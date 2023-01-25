Governor Abbott Urges Texans Impacted By Storms To Report Damage

January 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today urged all Texans impacted by recent severe storms and winter weather to self-report property damage by using the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s (TDEM) iSTAT damage survey, as the damage assessment process begins.

"The State of Texas is working around the clock to ensure those affected by winter weather and severe storms have the support they need to recover," said Governor Abbott. "I urge all impacted Texans to self-report sustained damage information to iSTAT. This is a critical tool for our local and state officials to determine eligibility for federal assistance, identify damage in regions impacted by severe weather, and direct volunteer resources to communities in need."

On Monday, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to prepare state emergency response resources in advance of potential severe weather impacts to Texas. TDEM continues engaging those state resources in support of local officials across the state, responding to winter weather conditions in North and West Texas and severe storm impacts across Southeast Texas. TDEM has deployed additional staff to begin preliminary damage assessments in Deer Park, Pasadena, and Orange County.

With damage assessments ongoing, impacted Texans are encouraged to report damages sustained to homes and businesses during this severe weather event using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. The iSTAT survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online at damage.tdem.texas.gov, by clicking "Winter/Severe Weather January 23-25." The information provided by Texans in the iSTAT survey aids emergency management officials in gaining an understanding of damages that have occurred and helps officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

Tutorial videos in English and Spanish are available here to explain how to fill out the iSTAT surveys.