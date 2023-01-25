Interstate 80 and Interstate 79 Weather Restrictions Lifted

​Indiana, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the speed limit and Tier 1 restrictions on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties. Also lifted is the speed limit restriction on Interstate 79 through Butler County.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on Pennsylvania roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Users can also see plow truck routes/locations along a specific route in 511PA using the "Check My Route" tool. Plow truck locations will be indicated by dots along a roadway. The time it takes for a plow truck to pass by the same point on the route depends on how heavy precipitation is and how much traﬃc is on the roadway. During a heavy and/or steady snowstorm, if snow is falling at one inch per hour and a truck route takes three hours to complete, three new inches of snow has fallen at the start of its route before the route is finished. Crews continue to complete routes throughout the storm, but roadways will not be free of snow or ice during the storm.

Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication, and pet supplies.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

# # #





