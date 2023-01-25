Submit Release
Impossible to Put Down: Debut Novel THE MAN ON THE ISLAND Interweaves Themes of Trauma, Loss, and Creating One’s Own Village

Palmetto Publishing’s first book in The Island Series explores loving one’s self and another person unconditionally

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Man on the Island follows Cal and Ella through their relationship as they navigate personal trauma, family struggles, and an unexpected budding romance. 

Young adult readers of fiction romance will lose themselves in this impossible-to-put-down story. Readers will deeply resonate with the interwoven themes of overcoming trauma, loss of family members, creating one’s own village, loving another person through all aspects of life, and being one’s self without apology and doing what makes you happy. 

This story contains explicit language and sexual content, so reader discretion is advised.

The Man on the Island is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Eliani J. Sanchez, please visit her social media platform.

Instagram: @glambash_cwp

About the Author:

Eliani J. Sanchez is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Columbia. She has been a writer since she was old enough to talk and has now decided to dive into the world of becoming an author. Eliani loves movies, all kinds of music, and is an avid lover of anything Game of Thrones. Her inspiration comes from her desire to make the world a better, more forgiving place through her storytelling.

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

