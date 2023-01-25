The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents confirms mission to advocate for home buyers exclusively

The nonprofit National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) recently held its annual conference with educational sessions focusing on delivering the highest level of service and advocacy for home-buying consumers.

Rich Rosa, NAEBA President, joined fellow board members during the conference in Tempe, Arizona, and followed the conference with an annual strategic planning meeting. The meeting included discussions on how to increase advocacy and education for home-buying consumers during tumultuous market times. "There is a lot of information available to home buying consumers and not all of it is helpful," Rosa said. "True exclusive buyer agents, such as the consumer advocates at NAEBA, help breakdown facts from fiction and provide patient guidance that leads to better home-buying decisions. In the shifting real estate market we are currently experiencing, having a dedicated advocate on the buyers side is critical for their success."

"2022 was a year when Exclusive Buyer Agents used every ounce of their creativity and experience to guide homebuyers through this ever-changing market," fellow board member and President-elect, Lora Cusumano, said. "Our conference gave us the opportunity to share best practices for our clients. We worked on ways to get our buyer clients the best price, the best properties, and how to get accepted offers in multiple bid situations – that was our focus for our conference and our strategic planning meeting. Our NAEBA members are prepared and ready to work with buyers in this ever-changing 2023 market. EBAs stand above all other professionals in the real estate industry because we are the only true fiduciaries to our buyer clients."

In conjunction with the conference, NAEBA installed its 2023 Board of Directors. The following members have volunteered their service and talent to advance the organization's mission.

Richard Rosa, President, BUYERS BROKERS ONLY, LLC (Greater Boston)

Lora Cusumano, LUX HOUSE HUNTERS (New York and Florida)

Andrew Show, Secretary, BUYER'S RESOURCE REALTY SERVICES (Greater Columbus, OH).

Marshal, Henderson, Treasurer, HOME BUYER BROKERAGE (Greater Washington, DC).

Margaret Lebenson, Director, ELIKA REAL ESTATE (New York City).

Nicholas Martin, Director, BUYER'S CHOICE REALTY (Boston's North Shore),

Anna Matveychuk, Director, KEYSTONE BUYER BROKERAGE (Boston Area)

Ashley Wilson, Director, A BUYERS BEST CHOICE REALTY (Johnson City, TN Area)

NAEBA members believe there is a better way of working in the real estate industry. NAEBA members voluntarily dedicate their careers to exclusively representing home buyers, providing fiduciary-level duties to protect home-buying consumers.

Exclusive buyer agents are 100 percent loyal to home buyers 100 percent of the time and work at real estate brokerages that do not ever represent home sellers. NAEBA members are true buyer agents.

NAEBA members avoid the conflicts of interest common at traditional real estate companies, which attempt to represent both buyers and sellers in the same transaction.

ABOUT NAEBA: The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) do not accept listings, advertise properties for sale, or represent home sellers at any time. By providing fiduciary duties to homebuyers, NAEBA members avoid the conflicts of interest that arise when the same firm attempts to represent both home buyers and home sellers.

Consumer advocates created NAEBA in the mid-1990s to fill the void faced by homebuyers and start a professional association that would provide home buyers a higher standard of ethics.

NAEBA also matches home-buying consumers with its members around the country for no additional cost.

