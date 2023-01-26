Zenon Energy Europe B.V. Partners with KACO new energy GmbH
Zenon Energy purchases 36.8MW from KACO New Energy for energy storage inverters.ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenon Energy Europe B.V, a Dutch energy storage manufacturer, and KACO new energy, a German battery inverter manufacturer, today announced a new partnership for the purchase of KACO’s battery inverters. The inverters will be installed in Zenon Energy’s storage systems.
Zenon Energy Europe is a manufacturer of unique energy storage systems. As a key component of these systems are inverters, this purchase and partnership ensures a constant supply of inverters to stay ahead of the demand throughout 2023. Zenon's systems are made with quality and efficiency, matching KACO's inverter portfolio.
“KACO new energy is most delighted about the cooperation with the dedicated team at Zenon Energy,” says Kurt Desimpelaere, Chief Sales Officer at KACO new energy GmbH. “Their energy storage technology is truly innovative and promises superior lifetime and safety. By adding our highly efficient and flexible battery inverters to Zenon’s energy storage systems, the partnership strives to meet the highest economical goals – even given individual customer requirements.”
“We are securing our supply chain to match our aggressive growth,” says Duan van ‘t Slot, Director of Zenon Energy Europe. “We are happy that our systems, using KACO inverters, are the market-leading battery systems in terms of compactness, quality, and efficiency.”
For more information about Zenon Energy, please visit https://www.zenon.energy/. To learn more about KACO new energy, see https://kaco-newenergy.com/.
About Zenon Energy
Zenon Energy is a renewable energy infrastructure company enabling businesses to become more energy independent. The company work with its partners to streamline projects that outlive and outlast – crucial to success in a highly competitive market where customers are looking for permanent solutions.
About KACO new energy
As a medium-sized company with dedication and a passion for research, KACO new energy stands for high quality engineering skills in the field of independent and decentralised energy supply. The company’s inverters are designed to support the use of renewable energies as well as efficient energy management throughout the world. It implements projects with quality and commitment, while continuously developing its “made in Germany” products.
Shannon Smit
Zenon Energy
2087980420 ext.
info@zenon.energy