Hennessey and Sherco Partner for Ultimate Off-Road Adventure Package

Hennessey's VelociRaptor 600 'Sherco Edition' truck is outfitted with a pair of Sherco 300 enduro motorcycles



The ultimate high-performance package for adventurous individuals who enjoy pushing two- and four-wheeled vehicles to the limit

Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 'Sherco Edition' boasts 558 bhp, robust six-piston Brembo brakes, bed rack, fuel can, distinctive Sherco racing livery, plus two upgraded Sherco enduro motorcycles

Complete package, including VelociRaptor 600 and both Sherco motorcycles, is priced at $205,000

SEALY, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has created the ultimate pairing for thrill-seeking individuals who enjoy pushing two- and four-wheeled vehicles to the limit. The Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 ‘Sherco Edition’ combines the off-road power and prowess of a 558 bhp 4x4 VelociRaptor 600 pickup with the agility and exploration capabilities of high-performance Sherco enduro motorcycles.

Both the truck and motorcycles have been uniquely configured for the pairing. The VelociRaptor 600 is enhanced with a distinctive Sherco racing livery, six-piston Brembo brakes, a bed rack from Risk Racing for securely transporting two bikes, a five-gallon fuel jug and mount, plus a bed extender that doubles as a bike loading ramp. The Sherco bikes (customers may opt for two-stroke 300 SE or four-stroke 300 SEF) feature single-cylinder liquid-cooled engines. As part of the Hennessey package, the SE has an upgraded compression head, while the SEF employs a Race Tech race head. In addition, both bikes feature upgraded radiator and rear rotor guards from BulletProof Designs, skid plate with linkage protection from AXP Racing, enduro grips, and S3 perch clamps, alongside several other enhancements.

John Hennessey, founder and CEO: "Our customers drive our trucks hard, both on- and off-road, participating in a variety of motorsports activities. The collaboration with Sherco aligns our high-performance VelociRaptor 600 with equally as capable enduro bikes."

Sherco bikes are respected worldwide for their performance in the most extreme environments. From tackling the grueling Dakar Rally to competing in top-level Enduro and Trials events. Backed by first-class engineering, nothing phases the agile and responsive range of machines.

Ron Sallman, president of Sherco USA: "We are thrilled to partner with Hennessey Performance, a world-class organization with deep roots in the off-road world – it's a match made in heaven. We are excited to launch our enhanced Hennessey-edition Sherco's alongside the Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Sherco Edition."

Beyond the power, performance, and capability enhancements for the truck and bikes, owners looking to get hold of a special Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Sherco Edition will benefit from the truck's comprehensive three-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Customers will also be reassured to know that Hennessey is the world's largest producer of modified Ford F-150 Raptors. Over the past decade, the company has built thousands of high-performance VelociRaptor trucks for customers all over the world.

Available for global shipping, the Sherco edition Hennessey VelociRaptor and accompanying Hennessey Edition Sherco motorcycles are available directly from Hennessey at +1 979.885.1300 or HennesseyPerformance.com, or via Sherco at ShercoUSA.com.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom G.T. and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 85 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. A Roadster variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.'

HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

About Sherco

Sherco, a French company, is the leading motorbike manufacturer in France, with its US headquarters in Texas. The company was created in 1998 by Marc Teissier and Andreu Codina, both former trial riders. Sherco manufactures Trial and Enduro bikes. It currently has a range of more than 25 vehicles. More than 15,000 motorbikes are currently produced each year on the Gard site in southern France.

The company is present throughout the world on five continents, in more than 74 countries, and works with more than 1,100 sales outlets. The company employs over 150 people in France and abroad. It is a team of enthusiasts who work every day with know-how and expertise to write the most beautiful pages of the motorbike. Sherco is involved in the World Enduro, Extreme Enduro, Rally Raid, and Trial championships. Since 1998, it has won more than 10 world championship titles in all categories. And the adventure is not about to end there.

Sherco | ShercoUSA.com

