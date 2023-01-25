Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,923 in the last 365 days.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Trudeau Travels to Kansas and Missouri

Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, and St. Louis, Missouri, from January 26-27.  Her two-day trip underscores the importance the Department of State places on bringing U.S. foreign policy to the American public and strengthening ties between the Department and community-based organizations, public and private sector partners, educational institutions, local governments, and local media outlets across the country.

In Lawrence, Acting Assistant Secretary Trudeau will visit the University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University to discuss U.S. policy priorities, as well as public sector service, with students and professors.  In Kansas City, she will meet with longstanding Department partners in facilitating Department exchange programs and community organizations focused on international affairs.  In St. Louis, Acting Assistant Secretary Trudeau will engage with students and professors focused on journalism and communications at Webster University.  She will also meet with community organizations that work on international affairs and immigration.

You just read:

Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Trudeau Travels to Kansas and Missouri

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.