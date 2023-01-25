Submit Release
ACV to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 22, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results following the close of market on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

To access the live conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed here. Participants are encouraged to join the webcast unless asking a question.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.acvauto.com.

About ACV
ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable. 

ACV marketplace products include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital, and its leading data products include True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS.

Trademark reference: ACV and the ACV logo, are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Tim Fox
tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
mduggan@acvauctions.com


