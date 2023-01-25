Submit Release
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) ("Mid Penn"), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank") and MPB Financial Services, LLC, today reported net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $15.7 million, or $0.99 per common share basic and diluted.

Key Highlights in the Fourth Quarter of 2022

  • Earnings increased $238 thousand to $15.7 million, or 1.5%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $15.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

  • Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.80% compared to 3.92% in the prior quarter and 3.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Loans and leases, net ("loans") grew 22.9% (annualized) during the three months ended December 31, 2022 from the third quarter of 2022.

  • Return on average assets was 1.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

  • Return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity(1) were 12.33% and 16.61%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 12.23% and 16.55%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022.

  • Book value per common share increased to $32.24 for the fourth quarter, up from $31.42 in the third quarter, while tangible book value per share(1) increased to $24.59 at December 31, 2022, compared to $23.80, at September 30, 2022.

"It is with great enthusiasm that we deliver these fourth quarter and full year earnings report. For the quarter, we generated net income available to common shareholders of $15.7 million, or $0.99 per common share, which compares favorably to both the $607 thousand, or $0.05 per common share, generated in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was negatively impacted by merger and acquisition charges, and the $15.5 million, or $0.97 per common share, generated in the third quarter of 2022." said Rory G. Ritrievi, President and CEO. "For the year, we generated net income available to common shareholders of $54.8 million, or $3.44 per common share, which compares favorably to the $29.3 million, or $2.71 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. This year’s net income and our earnings per common share are both records for the company. We accomplished this great quarter and this great year through continued successes in: high quality loan growth of 22.9% (annualized) for the quarter and 13.2% for the full year, noninterest income growth of 18.6% for the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and 9.9% for the year, and a controlled growth in operating expenses."

"Those successes were accomplished by our incredible employees working together within our customer relationship focused model to deliver the best service in our footprint. The Board is very proud of that employee group for following our strategic plan to a tee and delivering the best annual results our shareholders have seen," said Mr. Ritrievi.

With this successful quarter, the Board is pleased to announce a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock was declared at its meeting on January 25, 2023, payable on February 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023.

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.

Net Interest Income and Average Balance Sheet

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $38.6 million compared to net interest income of $39.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $29.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 3.80% compared to 3.92% for the third quarter of 2022 and 3.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021, a 12 basis point(s) ("bp") decrease and a 64 bp increase, respectively, compared to the prior quarter and the same period in 2021. The linked quarter decrease was primarily the result of a 60 bp increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a 32 bp increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the linked quarter was primarily the result of higher deposit pricing to attract and retain new and existing customers. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was primarily driven by the increase of the yield on loans by 25 bp, to 4.98% during the fourth quarter of 2022.  

The 108 bp increase in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by the increase of loan yields of 22 bp and the increase on the yield of taxable investment securities of 98 bp. Additionally, average interest-earning assets increased $346.5 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased $263.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to the inclusion of only one month in 2021 in the average balances of the assets and liabilities obtained through the acquisition of Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview"), which closed on November 30, 2021. The increase in average interest-earning assets was also impacted by loan growth and re-deployment of cash into investment securities partially offset by a decrease in federal funds sold. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was the result of a combination of excess cash being re-deployed into higher yielding investment securities and the increases in the fed fund rate during 2022. The increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily the result of higher deposit pricing to attract and retain new and existing customers.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $147.8 million, a $39.3 million, or 36.2%, increase compared to net interest income of $108.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was positively impacted by the Riverview acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021, the deployment of fed funds into higher yielding investment securities in the first half of 2022, interest and fees from core loan growth and lower cost of deposits in the year ended December 31, 2022, when compared to the same period in 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 3.59%, a 29 bp increase compared to 3.30% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of a $828.1 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and an increase in the yield of total interest-earning assets of 28 bp, partially offset by a $601.4 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities and the reduction of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") fees recognized during 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The three months ended December 31, 2022 included the recognition of $29 thousand of PPP loan processing fees compared to $4.4 million of PPP loan processing fees recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2021. The year ended December 31, 2022 included the recognition of $3.8 million of PPP loan processing fees, a decrease of $18.2 million compared to $22.0 million of PPP loan processing fees recognized during the year ended 2021. These PPP fees are recognized as interest income over the term of the respective loan, or sooner if the loans are forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA"), or the borrower otherwise pays down principal prior to the loan’s stated maturity. As of December 31, 2022, $43 thousand of PPP fees remained.

