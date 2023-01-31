Orange County Solar Power Expert Answers Questions About Commericial EV Charging Stations
Eddie McLaughlin, the owner of the Orange County commercial solar installer REPOWER OC, helps businesses understand the benefits of commercial EV chargersORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping with a theme of helping small and large businesses, REPOWER OC, premier solar panel installers in Orange County, also helps install commercial electric vehicle (EV) chargers.
Led by Eddie McLaughlin, REPOWER OC specializes in installing comprehensive solar panel arrays on various commercial businesses, ranging from car dealerships to office buildings. REPOWER OC will be the first to delve into how solar panels will increase a property’s value and help reduce carbon emissions.
While McLaughlin and his team made their names installing solar panels in Orange County, they will be installing commercial EV chargers.
Thanks to an initiative by Southern California Edison (SCE), businesses can arrange to have multiple commercial EV chargers installed on their properties. This initiative provides incentives for installing EV charging stations for residential and non-residential customers. The program's goal is to increase the number of EV charging stations in SCE's service area and encourage the use of electric vehicles.
To be eligible for the program, the charging station must be within SCE's service area and meet specific technical requirements.
It is best to check the program's website or contact SCE directly to confirm if a business is eligible for the program and what installation costs may be covered.
With that in mind, McLaughlin and REPOWER OC want to ensure that businesses take advantage of this golden opportunity. To encourage participation, REPOWER OC explored common questions that curious Americans had about commercial EV stations.
Learning More About Commercial EV Charging Stations In Orange County
In a recent post on REPOWER OC’s solar power blog, ‘Commercial EV Charging Station FAQs: What To Know,’ McLaughlin puts any questions about commercial EV charging to rest.
Commercial EV Charging Stations And Profit
A pressing question for any business is, can a commercial EV charger be profitable?
McLaughlin assures readers that businesses can profit by having even a few commercial EV charging stations in Orange County. However, it’ll depend on a few factors.
“It depends on various factors, including the location of the charging station, the number of users, and the cost of electricity. Commercial EV charging stations can be profitable if they are located in high-traffic areas and have many users,” says McLaughlin. “As more electric vehicles hit the road and demand for charging stations increases, it will become even more profitable to operate commercial EV charging stations at your business.”
For example, one of McLaughlin’s and REPOWER OC’s biggest markets for EV chargers in Orange County, car dealerships, can benefit significantly from a charging station.
Car dealerships benefit in crucial ways that set them apart from other commercial businesses. For example, EV drivers can flock to a car dealership to use a row of commercial EV chargers to get a charge themselves. This, in turn, can lead to potential clients and leads.
Of course, if a car dealership has a few commercial EV chargers is the potential for extra revenue from charging costs. This additional income could make a massive difference at the end of any financial year.
With businesses like car dealerships, reputations matter. As EVs and EV chargers become more widespread, consumers may view earlier adopters in a positive light. As McLaughlin states, “Offering EV charging can enhance a dealership’s reputation as being environmentally friendly and forward-thinking.”
He continues. “By installing EV charging stations, a dealership can differentiate itself from competitors and attract EV buyers who may not otherwise consider the dealership.
Future-proofing the business. With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, having charging stations at dealerships can help them stay relevant and prepared for the future.”
With solar panels and commercial EV chargers in Orange County, future-proofing a business is crucial to establishing financial stability and security. If a commercial EV charger can provide a company with even a shred of those, it’s well worth the investment.
How To Monetize A Commercial EV Charger In Orange County
While businesses can have customers pull up and pay for a quick charge, there are other possible methods for monetizing a commercial EV charging station.
For example, a business may implement a pay-per-use model, like a gas station. Or an advertising model, where ad space can be utilized on the physical EV chargers. Likewise, there’s a subscription model where EV drivers can pay a fee monthly for access to a more extensive network of commercial EV charging stations.
These monetization models are still in the works, and in the early stages of EV adoption, they will become more apparent in the next decade.
“Depending on the location and the type of the charging station, some of these options may not be feasible,” says McLaughlin.
“Evaluating the local EV regulations in Orange County and the market demand is essential before deciding on the right monetization strategy.”
Commercial EV Charging Stations: A Good Investment?
Although McLaughlin is eager to spearhead the forward momentum of installing free commercial EV charging stations in Orange County, he’s, above all, pragmatic.
“It depends on factors such as location, competition, and government regulations. If the demand for electric vehicles is high in an area and there is a lack of charging stations, a commercial EV charging station is a good investment.”
If, for example, a business is in a remote location in the rural countryside, a commercial EV charging station may not be the first significant overhaul a company is looking for.
“Additionally, it can be a successful venture if the station is well-located and has a competitive pricing structure.”
As sunny as his outlook, McLaughlin states that he would be remiss not to take precautions when making such a significant investment in one’s business.
“However, it’s important to remember that the EV market is still developing, and government regulations and incentives can change. It’s important to do your research and consult with experts before investing.”
And with REPOWER OC, clients can expect pragmatism mixed with optimism to ensure that, even if one is entirely unfamiliar with the world of renewable energy, they have a staunch ally in McLaughlin and his expert team of commercial EV charging station installers in Orange County.
Eddie McLaughlin
REPOWER OC
+1 714-464-7721
info@repoweroc.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram