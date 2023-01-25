Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,846 in the last 365 days.

Sword Group : 2022 Fourth Quarterly Results

/EIN News/ -- Sword Group | 2022 Fourth Quarterly Results

Performance above budget
Organic Growth: +29.5% (i)
EBITDA Margin: 13.2%

(i) +26.4% at constant exchange rates.

 

RESULTS 

4TH QUARTER

  Q4 (ii)
€m 2022 2021
Revenue 72.3 59.7
EBITDA 9.6 9.0
EBITDA Margin 13.2% 15.0%

(ii) non audited figures

Organic Growth on a like-for-like basis: +29.5%

Organic Growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +26.4%


YEAR 2022

  • Consolidated Revenue: €272.3m
  • Organic Growth at constant exchange rates: +28.5% (iii)
  • EBITDA Margin: 12.9%

(iii) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +26.3%

ANALYSIS

The revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 amounts to €72.3m in consolidated terms.

For the quarter, the EBITDA margin amounts to 13.2%, above our standard profitability of 12%. The 2021 profitability of 15% was achieved by the software part (Sword GRC), while the profitability of the services part was 12.3%.

Organic growth for the quarter amounts to +29.5% and +26.4% at constant exchange rates.

All of our businesses outperformed and we benefit from being positioned in growth markets, where investment in digital is crucial.

For the year 2022, consolidated revenue is €272.3m, with an EBITDA margin of 12.9%. Organic growth for the year amounts to +28.5% on a like-for-like basis and +26.3% on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.

The revenue of €272.3m includes a part of the Sword GRC revenue sold in April 2022, without this activity the revenue is €265.7m.

This figure represents the baseline for the year 2023.

The net cash position, excluding IFRS, amounts to €38.7m at 31/12/2022.

However, it is necessary to consider the deferred payment of the sale of Sword GRC of €11.3m, the receipt of which has been deferred to 04/01/2023.

The net cash position, excluding IFRS, at the beginning of the year is consequently €50m.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

The Group will continue to pursue an ambitious organic growth policy while maintaining stable profitability.

The 2023 budget has been drawn up accordingly and therefore foresees an organic growth of 15%.

This growth rate takes into account:

  • The objective of consolidating the Group’s positions after this year of exceptional growth,
  • The economic and geopolitical risks of 2023.

In parallel, the Group will focus on:

  • Targeting small-scale acquisitions if they provide a complementary positioning,
  • Identifying projects likely to boost growth in 2023 and especially 2024 and 2025

Sword Group

Sword has 2,700+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT
& business project management. Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Agenda

09/03/23
FY2022 Annual Results Presentation Meeting - Paris - 10:00 am (CET) | Registration

 26/04/23
2023 First Quarter Revenue

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sword Group : 2022 Fourth Quarterly Results

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.