Total average assets were $4.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of $41.4 million, or 1.0%, and $437.1 million, or 11.1% compared to total average assets of $4.3 billion and $3.9 billion for the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. Total average assets were $4.5 billion for the year ended 2022, reflecting an increase of $948.9 million, or 27.0%, compared to total average assets of $3.5 billion for the year ended 2021. The increase in total average assets for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to the Riverview acquisition, effective November 30, 2021.

Total average loans were $3.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of $157.7 million, or 4.9%, compared to total average loans of $3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of $800.2 million, or 30.8%, compared to total average loans of $2.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total average loans were $3.2 billion for the year ended 2022, reflecting an increase of $678.2 million, or 26.7%, compared to total average loans for the year ended 2021. The year-over-year growth is largely attributable to the Riverview acquisition.

Total average deposits were $3.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of $629 thousand compared to total average deposits in the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of $359.2 million, or 10.7%, compared to total average deposits of $3.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average cost of deposits was 0.74% for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 44 bp increase from the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021. Total average deposits were $3.8 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, reflecting an increase of $937.0 million, or 32.5%, compared to total average deposits of $2.9 billion for the same period of 2021. The year-over-year growth in average deposits was positively impacted by the Riverview acquisition and significant increases in noninterest-bearing, interest-bearing, and money market deposits, primarily due to both expanded cash management and commercial deposit account relationships, and new deposits established as a result of Mid Penn’s PPP loan funding activities.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan and lease losses was $525 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to the provision for loan and lease losses of $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and an increase of $155 thousand compared to the provision for loan and lease losses of $370 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The provision for loan and lease losses was $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.4 million compared to the $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses for the year ended December 31, 2021. This reduction in the provision for the fourth quarter was primarily due to an improvement in credit quality, driven by positive risk rate migration in large portfolios. The increase in the provision for loan and lease losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily the result of one commercial relationship that was downgraded from substandard accrual to substandard non-accrual during the second quarter of 2022 and the growth in total loans during 2022.

Total nonperforming assets were $8.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets since December 31, 2021 was primarily the result of the successful workout of two non-accrual home equity loans amongst one relationship totaling $2.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. The nonperforming assets included acquired impaired loans assumed in the Riverview acquisition totaling $2.9 million and $3.3 million as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans, including PPP loans, was 0.54% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.56% at September 30, 2022 and 0.47% at December 31, 2021.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity increased $22.0 million, or 4.49%, from $490.1 million as of December 31, 2021 to $512.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Mid Penn declared $12.7 million in dividends during 2022 and repurchased $3.0 million of common stock through its treasury stock repurchase program. Regulatory capital ratios for both Mid Penn and its banking subsidiary indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered "well capitalized" at both December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income totaled $6.7 million, an increase of $751 thousand, or 12.6%, compared to noninterest income of $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, primarily a result of increases in other income, which included a branch sale. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 18.6%, compared to noninterest income of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by increases of $2.3 million in other income, $307 thousand in income from fiduciary and wealth management activities and $265 thousand in ATM debit card interchange income, partially offset by a decrease of $1.7 million in mortgage banking income. The increase in income from fiduciary activities was attributable to favorable growth in trust assets under management and increased sales of retail investment products, as a result of successful business development efforts by Mid Penn’s trust and wealth management team. ATM debit card interchange income and service charges on deposits increased primarily as a result of a higher volume of transactional deposit accounts, including deposit accounts assumed in the Riverview acquisition. The decrease in mortgage banking income was the result of increasing mortgage interest rates slowing mortgage loan originations and secondary-market loan sales and gains during 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income totaled $23.7 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 9.9%, compared to noninterest income of $21.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily driven by increases of $4.2 million in other income, $2.6 million in income from fiduciary activities, $1.7 million in ATM debit card interchange income and $1.1 million in service charges on deposits. The increase in other income was primarily the result of higher insurance commissions, letter of credit fees, a gain on sale of a branch office and income from the early termination of a lease in 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The increases in fiduciary activities was a result of increased activity in the wealth management area and the Riverview acquisition. ATM debit card interchange income and service charges on deposits increased primarily as a result of a higher volume of transactional deposit accounts, including deposit accounts assumed in the Riverview acquisition. These favorable variances were partially offset by a decrease in mortgage banking income of $8.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Mortgage banking income decreased as interest rates increased in response to the increase in the fed funds rate during 2022. As a result of the corresponding mortgage rate increases and an increase in property values driven by supply shortfalls and high liquidity levels among buyers, the mortgage loan refinancing market has slowed, and purchase money mortgage originations have slowed relative to the lending volumes seen in the past several years.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $25.5 million, an increase of $753 thousand, or 3.0%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to noninterest expense of $24.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of a $843 thousand increase in charitable contributions qualifying for state tax credits, which typically occur more frequently towards the end of the year, a $372 thousand increase in legal and professional fees and $294 thousand of merger and acquisition expenses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $8.6 million, or 25.3%, from $34.1 million to $25.5 million as a result of merger and acquisition and post-acquisition restructuring expenses totaling $12.2 million. This decrease in noninterest expense was partially offset by increases in operating expenses from the Riverview acquisition. The most significant increases were $1.6 million in salaries and benefits, $631 thousand in other expenses, $400 thousand in occupancy and $385 thousand in equipment expense. In addition, legal and professional fees were $512 thousand higher in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter in 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $99.8 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 9.6%, compared to noninterest expense of $91.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily as the result of higher expenses attributable to the Riverview acquisition, most significantly increases of $10.9 million in salaries and benefits and $4.7 million in other expenses. The increase in expense was partially offset by $623 thousand in merger and acquisition and post-acquisition restructuring expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $12.9 million for the year ended 2021.

