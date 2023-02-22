Gonstead Physical Medicine Now Offers ReGen Pod Red Light Therapy in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho
Red light therapy rejuvenates the body and provides various health benefits to improve overall healthALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gonstead Physical Medicine, one of the prestigious Chiropractors in Albuquerque, is now offering ReGen Pod Red Light Therapy — a medical grade whole body LED-based Photobiomodulation (PBM) pod, in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.
The ReGen Pod is currently unique among PBM products available on the market. It restores a body to its full potential by reducing pain and inflammation, boosting lifespan, and enhancing performance, making it one of the best Albuquerque chiropractic care treatments available.
About ReGen Pod Red Light Therapy
According to the ReGen Pod, “ReGen Pod Red Light Therapy is based on driving specific wavelengths of light energy into the cells to directly stimulate the mitochondria (a light-sensitive component inside every cell) to convert glucose into ATP (adenosine triphosphate). Biologists consider ATP to be the ‘energy currency of life.’ The high-energy molecule stores the energy our bodies need to do just about everything, including cellular motion, cellular division, protein synthesis, and repair.
“When we combine this photochemical reaction with advanced pulsing and synchronized sound, we get maximum cellular stimulation. The ReGen Pod is the only pod system with Stim-Cell® Technology, and our proprietary combination of cellular activators makes our system the best ‘commercial grade’ full-body multi-modality Pod on the market.”
All cells require light to survive, just like every other living thing does. To be more precise, red and near-infrared (NIR) light are necessary for a body’s proper functionality and operation. These two wavelengths reach the cells, tissues, bones, brain, and blood, as well as deep into the tissues. Paired with the chiropractic treatment of Gonstead Physical Medicine, the Pod Red Light Therapy produces amazing effects on patients in getting rid of physical pain — improving their body's physical function.
How Does ReGen Pod Red Light Therapy Work?
The mitochondria, which provide the majority of the energy for the cell, are activated when red light enters the cells. There may be thousands of mitochondria in a single cell in tissues like muscles that demand large amounts of energy. These mitochondria, which are referred to as the cell's powerhouse, are free to move about inside our cells. Mitochondria produces Adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the all-purpose energy source that keeps the cells running. The cells use ATP when people breathe, eat, walk, and sleep.
Every level of ReGen Pod Red Light Therapy works to speed up the regenerative repair of the body; it produces healthy body cells multiple times more quickly than the body's own healing mechanism.
Red Light Therapy Health Benefits
● Supports weight loss and fat or cellulite reduction
● Reduces the signs of aging such as wrinkles and skin discoloration
● Combats fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue
● Improves cognitive performance
● Reduces depression and anxiety
● Boosts thyroid function
● Improves eye and oral health
● Slows hair loss and promotes hair growth
● Combats acne bacteria and inflammation
