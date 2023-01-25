Organic Coconut Water Market Size to Surpass USD 1.64 Billion by 2027 at 6.81% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Organic Coconut Water Market trends and insights by Type (Pure and Mixed), by Packaging Type (Cartons, Bottles, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Store-based and Non-store-based) and by Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Organic Coconut Water Market Information by Type, by Packaging Type, by Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the Organic Coconut Water Market Size could touch USD 1.64 Billion by 2027, while expanding at a rate of 6.81% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Synopsis

Organic coconut water means the purest form with a low amount of chemicals in comparison with the normal type of coconut water. With the perfect balance of electrolytes and the ability to help the body recover quickly following an extraneous workout or physical activity, its demand is now higher than ever before. It also has a myriad of minerals like potassium, calcium, sodium, vitamins, amino acids, and phosphorus. It is a natural and healthy isotonic beverage that has less fat and calories. Therefore, organic coconut water will be experiencing substantial demand in the next few years.

Clean label is now a mainstream concept worldwide, with consumers increasingly opting for products that offer health benefits. This trend is encouraging companies to up their clean-label game, who are, therefore; coming up with products with less complexity, simple ingredients, and greater transparency.

The manufacturers are also steering their focus toward e-Commerce channels, partnering up with retailers to foster their online presence. Most are focused on digitization, to create a buzz among consumers to achieve lucrative outcomes.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 1.64 Billion CAGR 6.81% (2020–2027) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Health Attributes Associated With Consumption Of Organic Coconut Water Increasing Demand For Organic Coconut Water As A Functional Beverage

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the organic coconut water market are

Harmless Harvest

Celebes Coconut Corporation

EPICUREX LLC

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo Inc.

C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC

Edward & Sons Trading Company Inc.

Munkijo

Purity Organic LLC

Windmill Organics Limited

July 2022

Z Natural Foods, a brand known for its extensive lines of natural foods, has introduced Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water. Each serving has about 75% coconut water that rehydrates as well as energizes the body. With numerous powerful electrolytes, this product allows for a complete recharge of the body. Containing a unique white substance known as Maltodextrin, it quickly boosts energy, while enhancing anaerobic power and sustaining high endurance. This, in turn, reduces the muscle fatigue that happens due to strenuous exercise.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Heightened preference for healthier products, especially organic ones, is the result of surging knowledge among consumers about their link to a healthy lifestyle. The market’s prolific expansion is in response to the rising preference for fertilizer and chemical-free food products among consumers. Soaring preference for organic and natural products among consumers should present attractive opportunities to organic coconut water manufacturers in the forthcoming years.

Government bodies across the globe encourage sales by funding various businesses via R&D, marketing, exports, and innovation. These campaigns and programs help organic coconut water producers who are provided with mentoring and consulting services, and industry-based training. Therefore, it is anticipated that the government will play a huge role in the market growth in subsequent years. Apart from this, the rising uptake of sustainable farming techniques that makes use of lesser chemicals and pesticides will also favor the worldwide market.

From a competition standpoint, the global market offers mild entry barriers as a result of the lack of strict regulations as well as low manufacturing costs. The market growth is propelled by the frequent research and development activities conducted by major firms.

Market Restraints:

Fruit production worldwide is largely affected by multiple environmental factors as well as diseases. This can impact the yield or even the quality of organic coconut water or result in diseases. This is a particularly grave issue faced by manufacturers of organic coconut water and can impede the worldwide market.

Unpredictable climate changes have effects on the supply of key raw materials, thereby having an impact on the coconut market. Moreover, fruits are generally adulterated with chemicals like citric acid, and ethylene to enhance their lifespan or retain their freshness. The use of these chemicals can cause health issues and will, therefore, be a growth-restraining factor in the future.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact resulted in numerous repercussions on the world’s health status. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to the loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets.

However, the demand for healthy products has risen considerably, with the aim to ensure well-being. This should greatly benefit the global industry in the long run.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Pure Coconut Water, as well as Mixed Coconut Water, are the two types of organic coconut water sold in the market.

By Packaging

Cartons, Bottles, and others are the key packaging types considered in the extensive study.

By Distribution Channel

Store-based and non-store-based are the distribution channels in the worldwide market.

Regional Insights

The North American market, as the top consumer of organic coconut water, will emerge as the global leader in the coming years. Thanks to the high health consciousness among consumers in the US and the huge preference for healthier alternatives, organic coconut water will find a massive consumer base.

The Asia Pacific shall experience the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027. The majority of the consumers in the region are growing concerned about the environmental effects of traditional farming practices and are increasingly opting for organic products known for their milder environmental impact.

