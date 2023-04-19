Gonstead Physical Medicine Now Offers Platelet-rich Plasma Regenerative Medicine in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho

Gonstead Physical Medicine in Albuquerque offers regenerative medicine as a non-invasive and organic treatment to assist the body in healing itself and getting rid of the pain. With a shorter recovery time and improved mobility, patients can immediately resume their normal days and activities.
What Is Regenerative Medicine?
Regenerative medicine is the process of replacing and regenerating human organs, tissues, or cells to aid in the restoration of normal function. Instead of treating symptoms with drugs and procedures, the purpose of regenerative medicine is to replace or reboot tissues or organs that have been damaged.
Regenerative medicine uses new technology advancements like stem cells and platelet-rich plasma which allow the body to naturally self-heal from disease, illness, age, or injury damage.
Gonstead Physical Medicine offers regenerative medicine to enhance the lifelong quality of life. Regenerative medicine helps treat the following conditions:
● Joint pain and degenerative conditions
● Neck and back pain
● Tendinitis
● Arthritis
● Ligament and tendon injuries
● Plantar fasciitis
● Hair loss
Platelet-rich Plasma Regenerative Medicine Treatment
Plasma is a blood component that contains certain proteins. Platelet-rich plasma, or PRP, is a section of blood with a lot of platelets. Growth factors included in platelets can restart or encourage healing when they are put back into an injured region.
Platelet-rich plasma therapy administers injections of a patient's own concentrated platelets to hasten the healing of damaged tendons, ligaments, muscles, and joints. PRP treatment works to treat musculoskeletal issues by enhancing each patient's natural healing process.
How Does Platelet-rich Plasma Regenerative Medicine Treatment Work
A Gonstead Physical Medicine doctor will first do a medical history and physical examination before suggesting platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections to speed up the body's healing. Then, the doctor will develop a personalized platelet-rich plasma regenerative medicine treatment strategy that concentrates on the source of the patient's pain and suffering.
The PRP procedure involves the following in a standard one-hour session:
● Drawing an appropriate-sized sample of the blood depending on the injection site
● Placing the blood into a centrifuge to separate the blood components
● Preparing the separated plasma for injection
● Using ultrasounds to pinpoint the correct injection areas based on the diagnosis
● Injecting the PRP into the target location
The Benefits of Platelet-rich Plasma Regenerative Medicine Treatment
With the use of ultrasound-guided injections, platelet-rich plasma regenerative medicine is a minimally invasive, outpatient technique that significantly reduces pain and treats damage. Regenerative medicine treatment from Gonstead Physical Medicine can be a top pick that offers long-term pain relief, compared to conventional over-the-counter medication that may only temporarily mask the symptoms and suffering.
Platelet-rich plasma regenerative medicine has several advantages, including:
● Reduced pain
● Increased recovery time and no required anesthesia
● Proactive and long-lasting results
● Minimized risks and side effects
● Improved range of motion and functionality
Get in Touch With Gonstead Physical Medicine for Platelet-rich Plasma Regenerative Medicine Treatment:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Dr. Anthony Del Angel, D.C.
Gonstead Physical Medicine
+1 505-884-8584
email us here