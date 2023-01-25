Submit Release
Lower House to Hold Plenary Session Monday Devoted to Questions to Gov't Chief on General Policy

MOROCCO, January 25 - The House of Representatives will hold, next Monday from 3 p.m., a plenary session devoted to the monthly oral questions addressed to the head of government on general policy.

This session is held in accordance with the provisions of the 3rd paragraph of Article 100 of the Constitution and the rules of procedure of the House, including Articles 278 to 283, the Lower House said in a statement.

The agenda of this session will focus on five central issues relating to the general policy adopted in the field of investment promotion, the same source added.

 

MAP:   25 January 2023

