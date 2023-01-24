Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,829 in the last 365 days.

UMaine's online masters in education among the best programs for veterans

ORONO — The University of Maine’s online graduate programs in education earn high marks for students who are veterans or active-duty service members, according to U.S. News & World Report. 

UMaine is ranked No. 35 in the Best Online Master’s in Education for Veterans category, part of the 2023 Best Online Programs report. The rankings take into account factors like affordability, accessibility and institutional reputation, as well as financial benefits available to students with military backgrounds. 

As a public institution, UMaine offers in-state tuition fully covered by the GI Bill to all current and former members of the U.S. armed forces who have been honorably discharged, as well as military dependents using the GI Bill. Once the in-state tuition has been applied to a student’s account, it remains in effect until they complete their academic program, even if their GI Bill benefits have been exhausted, transferred or otherwise expired. UMaine’s Veterans Education and Transition Services office helps veterans access resources and information they need from applying to the university through graduation and beyond.  

To make the list of best programs for veterans, schools must be ranked among the top half of online programs overall in their field. UMaine is ranked No. 142 (tie) for Best Online Master’s in Education out of almost 350 schools. 

“We take pride in all our graduate programs and are especially thrilled to be named one of the best options for veterans,” says Penny Bishop, dean of the UMaine College of Education and Human Development. “Whether veterans are already teaching or are interested in earning teacher certification, it’s an honor and a privilege to provide a high-quality and accessible educational experience for those who have served or are still serving in our nation’s armed forces.”

The college offers several online programs, including graduate certificates and master’s degrees in areas such as curriculum, assessment and instruction; educational leadership; instructional technology; and special education. The Master of Arts in Teaching is an accelerated teacher licensure program that allows students with a bachelor’s degree in a field other than education to earn initial teacher certification in as little as 15 months. A majority of MAT courses are delivered online, though student teaching and other field experiences are completed in-person. 

Faculty members in the college have extensive experience teaching online courses, as well as expertise in areas such as rural education, instructional supervision, educational technology, and teacher identity and professional development.

Graduate students in online programs also have the benefit of working with UMaineOnline’s professional advisers, who offer personalized services to help them stay on track to graduate.

“There’s no ‘one size fits all’ category of student,” says Patricia Libby, associate dean of the UMaine Division of Lifelong Learning. “We work diligently to support our online students with services designed around their needs, and we are committed to ensuring Black Bears everywhere have access to the best possible learning experiences.” 

For a full list of University of Maine College of Education and Human Development graduate programs, go to umaine.edu/edhd/graduate.

More articles from the BDN

You just read:

UMaine's online masters in education among the best programs for veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.