The efficiency ratio(1) was 54.59% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 53.46% in the third quarter of 2022, and 61.34% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio during the fourth quarter 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was the result of lower net interest income and higher noninterest expenses, partially offset by higher noninterest income. The improvement in the efficiency ratio during the fourth quarter 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was the result of higher net interest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expenses, excluding the merger and acquisition expense.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

On November 30, 2021, Mid Penn announced the successful completion of the merger acquisition of Riverview. The acquisition of Riverview impacted periods presented within this release. For more information regarding this transaction, please see Mid Penn’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

On December 20, 2022, Mid Penn announced its entry into an agreement and plan of merger with Brunswick Bancorp ("Brunswick"). The acquisition will result in a meaningful expansion for Mid Penn into the attractive central New Jersey market. Mid Penn will acquire Brunswick in a combination cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $53.9 million (based on Mid Penn's closing stock price of $30.95 for the trading day ending December 19, 2022).

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Mid Penn disclaims any obligation to update this information.

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.  

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continues," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy" or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; the length and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on securities held in Mid Penn’s portfolio; the success and timing of PPP loan repayment and forgiveness; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank individually or collectively, including tax legislation; results of the regulatory examination and supervision process and oversight, including changes in monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; the availability of financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank’s future businesses; material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with Mid Penn’s initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Mid Penn and Brunswick; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Mid Penn or Brunswick; delays in completing the transaction; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the failure to obtain shareholder approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Mid Penn and Brunswick do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Mid Penn and Brunswick successfully; the dilution caused by Mid Penn’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Mid Penn and Brunswick.

For a more detailed description of these and other factors which would affect our results, please see Mid Penn’s filings with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Mid Penn on its website or otherwise. Mid Penn assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021
Ending Balances:                  
Investment securities $ 637,802     $ 644,766     $ 618,184     $ 508,658     $ 392,619  
Net loans and leases   3,495,162       3,303,977       3,163,157       3,106,384       3,089,799  
Total assets   4,486,257       4,333,903       4,310,163       4,667,174       4,689,425  
Total deposits   3,778,331       3,729,596       3,702,587       3,989,037       4,002,016  
Shareholders' equity   512,099       499,105       495,835       494,161       490,076  
Average Balances:                  
Investment securities   640,792       626,447       580,406       462,648       286,134  
Net loans   3,395,308       3,237,587       3,129,334       3,103,469       2,319,544  
Total assets   4,381,213       4,339,783       4,465,906       4,696,894       3,579,649  
Total deposits   3,727,287       3,726,658       3,837,135       3,999,074       3,007,955  
Shareholders' equity   505,769       502,082       495,681       494,019       403,010  
                   
