390     16,619  
Other Real Estate Owned   1,372     840     1,427  
Cash Value of Life Insurance   91,958     88,743     60,380  
Deferred Taxes, Net   31,194     36,691     8,822  
Goodwill   88,543     88,543     59,894  
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles   14,042     14,567     12,203  
Other Assets   9,642     7,686     11,105  
       
Total Assets $ 5,990,460   $ 5,806,691   $ 4,726,378  
       
       
Liabilities      
       
Deposits      
Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,549,381   $ 1,613,310   $ 1,291,036  
Interest-Bearing   3,270,964     2,972,795     2,786,247  
Total Deposits   4,820,345     4,586,105     4,077,283  
       
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   20,208     22,072     19,121  
Fed Funds Purchased   14,057     -     -  
Short-Term Borrowings   9     5,009     20  
Subordinated Debt   110,749     110,902     81,427  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     5,000     5,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   410,100     534,059     82,022  
Accrued Interest Payable   2,092     1,023     1,354  
Other Liabilities   27,419     34,519     26,783  
       
Total Liabilities   5,409,979     5,298,689     4,293,010  
       
Shareholders’ Equity      
       
Preferred Stock   71,930     72,010     -  
Common Stock   25,110     22,605     20,400  
Additional Paid-In Capital   393,690     347,721     292,271  
Retained Earnings   163,955     150,336     121,874  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   (74,204 )   (84,670 )   (1,177 )
       
Total Shareholders’ Equity   580,481     508,002     433,368  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,990,460   $ 5,806,691   $ 4,726,378  
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
             
   Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022     2022    2021     2022    2021
             
Interest Income:            
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 69,364   $ 58,846   $ 38,337   $ 218,032   $ 156,791
Interest and Dividends on Securities   4,316     4,200     3,904     16,503     13,520
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   825     427     50     1,579     127
Total Interest Income   74,505     63,473     42,291     236,114     170,438
             
Interest Expense:            
Interest on Deposits   13,307     6,286     2,645     24,413     12,183
Interest on Borrowings   5,138     3,707     1,302     12,124     4,371
Total Interest Expense   18,445     9,993     3,947     36,537     16,554
             
Net Interest Income   56,060     53,480     38,344     199,577     153,884
             
Provision for Loan Losses:   3,051     3,273     1,300     10,886     8,047
             
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   53,009     50,207     37,044     188,691     145,837
             
Other Income:            
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   2,265     2,116     1,800     8,272     6,813
(Loss)/Gain on Sales of Securities   (2 )   (7 )   444     (48 )   378
Gain on Sales of Loans   59     264     3     574     10,117
Other Income   5,956     5,742     4,728     20,512     18,474
Total Other Income   8,278     8,115     6,975     29,310     35,782
             
Other Expenses:            
Salaries and Employee Benefits   22,205     21,906     17,355     85,222     65,825
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   4,918     5,122     3,857     19,367     15,750
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   138     3,244     266     4,808     515
Other Expenses   11,085     10,674     7,937     40,012     34,971
Total Other Expenses   38,346     40,946     29,415     149,409     117,061
             
Income Before Income Taxes:   22,941     17,376     14,604     68,592     64,558
             
Provision for Income Taxes:   4,974     3,576     2,536     14,337     12,422
             
Net Income:   17,967     13,800     12,068     54,255     52,136
             
Preferred Stock Dividends:   (1,350 )   -     -     (1,350 )   -
             
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 16,617   $ 13,800   $ 12,068   $ 52,905   $ 52,136
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average       Average       Average    
  Outstanding Interest
Earned /		 Average   Outstanding Interest
Earned /		 Average   Outstanding Interest
Earned /		 Average
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate
                       
