Allen Engineering Unveils Concrete Trowel Powered by Power Solutions International Engine

New machine featured during World of Concrete 2023

/EIN News/ -- WOOD DALE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, recently announced a new professional collaboration with Allen Engineering, a global provider of concrete and related equipment for professional contractors.

PSI’s 2.4-liter dual-fuel gasoline and propane engine powers Allen Engineering’s new riding concrete trowel HDX615 which the company displayed during World of Concrete 2023.

The engine provides between 63.2 to 67.1 hp and 123.9 to 125.2 ft.-lbs. of torque. “The 2.4L is just one of our great engine offerings, and has provided our customers with reliable, durable, cost effective power for over a decade,” says Dave Goodwin, a senior account manager at PSI for more than 23 years. “We have over 250,000 engines in the field today with a reputation for being a work horse. We are very grateful to have been given the opportunity to power the Allen Engineering product line.”

Founded in 1964, Arkansas-based Allen Engineering is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and marketer of the Allen® line of concrete and related equipment available across the United States and around the world. The Allen product line represents a complete system for concrete placing, polishing, finishing and paving.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.
Jeremy Lessaris
VP of Global Marketing & Communications
Power Solutions International
+ 1.847.366.4300
jlessaris@psiengines.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6a5588a-cd4d-4c49-b556-222896f30f8b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1609a4f-3ea0-4d18-9e23-cc91e5f8861c


Primary Logo

PSI and Allen Engineering at World of Concrete 2023

Allen Engineering's new riding concrete trowel, model HDX615, powered by Power Solutions International's 2.4-liter dual-fuel gasoline and propane engine, was unveiled during World of Concrete 2023.
PSI and Allen Engineering at World of Concrete 2023

Allen Engineering's new riding concrete trowel, model HDX615, powered by Power Solutions International's 2.4-liter dual-fuel gasoline and propane engine, was unveiled during World of Concrete 2023.

Allen Engineering Unveils Concrete Trowel Powered by Power Solutions International Engine

