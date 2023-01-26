Life Coach and Author Yvonne Sandimir Announces “Survivor Strong” Podcast
New podcast aimed at spreading awareness of child sexual abuse along with education and prevention.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A long-time advocate for sexual and domestic abuse victims, certified life coach, author, and podcast host, Yvonne Sandomir uses her voice and platform to spread awareness of childhood trauma, particularly sexual abuse and domestic violence. “Survivor Strong” is a platform for survivors to share their stories and offer support to those affected by child abuse.
The “Survivor Strong” podcast is available on (LIVE on Fireside, Facebook, & YouTube. Available at Apple podcast, Google podcast, Spotify, and iHeart radio platforms). The next episode will be live on January 27th at 11 am EST.
In 2021, Yvonne published her debut memoir, “The Invisible Girl: A Memoir.” In the book, she shares personal stories of childhood trauma and the violence she was unfortunately subjected to, starting at age 4. By highlighting these issues and using her platforms to support awareness, Yvonne’s mission to guide others toward healing has already paved the way to a positive future.
In a recent episode of “Survivor Strong,” Yvonne speaks with a courageous 13-year-old who is speaking up and sharing her story of sexual abuse amid the intense backlash from family members. The podcast has been an effective awareness-rising tool featuring weekly guests who openly and shamelessly speak their truths.
A survivor of sexual abuse, incest, parental domestic abuse, alcoholism, drug addiction, and dysfunctional families, Yvonne can testify to the long-lasting damage trauma victims experience as adults. At age 15, she fled home to break free from the generational cycles of abuse and trauma, only to encounter more violent relationships that discouraged her. She unwaveringly discusses these experiences as a child and into her adulthood in “Survivor Strong.”
Yvonne’s mission to empower and uplift survivors of abuse and violence has been the driving force before her latest initiatives to encourage others not to be bound by the traumatic experiences of the past. As an advocate for abuse victims, Yvonne donates 10% of her annual book sales to Lauren’s kids and works with ChildHelp in California. She is a former Guardian Ad Litem for The National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and the Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) Association for Children.
“Survivor Strong” is undoubtedly changing the lives of its guests and listeners through honest conversations promoting education, healing, and growth. As Yvonne’s journey to help those with similar childhoods find peace and resolve within themselves despite the fear and injustice, she hopes to raise awareness and educate others about the implications of childhood trauma.
For more information on “Survivor Strong” and to watch the latest episodes, visit the podcast website.
About Yvonne Sandomir
Yvonne Sandomir is the author of The Invisible Girl, a book about the journey of perseverance through intense psychotherapy and the story of deep childhood trauma. She is proof that you can break a generational cycle of abuse. Yvonne is also a cognitive behavioral life coach and advocates for sexual, incest, and parental domestic abuse and uses her life as an instrument of hope.
