Mary Ann O’Brien tells heart-warming story in new release "Legend of The Yarrow: First Snow"
Now Available On Amazon.CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Ann O’Brien’s book, Legend of The Yarrow: First Snow, is now available on Amazon. Order a copy today! The book tells a heartwarming story about finding a true love and unraveling the secret of the Legends.
Grace, the protagonist, buries herself in her work after she breaks up with her boyfriend.
She ignores everything, even JT, a college professor. However, one day she finds an old journal in her store and makes it her job to reunite it with its owner. With the help of the local Santa, who leaves clues for her, she learns about the Legend of the Yarrow. But what the Legend actually is? Find out by reading the book.
“Love that’s timeless and passed on
Two hearts together, the yarrow bonds
Nothing breaks the legend told
Of the secret that the yarrow holds”
The author, Mary Ann O’Brien, has been telling family stories since a young age, and now, she uses them as her inspiration for writing. Legend of The Yarrow: First Snow is the first of many wholesome novels she plans to publish.
To place an order, please visit Amazon.
