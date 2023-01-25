SmartStory Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates SmartStory is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

/EIN News/ -- MERIDIAN, Idaho, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartStory, a leading provider of mobile engagement solutions, today announced the SmartStory Digital Engagement Platform residing at Microsoft Azure - US Central Region has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Digital Engagement Platform residing at Microsoft Azure - US Central Region has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places SmartStory in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO," said Chris Minor, CEO at SmartStory. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "SmartStory's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About SmartStory Technologies

SmartStory is a leading mobile engagement platform that provides the ability to inform, inspire, and educate through automation and scale. Our proprietary technology is used to create mobile engagements at high-value moments for enterprise organizations. To learn more, visit smartstory.com.

Contact Information:

Gregory Bailey

PropelDay

news@propelday.com



