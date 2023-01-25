New Luxury Discount Flooring Option Expanding Across The United States

/EIN News/ -- Concord, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concord, North Carolina -

C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring, headquartered in Concord, NC, is offering a wide selection of Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring options at highly attractive prices. By utilizing a warehouse distribution model, the company is able to pass the savings on to the customer, and it is the community that benefits most. Having been in business for more than two decades, C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring has long earned a reputation for being the top flooring provider in the region, both for their prices as well as their commitment to exemplary customer service.

“Our vinyl plank flooring,” the company states, “is the perfect choice if you are looking for a solid, dependable flooring option at an unbeatable price. Early on, we invested heavily in manufacturing durable vinyl flooring that would meet our customers’ expectations and high standards, and we have successfully developed a business model that allows us to flourish while offering you the best of both worlds. Our customers keep coming back — and recommending us to friends and family — because they love working with us and want their loved ones to enjoy the same privilege.”

C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring has expanded over the years and now has more than 20 locations across the US. On one hand, the company is able to source high quality vinyl flooring from the same manufacturers used by top vinyl plank flooring brands, and they notably avoid the practice of adding a massive markup. On the other hand, they have implemented an appointment-only system wherein customers are offered the opportunity to talk to the company’s experts in person at their local warehouse. This experience stands out from a visit to the hardware store because the limited appointments ensure each customer receives the company’s full attention at all times, and they can discuss all their flooring needs at length while they browse. Further, given that this consultation takes place at the warehouse, the customer can quickly look over all of the company’s 11 collections of waterproof Stone-Plastic Composite (SPC) luxury vinyl plank flooring.

The company’s numerous locations also mean orders can be shipped quickly to a destination once the customer makes their decision. Find all the company’s locations here: https://casediscountflooring.com/locations/. C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring adds that their flooring can also be found at select (independent) flooring retailers — chosen for their quality as well as their ability to deliver a similarly high standard of customer care. The company estimates that customers who place orders remotely will receive their sample within 3-5 days. It is recommended that customers make their choices carefully here as well since samples unfortunately will not be accepted back.

Affordability and ease of access are already enough to get many customers’ interest, but the company goes a step further by ensuring that their products are among the best in the industry. Stone-Plastic Composite is extremely durable, making it great for high traffic areas, such as hallways and living rooms. The company explains that this durability is partly due to the flooring’s rigid core, which is infused with limestone.

All SPC floors from C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring also comes with ceramic bead infused wear layers, making them highly scratch resistant. Each layer is between 12 and 22 millimeters thick, and the company adds that customers also appreciate their vinyl flooring for being 100% waterproof, pet-proof and kid-friendly.

Kathleen C. says in a review, “I could not be any more happier with this company. Their flooring is beautiful, with a variety of colors to choose from. They worked diligently to get my flooring as quickly as possible. They acted professional and provided any accommodations I needed. I highly recommend this company.”

All C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring products come with a standard lifetime limited warranty, and the company encourages customers to reach out if they have any further questions. The company’s flooring options are all designed to be easy to install, but the team is always willing to lend their expertise to anyone who would like more tips (when self-installing). Customers may contact the company by phone, email or social media for more information on installation, pricing and so on. They may also consult the company’s FAQ.

###

For more information about C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring, contact the company here:



C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring

Stephen Flanary

(864) 630-4121

stephen@casediscountflooring.com

40 Odell School Road #5

Concord, NC, 28027

Stephen Flanary