Eskills Academy Announces Master of Data Science – A Comprehensive Bundle of 30 Courses

SCARBOROUGH, ON, CANADA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eskills Academy, a highly reputed online education provider in diversified fields of Information Technology has announced a new Master of Data Science.

Eskills Academy is the realization of a vision of providing life-changing learning experiences to anyone, anywhere from around the world. Thousands of students have benefitted from our deeply engaging learning experience that gives you the ability to study on your own schedule and take your career a step further. It will not be wrong to say Eskills Academy offers an inclusive experience designed for a diverse global audience.

Our certificate courses are designed to add value to current qualifications. All the courses come with a verifiable, unique serial number that allows legit identification of your achievement. The programs have been designed such that you can learn at your own pace and earn high-quality content brought together by the best tutors from around the world. Eskills Academy has a mission is to transform your life by offering the world’s best learning experience in the most reasonable prices.

Master of Data Science is a bundle package of 30 courses including but not limited to Python, Data Sciences, and Machine Learning. This bundle will take you from a beginner level to a more advanced level, polishing your skills as you learn.

Courses Included in the Bundle
Big Data
Data Sciences
Machine Learning
Artificial Intelligence
Python

Visit Eskills Academy for enrollment in the exciting and promising Master Of Data Science, and many more bundles offered. For more updates, check the course listings on the Eskills Website, or email at support@eskills.academy.

