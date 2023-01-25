Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,947 in the last 365 days.

Nevada Exploration Reports the Results of 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) reports the results of its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on January 24, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

All motions presented to the shareholders were approved.

A total of 56,988,783 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, being 33.697% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below.

Motion Number Voted For Percentage Voted For
Number of Directors 39,110,940 98.271%
Darcy Higgs as Director 35,221,987 88.499%
Anne Labelle as Director 35,190,163 88.419%
John Larson as Director 35,407,663 88.966%
Benjamin Leboe as Director 37,817,399 95.021%
Nancy Richter as Director 37,736,365 94.817%
Appointment of Auditor 49,053,215 97.562%
Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan 36,612,466 91.993%
Share Consolidation 45,694,169 90.881%

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

Led by an international team of explorers, NGE is applying modern technology to systematically explore for the undiscovered second half of Nevada’s gold endowment waiting to be uncovered within Nevada’s valley basins. NGE is advancing a portfolio of gold exploration projects, primarily focused on three district-scale Carlin-type gold projects, including its flagship South Grass Valley project, located in close proximity to the Nevada Gold Mines of the Cortez Complex.

For further information, please contact:

Nevada Exploration Inc.
Email: info@nevadaexploration.com
Telephone: +1 (604) 601 2006
Website: www.nevadaexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding projects, potential transactions, and ventures discussed in this release.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things, the assumption the Company will continue as a going concern and will continue to be able to access the capital required to advance its projects and continue operations. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are the risks inherent in mineral exploration, the need to obtain additional financing, environmental permits, the availability of needed personnel and equipment for exploration and development, fluctuations in the price of minerals, and general economic conditions.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company is disclosed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nevada Exploration Reports the Results of 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.