East Bay Small Business Development Center Launches Office Hours at CoBiz Richmond to Support Local Entrepreneurs

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, East Bay Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will establish a satellite presence at CoBiz Richmond (CoBiz) at 1503 Macdonald Ave Suite A, Richmond, CA 94801 via in-person office hours. This venture helps Richmond and Contra Costa County (CCC) entrepreneurs scale their businesses and will meet every first Wednesday per month.

According to Forbes Magazine, the number one reason for business failure is lack of vision. “Studies have shown a full 20% of small businesses fail in their first year, 30% in their second year, and 50% by year five. A full 70% of small businesses don’t make it past their tenth birthday.”

The Bay Area is brimming with small business ideas that need to be planted, watered, and cultivated. East Bay SBDC, a confidential, no-cost advisory, assists entrepreneurs in creating a road map for success. It is part of a 40-year national legacy committed to small business growth and sustainability. It is available to all companies who need advising. They provide free virtual and in-person trainings and workshops designed for business development on a variety of key topics that are essential to the healthiness of their endeavors.

East Bay SBDC Director Vincent McCoy is a Richmond native and is excited to bring this expert service to his home turf. The East Bay SBDC is proud to be a part of the greater NorCal SBDC network, and work together to support local entrepreneurs and small businesses with the tools and insights needed to start, grow, and pivot their businesses.

“Considering that the East Bay SBDC is headquartered in Hayward at Cal State East Bay (sometimes a 45-minute commute for CCC entrepreneurs), we are appreciative of Mr. McCoy's vision to establish a satellite presence in CCC, here at CoBiz,” according to the CEO of CoBiz, Wesley Alexander.

Aside from in-person office hours on the 1st Wednesday of each month, Mr. McCoy and his advisors will offer virtual office on the remaining Wednesdays of each month. To sign-up, please click on this link, http://bit.ly/3WyjkEY.

For more information, please contact Wesley Alexander at Email: wesley@cobizrichmond.com or phone: 510-309-7107 or visit Website: www.cobizrichmond.com.

About: CoBiz Richmond is a 9,000-square-foot co-working space, event space, meeting space, and business incubator in Downtown Richmond, CA. Open 24/7 and ripe with great people, technology, and resources, CoBiz Richmond is influencing wellness entrepreneurially, professionally, and personally.