Income Statement: Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021
Net interest income $ 38,577     $ 39,409     $ 35,433     $ 34,414     $ 29,372  
Provision for loan and lease losses   525       1,550       1,725       500       370  
Noninterest income   6,714       5,963       5,230       5,750       5,660  
Noninterest expense   25,468       24,715       23,915       25,745       34,072  
Income before provision for income taxes   19,298       19,107       15,023       13,919       590  
Provision for income taxes   3,579       3,626       2,771       2,565       (17 )
Net income available to shareholders   15,719       15,481       12,252       11,354       607  
Net income excluding non-recurring expenses (1)   15,951       15,481       12,252       11,614       10,266  
                   
Per Share:                  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99     $ 0.97     $ 0.77     $ 0.71     $ 0.05  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.99     $ 0.97     $ 0.77     $ 0.71     $ 0.05  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Book value per common share $ 32.24     $ 31.42     $ 31.23     $ 30.96     $ 30.71  
Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 24.59     $ 23.80     $ 23.57     $ 23.31     $ 22.99  
                   
Asset Quality:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.006 %     -0.007 %     -0.001 %     -0.007 %     0.001 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.25 %     0.23 %     0.25 %     0.25 %     0.32 %
Non-performing asset to total loans and other real estate   0.25 %     0.23 %     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.32 %
Non-performing asset to total assets   0.21 %     0.18 %     0.19 %     0.18 %     0.22 %
ALLL to total loans   0.54 %     0.56 %     0.53 %     0.49 %     0.47 %
ALLL to nonperforming loans   220.82 %     242.23 %     211.66 %     190.84 %     146.23 %
                   
Profitability:                  
Return on average assets   1.42 %     1.42 %     1.10 %     0.98 %     0.06 %
Return on average equity   12.33 %     12.23 %     9.91 %     9.32 %     0.61 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   16.61 %     16.55 %     13.59 %     12.82 %     1.26 %
Net interest margin   3.80 %     3.92 %     3.45 %     3.21 %     3.16 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   54.59 %     53.46 %     57.57 %     62.12 %     61.34 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets) (2)   10.7 %     9.6 %     9.0 %     8.4 %     8.1 %
Common Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (2)   12.5 %     11.4 %     11.5 %     11.7 %     11.7 %
Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (2)   12.5 %     11.7 %     11.8 %     12.0 %     12.0 %
Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (2)   14.5 %     13.8 %     14.1 %     14.4 %     14.6 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document
(2) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are preliminary and prior periods are actual.   


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited):

(In thousands, except share data) Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 53,368     $ 76,018     $ 64,440     $ 54,961     $ 41,100  
Interest-bearing balances with other financial institutions   4,405       4,520       4,909       3,187       146,031  
Federal funds sold   3,108       14,140       167,437       700,283       726,621  
Total cash and cash equivalents   60,881       94,678       236,786       758,431       913,752  
Investment Securities:                  
Held to maturity, at amortized cost   399,494       402,142       399,032       363,145       329,257  
Available for sale, at fair value   237,878       242,195       218,698       145,039       62,862  
Equity securities available for sale, at fair value   430       428       454       474       500  
Loans held for sale   2,475       5,997       9,574       7,474       11,514  
Loans and leases, net of unearned interest   3,514,119       3,322,457       3,180,033       3,121,531       3,104,396  
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses   (18,957 )     (18,480 )     (16,876 )     (15,147 )     (14,597 )
Net loans and leases   3,495,162       3,303,977       3,163,157       3,106,384       3,089,799  
                   
