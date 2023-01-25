Submit Release
Casablanca Stock Exchange Opens in Good Shape

MOROCCO, January 25 - The Casablanca Stock Exchange opened in good shape on Wednesday, its main index, the MASI, gaining 0.28% to 10,262 points (pts).

The MASI 20, an index reflecting the performance of the 20 most liquid companies listed, gained 0.44% to 822.33 pts and the MASI ESG, an index of companies with the highest ESG rating, as published by Moody's ESG Solutions, gained 0.6% to 781.72 pts.

MAP :  25 January 2023

