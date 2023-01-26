Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief (Retired), Announces New Position

Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief (retired), has accepted a new position with Front Line Advisors, LLC.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After spending more than 26 years in the field, Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief (retired), is excited to announce that she has left law enforcement to pursue a new opportunity with Front Line Advisors, LLC. The group, a partnership of legal professionals, is focused on defending and supporting law enforcement professionals in the Greater Cincinnati, Ohio, area.

As the needs of police officers and unions have changed, a new type of representation that is in tune with their current needs is necessary. The team includes trial attorneys with experience in law enforcement as well as former law enforcement officers.

At Front Line Advisors, Jennifer Knight, Columbus Deputy Police Chief (retired), will bring with her years of hands-on law enforcement experience to the team.

In her more than 26 years on the force, Jennifer Knight has many accomplishments to her name. She is passionate about and has been very active in efforts to prevent human trafficking, supporting non-profit organizations that assist victims of trafficking. To this end, she has written legislation, developed educational materials, and even scaled a 38-story building to raise money for GraceHaven, a local non-profit group that provides shelter and support for trafficking survivors.

Jennifer Knight, Deputy Police Chief (retired), has consistently promoted quality leadership and community in law enforcement. She's been a strong advocate for women in the field and has focused heavily on improving community engagement, developing several innovative projects that were designed to connect local citizens with law enforcement personnel.

Ms. Knight earned a bachelor's degree in public administration and a Juris Doctor from Capital University Law School, working full-time while attending law school. Jennifer Knight also earned the National Women's Law Association Award of Excellence.

Aside from law enforcement efforts, Jennifer Knight, Columbus Deputy Police Chief (retired), is passionate about running and fitness, training for more than 30 road races a year, including marathons and 5Ks. She's an avid Ohio State football fan and loves spending weekends with her husband and family.

She served with the City of Columbus Division of Police as a police lieutenant from 2009 through 2012. She was promoted to police commander in October of 2012, serving in that role until February of 2019. She was ultimately elevated to the role of Deputy Chief of Police in February of 2019, a position in which she served until her retirement in January of 2023.

Now, Jennifer Knight, Columbus Deputy Police Chief (retired), is ready and excited for a new opportunity to support law enforcement officers and agencies from the outside. Her dynamic leadership skills, excellence in the field of law enforcement, and innovative approach to community engagement will serve her well in her new role with Front Line Advisors, LLC.

