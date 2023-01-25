Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,954 in the last 365 days.

SmartStory Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates SmartStory is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

/EIN News/ -- MERIDIAN, Idaho, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartStory, a leading provider of mobile engagement solutions, today announced the SmartStory Digital Engagement Platform residing at Microsoft Azure - US Central Region has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Digital Engagement Platform residing at Microsoft Azure - US Central Region has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places SmartStory in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO," said Chris Minor, CEO at SmartStory. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "SmartStory's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About SmartStory Technologies

SmartStory is a leading mobile engagement platform that provides the ability to inform, inspire, and educate through automation and scale. Our proprietary technology is used to create mobile engagements at high-value moments for enterprise organizations. To learn more, visit smartstory.com.

Contact Information:
Gregory Bailey
PropelDay
news@propelday.com

Related Images






Image 1: SmartStory Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


SmartStory Logo

SmartStory Logo

You just read:

SmartStory Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.