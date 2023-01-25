Submit Release
I-79 Rest Area Closures Extended in Lawrence County

The rest areas have been closed to motorists since mid-September for interior renovations and sidewalk repairs to both rest area facilities. There has been no access to these rest areas. The closure has been extended through the end of January and is expected to reopen on February 1, 2023.

Motorists may choose to utilize the following rest areas:

Northbound

  • I-79 (Mile Marker 50) Rest Area, Allegheny County

  • I-79 (Mile Marker 134) Rest Area, Mercer County

Southbound

  • I-79 (Mile Marker 136) Rest Area, Mercer County

  • I-79 (Mile Marker 51) Rest Area, Allegheny County

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5011 

# # #

