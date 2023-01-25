Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,882 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Baseball/Softball Bats (RVS-161)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to carry a baseball bat over the shoulder without worry of the knob end hitting people or other surfaces," said an inventor, from Colton, Calif., "so I invented the BAT KNOB SAFETY COVER. My design would provide added protection and it could offer a fun and unique appearance."

The invention provides an effective cover for the knob end of any baseball or softball bat. In doing so, it protects against injuries and damage. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a fun and flexible design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for baseball and softball players, teams, coaches, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RVS-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-accessory-for-baseballsoftball-bats-rvs-161-301726994.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Baseball/Softball Bats (RVS-161)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.