Assets                      
                       
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 4,516,794   $ 69,357 6.09 %   $ 4,278,184   $ 58,839 5.46 %   $ 3,106,477   $ 38,318 4.89 %
SBA PPP Loans   2,849     7 0.99 %     2,953     7 0.99 %     7,733     19 0.99 %
Securities   901,236     4,316 1.90 %     951,479     4,200 1.75 %     1,041,437     3,904 1.49 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   62,013     825 5.28 %     54,730     427 3.10 %     143,488     50 0.14 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   5,482,892     74,505 5.39 %     5,287,346     63,473 4.76 %     4,299,135     42,291 3.90 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (35,951 )         (33,215 )         (28,379 )    
Noninterest-Earning Assets   453,031           448,181           313,704      
Total Assets $ 5,899,972   $ 74,505     $ 5,702,312   $ 63,473     $ 4,584,460   $ 42,291  
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                      
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,157,513   $ 13,307 1.67 %   $ 3,009,565   $ 6,286 0.83 %   $ 2,653,041   $ 2,645 0.40 %
Subordinated Debt   110,800     1,363 4.88 %     110,953     1,332 4.76 %     81,427     1,026 5.00 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     85 6.74 %     5,000     68 5.40 %     5,000     42 3.33 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   436,233     3,555 3.23 %     396,267     2,194 2.20 %     83,374     229 1.09 %
First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit   1,667     30 7.14 %     5,000     70 5.55 %     -     - 0.00 %
Other Borrowings   25,815     105 1.61 %     22,381     43 0.76 %     25,774     5 0.08 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,737,028     18,445 1.96 %     3,549,166     9,993 1.12 %     2,848,616     3,947 0.55 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,567,507         $ 1,626,055         $ 1,276,279      
Other Liabilities   37,138           60,310           28,731      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,604,645           1,686,365           1,305,010      
Shareholders’ Equity:                      
Common Shareholders’ Equity   486,338           442,778           430,834      
Preferred Equity   71,961           24,003           -      
Total Shareholder’s Equity   558,299           466,781           430,834      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,899,972         $ 5,702,312         $ 4,584,460      
                       
Net Interest Spread     3.43 %       3.65 %       3.35 %
Net Interest Income   $ 56,060       $ 53,480       $ 38,344  
Net Interest Margin     4.06 %       4.01 %       3.54 %
                       
Overall Cost of Funds     1.38 % `   0.77 %       0.38 %
                       
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.
                       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
               
               
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average       Average    
  Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate
               
Assets              
               
Interest-Earning Assets:              
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 4,016,947   $ 217,997 5.43 %   $ 2,878,306   $ 148,638 5.16 %
SBA PPP Loans   3,489     35 1.00 %     158,714     8,153 5.14 %
Securities   956,232     16,503 1.73 %     870,282     13,520 1.55 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   115,016     1,579 1.37 %     104,471     127 0.12 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   5,091,684     236,114 4.64 %     4,011,773     170,438 4.25 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (32,093 )         (26,132 )    
Noninterest-Earning Assets   413,917           418,029      
Total Assets $ 5,473,508   $ 236,114     $ 4,403,670   $ 170,438  
               
               
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity              
               
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:              
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,007,882   $ 24,413 0.81 %   $ 2,604,825   $ 12,183 0.47 %
Subordinated Debt   106,054     5,108 4.82 %     68,183     3,526 5.17 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     247 4.94 %     5,000     168 3.36 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   271,025     6,479 2.39 %     47,325     554 1.17 %
First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit   2,500     121 4.84 %     -     - 0.00 %
Other Borrowings   23,197     169 0.73 %     27,182     123 0.45 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,415,658     36,537 1.07 %     2,752,515     16,554 0.60 %
               
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:              
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits   1,539,938           1,196,970      
Other Liabilities   37,533           28,493      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,577,471           1,225,463      
Shareholders’ Equity:              
Common Shareholders’ Equity   456,388           425,692      
Preferred Equity   23,991           -      
Total Shareholder’s Equity   480,379           425,692      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,473,508         $ 4,403,670      
               
Net Interest Spread     3.57 %       3.65 %
Net Interest Income   $ 199,577       $ 153,884  
Net Interest Margin     3.92 %       3.84 %
               
Overall Cost of Funds     0.74 %       0.42 %
               
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.
               