Premises and equipment, net   34,471       33,854       33,732       33,612       33,232  
Bank premises and equipment held for sale   1,306       2,262       2,574       3,098       3,907  
Operating lease right of use asset   8,798       8,352       8,326       8,751       9,055  
Finance lease right of use asset   2,907       2,952       2,997       3,042       3,087  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   50,674       50,419       50,169       49,907       49,661  
Restricted investment in bank stocks   8,315       4,595       4,234       7,637       9,134  
Accrued interest receivable   18,405       15,861       12,902       11,584       11,328  
Deferred income taxes   13,674       16,093       13,780       11,974       10,779  
Goodwill   114,231       113,871       113,835       113,835       113,835  
Core deposit and other intangibles, net   7,260       7,215       7,729       8,250       9,436  
Foreclosed assets held for sale   43       49       69       125        
Other assets   29,853       28,963       32,115       34,412       28,287  
Total Assets $ 4,486,257     $ 4,333,903     $ 4,310,163     $ 4,667,174     $ 4,689,425  
                   
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 793,939     $ 863,037     $ 850,180     $ 866,965     $ 850,438  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   2,325,847       2,414,272       2,377,260       2,568,918       2,524,921  
Time   658,545       452,287       475,147       553,154       626,657  
Total Deposits   3,778,331       3,729,596       3,702,587       3,989,037       4,002,016  
                   
Short-term borrowings   102,647                          
Long-term debt   4,409       4,501       4,592       74,681       81,270  
Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities   56,941       66,357       73,995       74,134       73,645  
Operating lease liability   9,725       10,261       10,324       10,923       11,363  
Accrued interest payable   2,303       1,841       1,542       2,067       1,791  
Other liabilities   19,802       22,242       21,288       22,171       29,264  
Total Liabilities   3,974,158       3,834,798       3,814,328       4,173,013       4,199,349  
                   
Shareholders' Equity:                  
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share; 20.0 million shares authorized   16,094       16,091       16,081       16,059       16,056  
Additional paid-in capital   386,987       386,452       386,128       385,765       384,742  
Retained earnings   133,114       120,572       108,265       99,206       91,043  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (19,216 )     (19,130 )     (9,759 )     (4,946 )     158  
Treasury stock   (4,880 )     (4,880 )     (4,880 )     (1,923 )     (1,923 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   512,099       499,105       495,835       494,161       490,076  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,486,257     $ 4,333,903     $ 4,310,163     $ 4,667,174     $ 4,689,425  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited):

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Dec. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021
INTEREST INCOME                          
Loans including fees, and lease $ 42,492     $ 38,484     $ 34,264     $ 35,016     $ 31,021     $ 150,256     $ 118,776  
Investment securities:                          
Taxable   3,784       3,382       2,833       1,953       1,044       11,952       2,602  
Tax-exempt   390       392       379       336       288       1,497       1,122  
Interest on other interest-bearing balances   36       12       8       13       8       69       13  
Interest on federal funds sold   40       736       736       314       324       1,826       809  
Total Interest Income   46,742       43,006       38,220       37,632       32,685       165,600       123,322  
INTEREST EXPENSE                          
Deposits   6,995       2,836       2,019       2,294       2,536       14,144       11,327  
Short-term borrowings   441                               441       539  
Long-term and subordinated debt   729       761       768       924       777       3,182       2,888  
Total Interest Expense   8,165       3,597       2,787       3,218       3,313       17,767       14,754  
Net Interest Income   38,577       39,409       35,433       34,414       29,372       147,833       108,568  
PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES   525       1,550       1,725       500       370       4,300       2,945  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan and Lease Losses   38,052       37,859       33,708       33,914       29,002       143,533       105,623  
NONINTEREST INCOME                          
Fiduciary and wealth management   1,085       1,729       1,205       1,052       778       5,071       2,494  
ATM debit card interchange   1,099       1,078       1,128       1,057       834       4,362       2,688  
Service charges on deposits   461       483       450       684       439       2,078       991  
Mortgage banking   237       536       305       529       1,932       1,607       10,314  
Mortgage hedging   150       217       538       566       42       1,471       64  
Net gain (loss) on sales of SBA loans         152       119       (9 )     409       262       969  
Earnings from cash surrender value of life insurance   255       250       262       246       135       1,013       358  
Net gain on sales of investment securities                                       79  
Other   3,427       1,518       1,223       1,625       1,091       7,793       3,576  
Total Noninterest Income   6,714       5,963       5,230       5,750       5,660       23,657       21,533  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                          
Salaries and employee benefits   13,434       13,583       12,340       13,244       11,838       52,601       41,711  
Software licensing and utilization   1,793       1,804       1,821       2,106       1,839       7,524       6,332  
Occupancy, net   1,812       1,634       1,655       1,799       1,412       6,900       5,527  
Equipment   1,249       1,121       1,112       1,011       864       4,493       3,101  
Shares tax   160       920       480       920       (222 )     2,786       800  
Legal and professional fees   900       528       694       639       388       2,761       1,979  
ATM/card processing   534       518       571       517       357       2,139       1,053  
Intangible amortization   496       514       521       481       357       2,012       1,180  
FDIC Assessment   243       254       506       591       524       1,594       1,888  
Charitable contributions qualifying for State tax credits   843             125       65       797       1,033       1,432  
Mortgage banking profit-sharing               33       145       566       178       2,571  
(Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net   (45 )     (57 )     (15 )     (16 )     1       (133 )     (25 )
Merger and acquisition   294                         2,347       294       3,067  
Post-acquisition restructuring                     329       9,880       329       9,880  
Other   3,755       3,896       4,072       3,914       3,124       15,332       10,609  
Total Noninterest Expense   25,468       24,715       23,915       25,745       34,072       99,843       91,105  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   19,298       19,107       15,023       13,919       590       67,347       36,051  
Provision for income taxes   3,579       3,626       2,771       2,565       (17 )     12,541       6,732  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 15,719     $ 15,481     $ 12,252     $ 11,354     $ 607     $ 54,806     $ 29,319  
                           
