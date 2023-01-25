Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Trudeau Travels to Kansas and Missouri

Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, and St. Louis, Missouri, from January 26-27. Her two-day trip underscores the importance the Department of State places on bringing U.S. foreign policy to the American public and strengthening ties between the Department and community-based organizations, public and private sector partners, educational institutions, local governments, and local media outlets across the country.

In Lawrence, Acting Assistant Secretary Trudeau will visit the University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University to discuss U.S. policy priorities, as well as public sector service, with students and professors. In Kansas City, she will meet with longstanding Department partners in facilitating Department exchange programs and community organizations focused on international affairs. In St. Louis, Acting Assistant Secretary Trudeau will engage with students and professors focused on journalism and communications at Webster University. She will also meet with community organizations that work on international affairs and immigration.