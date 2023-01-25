Viral Clearance Market Size, Share, Report, Growth, Analysis, Price, Trends, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028
Global Viral Clearance Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.6% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Viral Clearance Market Share, Size, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global viral clearance market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like methods, applications, end uses, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 9.6%
The increasing applications of viral clearance methods across biotech and pharmaceutical plants is escalating the market numbers. The growing threat of viral contamination in biopharmaceutical products, derived from animals or humans, is leading to a deep emphasis on viral clearance. Moreover, the increasing awareness pertaining to hospital acquired contaminations is another crucial viral clearance market driving factor.
Viral clearance methods are crucial in bioproduction processes in order to enhance the safety and to improve the health of the end users. In addition, the growing expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, is a major viral clearance market bolstering factor.
Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in demand for animal and human derived biopharmaceutical products including recombinant proteins, enzymes, hormones, and blood products, among others, is expected to accelerate the incorporation of viral clearance. The increasing demand for medical devices derived from components obtained from animal or human blood products, is likely to deepen the focus on viral clearance methods across healthcare units.
Viral Clearance Industry Definition and Major Segments
Viral clearance is the process of making a product free from harmful viral contaminants with the help of specialised membranes. These membranes are commonly made up of proteins. Viral clearance is essential across various industries to create a safe and healthy environment.
Based on method, the market can be segmented into:
Viral Removal Method
Viral Inactivation Method
On the basis of application, the market has been classified into:
Recombinant Proteins
Vaccines
Blood and Blood Products
Cellular and Gene Therapy Products
Others
Based on end use, the market is divided into:
Contract Research Organisation (CRO)
Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industry
Academic Research Institutes
Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Viral Clearance Market Trends
The key trends in the global viral clearance market include the growing efforts by the major pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies towards research and development activities aimed at improving the standards of drugs and medicines. Meanwhile, stringent regulations by various governments, coupled with escalating quality standards across these industries are further enhancing the incorporation of viral clearance to improve the animal and human-derived products. In addition, the increasing healthcare expenditure across the emerging economies is another major trend driving the market.
In geographical terms, North America accounts for a healthy share in the viral clearance market, which is being driven by the advanced healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructure across strong economies of the region. Technological advancements in the biotechnological industry are further increasing the focus on viral clearance for efficient production processes.
Key Market Players
The major players in the viral clearance market report are Merck KGaA, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Texcell SA, Vironova AB, Sartorius AG, Syngene International Limited, Creative Biogene, and Eurofins Scientific, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