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:                          
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.99     $ 0.97     $ 0.77     $ 0.71     $ 0.05     $ 3.44     $ 2.71  
Cash Dividends Declared $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.80     $ 0.79  


CONSOLIDATED – AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited):

  Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS:                                  
Interest Bearing Balances $ 4,671   $ 36     3.06 %   $ 5,583   $ 12     0.85 %   $ 58,015   $ 8     0.05 %
Investment Securities:                                  
Taxable   561,119     3,733     2.64       546,439     3,369     2.45       223,546     938     1.66  
Tax-Exempt   79,673     494     2.46       80,008     496     2.46       62,588     365     2.31  
Total Securities   640,792     4,227     2.62       626,447     3,865     2.45       286,134     1,303     1.81  
                                   
Federal Funds Sold   4,749     40     3.34       131,089     736     2.23       758,165     324     0.17  
Loans and Leases, Net   3,395,308     42,585     4.98       3,237,587     38,573     4.73       2,595,090     31,108     4.76  
Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks   6,694     51     3.02       4,322     13     1.19       8,328     106     5.05  
Total Earning Assets   4,052,214     46,939     4.60       4,005,028     43,199     4.28       3,705,732     32,849     3.52  
                                   
Cash and Due from Banks   67,284             69,751             45,385        
Other Assets   261,715             265,004             192,969        
Total Assets $ 4,381,213           $ 4,339,783           $ 3,944,086        
                                   
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                                  
Interest-bearing Demand $ 1,057,649   $ 2,051     0.77 %   $ 1,072,496   $ 873     0.32 %   $ 855,060   $ 548     0.25 %
Money Market   965,866     2,996     1.23       994,446     1,097     0.44       976,601     696     0.28  
Savings   335,928     49     0.06       352,024     43     0.05       264,547     55     0.08  
Time   527,708     1,899     1.43       464,273     823     0.70       511,953     1,236     0.96  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits   2,887,151     6,995     0.96       2,883,239     2,836     0.39       2,608,161     2,535     0.39  
                                   
Short term borrowings   47,262     441     3.70                              
Long-term debt   4,441     46     4.11       4,537     47     4.11       76,990     209     1.08  
Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities   64,673     683     4.19       69,523     714     4.07       54,615     569     4.13  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities   3,003,527     8,165     1.08       2,957,299     3,597     0.48       2,739,766     3,313     0.48  
                                   
Noninterest-bearing Demand   840,136             843,419             759,897        
Other Liabilities   31,781             36,983             46,659        
Shareholders' Equity   505,769             502,082             397,764        
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 4,381,213           $ 4,339,783           $ 3,944,086        
                                   
Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis)     $ 38,774             $ 39,602             $ 29,536      
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment       (197 )             (193 )             (164 )    
Net Interest Income     $ 38,577             $ 39,409             $ 29,372      
                                   
Total Yield on Earning Assets         4.60 %           4.28 %           3.52 %
Rate on Supporting Liabilities         1.08             0.48             0.48  
Average Interest Spread         3.52             3.80             3.04  
Net Interest Margin         3.80             3.92             3.16  

(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowance.


  Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
  For the Year Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS:                      
Interest Bearing Balances $ 26,633   $ 69     0.26 %   $ 15,916   $ 13     0.08 %
Investment Securities:                      
Taxable   500,156     11,663     2.33       124,692     2,257     1.81  
Tax-Exempt   78,039     1,895     2.43       57,361     1,420     2.48  
Total Securities   578,195     13,558     2.34       182,053     3,677     2.02  
                       
Federal Funds Sold   311,989     1,826     0.59       567,647     809     0.14  
Loans and Leases, Net   3,217,282     150,636     4.68       2,539,074     119,082     4.69  
Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks   6,045     289     4.78       7,351     345     4.69  
Total Interest-earning Assets   4,140,144     166,378     4.02       3,312,041     123,926     3.74  
                       
Cash and Due from Banks   63,608             38,517        
Other Assets   265,691             169,946        
Total Assets $ 4,469,443           $ 3,520,504        
                       
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                      
Interest-bearing Demand $ 1,051,605   $ 3,847     0.37 %   $ 688,595   $ 2,330     0.34 %
Money Market   1,040,762     5,277     0.51       842,107     3,157     0.37  
Savings   355,229     193     0.05       218,546     237     0.11  
Time   524,944     4,827     0.92       451,277     5,603     1.24  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits   2,972,540     14,144     0.48       2,200,525     11,327     0.51  
                       
Short-term borrowings   11,914     441           153,850     539     0.35  
Long-term debt   23,344     352     1.51       75,483     821     1.09  
Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities   70,583     2,830     4.01       47,116     2,067     4.39  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities   3,078,381     17,767     0.58       2,476,974     14,754     0.60  
                       
Noninterest-bearing Demand   848,991             684,022        
Other Liabilities   43,133             30,433        
Shareholders' Equity   498,938             329,075        
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 4,469,443           $ 3,520,504        
                       
Net Interest Income (taxable-equivalent basis)     $ 148,611             $ 109,172      
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment       (778 )             (604 )    
Net Interest Income     $ 147,833             $ 108,568      
                       
Total Yield on Earning Assets         4.02 %           3.74 %
Rate on Supporting Liabilities         0.58             0.60  
Average Interest Spread         3.44             3.15  
Net Interest Margin         3.59             3.30  

(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowance.   



ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses:                  
Beginning balance $ 18,480     $ 16,876     $ 15,147     $ 14,597     $ 14,233  
Loans Charged off                  
Commercial and industrial         (1 )                 (7 )
Commercial real estate   (7 )                       (1 )
Commercial real estate - construction                            
Residential mortgage   (23 )     (2 )                  
Home equity         (1 )                  
Consumer   (20 )     (11 )     (9 )     (57 )     (19 )
Total loans charged off   (50 )     (15 )     (9 )     (57 )     (27 )
Recoveries of loans previously charged off                  
Commercial and industrial                     13       10  
Commercial real estate         63             65       1  
Commercial real estate - construction                     24       7  
Residential mortgage               2              
Home equity               1       1        
Consumer   2       6       10       4       3  
Total recoveries   2       69       13       107       21  
Balance before provision   18,432       16,930       15,151       14,647       14,227  
Provision for loan and lease losses   525       1,550       1,725       500       370  
Balance, end of quarter $ 18,957     $ 18,480     $ 16,876     $ 15,147     $ 14,597  
                   
Nonperforming Assets                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 8,195     $ 7,233     $ 7,551     $ 7,507     $ 9,547  
Accruing trouble debt restructured loans   390       396       422       430       435  
Total nonperforming loans   8,585       7,629       7,973       7,937       9,982  
                   
