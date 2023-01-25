Advance Lithium Closes Private Placement

Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Advance Lithium Corp. AALI ("Advance Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange to close its previously announced private placement financing (see December 6, 2022 news release). Subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, the Company will issue 4,550,000 Units, each Unit consisting of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.05 for 24 months, expiring May 25, 2025, for gross proceeds of $91,000, including $30,000 from an officer of the Company. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the Lithium and Sarape projects and for general corporate purposes.

The Company intends to close the private placement immediately following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals. There are no material facts or material changes relating to the Company that have not been previously disclosed.

All securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a 4 month plus 1 day hold. Finders' fees have been paid to certain finders in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies in the amount of 8% cash and 8% Broker's warrants, each warrant being exercisable at $0.05 for 24 months, expiring May 25, 2025.

About Advance Lithium Corp.

Advance Lithium is a junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals, battery metals and fertilizer minerals. The company acquired a 100-per-cent interest in the Tabasquena silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April, 2018.

In March 2020, the Company moved into the lithium space with a purchase agreement to acquire 13 lithium-potassium boron prospective salars in central Mexico, which also includes rights to a patent pending proprietary lithium and potassium extraction method.

In July 2022, the Company acquired a 100-per-cent interest in the Sarape epithermal gold project in Mexico. Orogen Royalties Inc. retains a 1.5% royalty on the project.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Barry Laboucan,

President and CEO

Mexico Cellular Phone: 492-238-5282

Email: allan@advancelithiumcorp.com