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022     2022     2021       2022     2021  
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 74,505   $ 63,473   $ 42,291     $ 236,114   $ 170,438  
Core interest income   74,505     63,473     42,291       236,114     170,438  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   18,445     9,993     3,947       36,537     16,554  
Core interest expense   18,445     9,993     3,947       36,537     16,554  
Provision for Loan Losses: (b)            
Provision for loan losses   3,051     3,273     1,300       10,886     8,047  
Core provision expense   3,051     3,273     1,300       10,886     8,047  
Other Income:            
Other income   8,278     8,115     6,975       29,310     35,782  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     78       717     1,010  
Losses/(Gains) on sale of securities   2     7     (444 )     48     (378 )
Gain on sale of branch   -     -     (492 )     -     (492 )
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   (422 )   (265 )   -       (687 )   -  
Core other income   7,858     7,857     6,117       29,388     35,922  
Other Expense:            
Other expense   38,346     40,946     29,415       149,409     117,061  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (138 )   (3,521 )   (266 )     (5,178 )   (515 )
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     (57 )     (501 )   (1,556 )
Core other expense   38,208     37,425     29,092       143,730     114,990  
Pre-Tax Income: (a)            
Pre-tax income   22,941     17,376     14,604       68,592     64,558  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     78       717     1,010  
Losses/(Gains) on sale of securities   2     7     (444 )     48     (378 )
Insurance reimbursment of storm expenditures   (422 )   (265 )   -       (687 )   -  
Gain on sale of branch   -     -     (492 )     -     (492 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   138     3,521     266       5,178     515  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     57       501     1,556  
Core pre-tax income   22,659     20,639     14,069       74,349     66,769  
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)            
Provision for income taxes   4,974     3,576     2,536       14,337     12,422  
Tax on losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     16       151     211  
Tax on losses/(gains) on sale of securities   -     1     (93 )     10     (79 )
Tax on insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   (89 )   (55 )   -       (144 )   -  
Tax on sale of branch   -     -     (138 )     -     (138 )
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   29     739     62       942     108  
Tax on occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     12       106     326  
Core provision for income taxes   4,914     4,261     2,395       15,402     12,850  
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:            
Net income available to common shareholders   16,617     13,800     12,068       52,905     52,136  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     62       566     799  
Losses/(Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax   2     6     (351 )     38     (299 )
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   (333 )   (210 )   -       (543 )   -  
(Gains) on sale of branch   -     -     (354 )     -     (354 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   109     2,782     204       4,236     407  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax   -     -     45       395     1,230  
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 16,395   $ 16,378   $ 11,674     $ 57,597   $ 53,919  
             
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) $ 25,992   $ 20,649   $ 15,904     $ 79,478   $ 72,605  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     78       717     1,010  
Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities   2     7     (444 )     48     (378 )
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   (422 )   (265 )   -       (687 )   -  
(Gains) on sale of branch   -     -     (492 )     -     (492 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   138     3,521     266       5,178     515  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     57       501     1,556  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 25,710   $ 23,912   $ 15,369     $ 85,235   $ 74,816  
             
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   24,757,143     22,650,640     20,462,317       22,817,493     20,634,281  
             
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:            
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.67   $ 0.61   $ 0.59     $ 2.32   $ 2.53  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     (0.00 )     0.02     0.04  
Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities, net of tax   0.00     0.00     (0.01 )     0.00     (0.02 )
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   0.00       (0.02 )   -  
(Gains) on sale of branch, net of tax   -     -     (0.02 )     -     (0.02 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.00     0.12     0.01       0.19     0.02  
Occupancy and bank premises -storm repair, net of tax   -     -     -       0.02     0.06  
Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66   $ 0.72   $ 0.57     $ 2.52   $ 2.61  
             
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 1.05   $ 0.91   $ 0.78     $ 3.48   $ 3.52  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     0.00       0.03     0.05  
Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities   0.00     0.00     (0.02 )     0.00     (0.02 )
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   (0.02 )   (0.01 )   0.00       (0.03 )   -  
(Gains) on sale of branch   -     -     (0.02 )     -     (0.02 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.01     0.16     0.01       0.23     0.02  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     -       0.03     0.08  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 1.04   $ 1.06   $ 0.75     $ 3.74   $ 3.63  
             
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.00% for 2022 and 2021. These rates approximated
the marginal tax rates.            
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.          
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021   2022 2021
             
             
Total Quarterly/YTD Average Assets $ 5,899,972   $ 5,702,312   $ 4,584,460     $ 5,473,508   $ 4,403,670  
Total Quarterly/YTD Average Common Equity $ 486,338   $ 442,778   $ 430,834     $ 456,388   $ 425,692  
             