Foreclosed real estate   43       49       69       125        
Total nonperforming assets   8,628       7,678       8,042       8,062       9,982  
                   
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due   654       633             133       515  
Total risk elements $ 9,282     $ 8,311     $ 8,042     $ 8,195     $ 10,497  


PPP Summary

(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021
                   
PPP loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,600   $ 2,800   $ 4,966   $ 34,124   $ 111,286
                   
PPP Fees recognized $ 29   $ 99   $ 652   $ 2,989   $ 4,426


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
Explanatory note: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Mid Penn’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of Mid Penn’s performance. For tangible book value, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing tangible book value. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances or non-deductible portions of the non-GAAP adjustments. Non-PPP core banking loans are meaningful to investors as they are indicative of portfolio loans and related growth from traditional bank activities and excludes short-term or nonrecurring loans from special programs like the PPP. Core earnings per common share excludes from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, net of income taxes. For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity. The efficiency ratio is often used by management to measure its noninterest expense as a percentage of its revenue. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Mid Penn’s results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding Mid Penn’s ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Mid Penn’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliation of the non-GAAP to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables below.

Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021
                   
Shareholders' Equity $ 512,099   $ 499,105   $ 495,835   $ 494,161   $ 490,076
Less: Goodwill   114,231     113,871     113,835     113,835     113,835
Less: Core Deposit and Other Intangibles   7,260     7,215     7,729     8,250     9,436
Tangible Equity $ 390,608   $ 378,019   $ 374,271   $ 372,076   $ 366,805
                   
Common Shares Outstanding   15,886,143     15,882,853     15,878,193     15,960,916     15,957,830
                   
Tangible Book Value per Share $ 24.59   $ 23.80   $ 23.57   $ 23.31   $ 22.99


Non-PPP Core Banking Loans

(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021
                   
Loans and leases, net of unearned interest $ 3,514,119   $ 3,322,457   $ 3,180,033   $ 3,121,531   $ 3,104,396
Less: PPP loans, net of deferred fees   2,600     2,800     4,966     34,124     111,286
Non-PPP core banking loans $ 3,511,519   $ 3,319,657   $ 3,175,067   $ 3,087,407   $ 2,993,110


Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021
                   
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 15,719   $ 15,481   $ 12,252   $ 11,354   $ 607
Plus: Merger and Acquisition Expenses   294             329     12,227
Less: Tax Effect of Merger and Acquisition Expenses   62             69     2,568
Net Income Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 15,951   $ 15,481   $ 12,252   $ 11,614   $ 10,266
                   
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding   15,883,003     15,877,592     15,934,083     15,957,864     13,005,895
                   
Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 0.99   $ 0.97   $ 0.77   $ 0.73   $ 0.79


Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021
                   
Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,719     $ 15,481     $ 12,252     $ 11,354     $ 607  
Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax   392       406       412       380       282  
  $ 16,111     $ 15,887     $ 12,664     $ 11,734     $ 889  
                   
Average shareholders' equity $ 505,769     $ 502,082     $ 495,681     $ 494,019     $ 403,010  
Less: Average goodwill   113,879       113,835       113,835       113,835       113,835  
Less: Average core deposit and other intangibles   6,966       7,465       7,983       8,950       9,436  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 384,924     $ 380,782     $ 373,863     $ 371,234     $ 279,739  
                   
Return on average tangible common equity   16.61 %     16.55 %     13.59 %     12.82 %     1.26 %


Efficiency Ratio

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021
                   
Noninterest expense $ 25,468     $ 24,715     $ 23,915     $ 25,745     $ 34,072  
Less: Merger and acquisition expenses   294                   329       12,227  
Less: Intangible amortization   496       514       521       481       357  
Less: (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net   (45 )     (57 )     (15 )     (16 )     1  
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 24,723     $ 24,258     $ 23,409     $ 24,951     $ 21,487  
                   
Net interest income   38,577       39,409       35,433       34,414       29,372  
Noninterest income   6,714       5,963       5,230       5,750       5,660  
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 45,291     $ 45,372     $ 40,663     $ 40,164     $ 35,032  
                   
Efficiency ratio   54.59 %     53.46 %     57.57 %     62.12 %     61.34 % 

