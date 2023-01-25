Casablanca Stock Exchange Opens in Good Shape

MOROCCO, January 25 -
The Casablanca Stock Exchange opened in good shape on Wednesday, its main index, the MASI, gaining 0.28% to 10,262 points (pts).
The MASI 20, an index reflecting the performance of the 20 most liquid companies listed, gained 0.44% to 822.33 pts and the MASI ESG, an index of companies with the highest ESG rating, as published by Moody's ESG Solutions, gained 0.6% to 781.72 pts.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.