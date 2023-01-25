NAFC featured in Bell Let’s Talk Day campaign

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) is pleased to announce the inclusion of the Friendship Centre Movement in Bell Let’s Talk 2023 campaign. This year’s campaign aims to highlight the work of organizations that create positive change through providing mental health supports to their communities. The National Association of Friendship Centres was a recipient of the inaugural Bell Let’s Talk Diversity Fund in 2020, receiving $250,000 that we provided as microgrants to our member Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations.



"We are pleased to see Friendship Centres recognized for their long time and important role in providing culturally relevant mental health supports to the communities that we serve. Our partnership with Bell Let’s Talk helps us to continue to create positive change for mental health” said Jocelyn Formsma, NAFC Chief Executive Officer, “For First Nations, Inuit, and Métis mental health is holistic, it is a part of physical, emotional and spiritual health that is tied to our communities and cultures. Friendship Centres offer these holistic supports every day to urban Indigenous peoples across Canada. We encourage everyone to reach out and find ways to support their local Friendship Centre."

The NAFC represents over 100 local Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations in every province and territory in Canada (except Prince Edward Island). Friendship Centres are urban Indigenous community hubs that provide a wide range of programs and services for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in urban, rural, and northern communities. Collectively, Friendship Centres are the largest and most comprehensive urban Indigenous service delivery network in Canada.