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:            
Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,617   $ 13,800   $ 12,068     $ 52,905   $ 52,136  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     62       566     799  
Losses/(Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax   2     6     (351 )     38     (299 )
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   (333 )   (210 )   -       (543 )   -  
(Gains) on sale of branch, net of tax   -     -     (354 )     -     (354 )
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax   109     2,782     204       4,236     407  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax   -     -     45       395     1,230  
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 16,395   $ 16,378   $ 11,674     $ 57,597   $ 53,919  
             
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)   1.12 %   0.96 %   1.04 %     0.97 %   1.18 %
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)   1.10 %   1.14 %   1.01 %     1.05 %   1.22 %
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)   13.56 %   12.37 %   11.11 %     11.59 %   12.25 %
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)   13.37 %   14.68 %   10.75 %     12.62 %   12.67 %
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 74,505   $ 63,473   $ 42,291     $ 236,114   $ 170,438  
Core interest income   74,505     63,473     42,291       236,114     170,438  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   18,445     9,993     3,947       36,537     16,554  
Core interest expense   18,445     9,993     3,947       36,537     16,554  
Other Income:            
Other income   8,278     8,115     6,975       29,310     35,782  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     78       717     1,010  
Loss/(Gain) on sale of securities   2     7     (444 )     48     (378 )
Gain on sale of branch   -     -     (492 )     -     (492 )
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   (422 )   (265 )   -       (687 )   -  
Core other income   7,858     7,857     6,117       29,388     35,922  
Other Expense:            
Other expense   38,346     40,946     29,415       149,409     117,061  
Acquisition-related expenses   (138 )   (3,521 )   (266 )     (5,178 )   (515 )
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     (57 )     (501 )   (1,556 )
Core other expense $ 38,208   $ 37,425   $ 29,092     $ 143,730   $ 114,990  
             
Efficiency Ratio:            
Other expense (a) $ 38,346   $ 40,946   $ 29,415     $ 149,409   $ 117,061  
Core other expense (c) $ 38,208   $ 37,425   $ 29,092     $ 143,730   $ 114,990  
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 64,340   $ 61,602   $ 44,875     $ 228,935   $ 189,288  
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 63,918   $ 61,337   $ 44,461     $ 228,965   $ 189,806  
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   59.60 %   66.47 %   65.55 %     65.26 %   61.84 %
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   59.78 %   61.02 %   65.43 %     62.77 %   60.58 %
             
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 5,482,892   $ 5,287,346   $ 4,299,135     $ 5,091,684   $ 4,011,773  
             
Net Interest Income:            
Net interest income $ 56,060   $ 53,480   $ 38,344     $ 199,577   $ 153,884  
Loan discount accretion   (4,212 )   (1,712 )   (1,559 )     (9,432 )   (7,750 )
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 51,848   $ 51,768   $ 36,785     $ 190,145   $ 146,134  
             
Net interest margin (2)   4.06 %   4.01 %   3.54 %     3.92 %   3.84 %
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.75 %   3.88 %   3.39 %     3.73 %   3.64 %
Net interest spread (2)   3.43 %   3.65 %   3.35 %     3.57 %   3.65 %
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.13 %   3.52 %   3.21 %     3.38 %   3.45 %
             
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.            
(2) Calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.            
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021
       
Total Shareholders’ (Common) Equity:      
Total shareholders’ equity $ 580,481   $ 508,002   $ 433,368  
Preferred stock   (71,930 )   (72,010 )   -  
Total common shareholders’ equity   508,551     435,992     433,368  
Goodwill   (88,543 )   (88,543 )   (59,894 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (14,042 )   (14,567 )   (12,203 )
Total tangible common equity $ 405,966   $ 332,882   $ 361,271  
       
       
Total Assets:      
Total assets $ 5,990,460   $ 5,806,691   $ 4,726,378  
Goodwill   (88,543 )   (88,543 )   (59,894 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (14,042 )   (14,567 )   (12,203 )
Total tangible assets $ 5,887,875   $ 5,703,581   $ 4,654,281  
       
Common shares outstanding   25,110,313     22,605,136     20,400,349  
       
Book value per common share $ 20.25   $ 19.29   $ 21.24  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.17   $ 14.73   $ 17.71  
Common equity to total assets   8.49 %   7.51 %   9.17 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   6.89 %   5.84 %   7.76 %

 

 


You just read:

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


