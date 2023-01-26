Wiss Expands to NYC’s Tech Hub to Meet Growing Demands from Tech Clients
Company to take advantage of growth and hiring opportunities in NYCNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiss, an accounting and advisory firm, today announces that it has opened a new office location in New York City’s Tech Hub, the Flatiron District, to closely serve its clients, including New York City’s growth community of tech companies.
Paul Ursich, Partner of CFO Advisory Services and Matt Barbieri, Partner, Technology Advisory, will lead the company’s New York City operations.
“We are so excited to be moving our NYC office,” said Paul Peterson, Managing Partner, Wiss. “This expansion from our current Midtown location demonstrates our commitment to our core belief that NYC will play a vital role in our development of world class talent and opportunities. We are committed to providing our colleagues with an environment that enables collaboration in an open and vibrant working space.”
The new office will also enable Wiss to tap New York City’s talent pool and provide an opportunity to be closer to the tech community to broaden our reach in that space and further develop Wiss’s Advisory services.
“The long-term economic prospect NYC offers continues to be unmatched on a global scale, and we will continue to invest here and benefit here.”
###
About Wiss
Wiss is an accounting and advisory firm. We are a team of experts who go beyond the numbers to provide you with a customized experience. We have assembled deep, versatile expertise to guide you through your accounting and reporting obstacles and your business and financial goals. Since 1969, we continue to build upon our expertise and resources to help you, so we aren’t a single step behind where you need us to be. Beyond the numbers, Wiss is an experience of what’s possible with the right resources and the right people. Let’s take your accounting to the next level.
For more information, go to http://www.wiss.com.
Lisa Langsdorf
GoodEye PR
+1 3476450484
email us here