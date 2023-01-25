Deputy Secretary Sherman to Deliver Opening Remarks at the U.S.-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment Shatter Summit

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will deliver opening remarks at the first-ever U.S.-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment Shatter Summit, co-hosted by the U.S. Department of State and the Shatter Foundation on January 26 at the U.S. Department of State. Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council Jennifer Klein will deliver the keynote address. The Shatter Summit is an initiative of the U.S.-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment, a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and George Washington University that aims to catalyze private sector, civil society, and government commitments in the United States and India to advance women’s economic empowerment in India.

The Summit will explore opportunities to deepen U.S.-India people-to-people and commercial ties to advance women’s economic empowerment in India. The event will celebrate the United States’ and India’s joint commitment to invest in and economically empower women and girls and demonstrate that women’s participation in the economy is not just good for the world, but also good for business.

The Summit will also feature remarks by other high-level officials including: U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Dr. Vivek Murthy; White House Staff Secretary and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Neera Tanden; Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State Donald Lu; Senior Official to the Secretary of State in the Office of Global Women’s Issues Kat Fotovat; Indian Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Imani; Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu; Art of Living founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; Shatter Foundation Founder Shelly Kapoor Collins; and actor, writer, and producer Kal Penn among other eminent speakers. A detailed agenda and speaker line-up can be found here.

The Summit will be open to registered press and livestreamed at https://interactive.state.gov/us-india-alliance. Please register at the following link to receive coverage details.

Registered Media representatives may attend this event upon presentation of one of the following: (1) a U.S. Government-issued photo media credential (e.g., Department of State, White House, Congress, Department of Defense or Foreign Press Center), or (2) an official photo identification card issued by their news organization, or (3) a letter from their employer on official letterhead verifying their current employment as a journalist. Additionally, they must present an official government photo identification card (i.e., U.S. driver’s license or passport).

For additional information and interview requests, please contact the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues at StateGWI@state.gov.