Congressional Oversight Hearings on Manufactured Housing Regulators Pursued by Manufactured Housing Association
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform Calls on Congress to Pursue Oversight Hearings On Manufactured Housing Regulators.
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform asks Chairman Warren Davidson of House Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance for oversight hearings.
Further details relating to this initiative will be addressed at MHARR’s upcoming Board of Directors meeting in conjunction with the South-Central Manufactured Housing Show in Biloxi, Mississippi. ##
Attached to their media release was a copy of the letter to Chairman Warren Davidson of the House Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance and other colleagues formally making the request. MHProNews' report on this call for oversight hearings that the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) has not yet made a similar call, an oversight which they critiqued.
The letter from Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of MHARR to Warren and others said in part the following.
"MHARR is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing. MHARR’s members are primarily smaller and medium-sized companies, located throughout the United States. The homes produced and marketed by these MHARR members, as confirmed by multiple government studies, are the most affordable source of non-subsidized home-ownership in the United States. Manufactured homes, accordingly, provide millions of Americans – and especially lower and moderate-income families – with access to the American Dream of home-ownership that they might not have otherwise."
After noting that manufactured housing is comprehensively federally regulated, the letter stated the following.
"Under the National Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Act of 1974, as amended by the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (42 U.S.C. 5401, et seq.), that regulatory authority is vested primarily in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and its Secretary as part of a congressionally-mandated federal-state partnership. Further, to promote the utilization of affordable manufactured housing in accordance with the express purposes of this law, Congress has also enacted legislation to advance the widespread availability of competitive consumer financing for such homes through, among other things, Title I and Title II manufactured home loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Ginnie Mae, as well as the “Duty to Serve” provision of the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 (HERA) with respect to support for both personal property and real estate manufactured housing loans by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac."
"Unfortunately," said Weiss for MHARR, "many significant aspects of these good and beneficial laws have not been fully and properly implemented by HUD and other related federal agencies/entities. Thus, at a time when affordable housing and homeownership is desperately needed by lower and moderate-income American families and manufactured housing production, as a result, should be in the hundreds-of-thousands of units each year, industry production levels have failed to meet historical averages since at least 2006 and have been mired near – or below – 100,000 homes per year over that entire period. Sadly, moreover, much of this stagnation – at a time of rapidly expanding need and demand – is directly attributable to unnecessary and excessive federal regulation and a parallel lack of congressionally-mandated support for manufactured home financing due to the failure of HUD, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to fully and properly implement the aforesaid federal laws."
MHARR pointed out that "Specific congressional oversight of the HUD manufactured housing program, however, and its failure to comply, in material respects, with applicable federal law, has not been the subject of a dedicated Housing Subcommittee hearing since February 2012."
"For these reasons, we strongly believe that a hearing by your subcommittee is necessary to ensure that HUD (and other related agencies/entities) are complying with all aspects of applicable federal law," said the letter. The full letter is found at this link below.
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ChairmanWarrenDavidsonOH-R-HouseCommitteeHousingInsurance119thCongressMHARRletter1.23.2023-OversightHearingsMHARR.pdf
About MHARR
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
Mark Weiss, J.D., President & CEO
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
+1 202-783-4087
