Global Mobile Cobots Market to Generate USD 7660.4 Million by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

The growing demand for automation solutions across various sectors, increasing usage of bin-picking mobile cobots in factories & warehouses, and rising demand for mobile cobots in the automotive industry drive the global mobile cobots market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Global Mobile Cobots Market size generated USD 656.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7,660.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight the changing market dynamics. Moreover, the research extensively analyzes the major segments and sub-segments to determine the fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

An extensive analysis of every aspect of the market is covered comprehensively in 462 pages, 345 tables, and 320 figures. The report aims to guide market players, investors, and startups as they devise strategies for the next few years to achieve sustainable growth. Moreover, the research includes the COVID-19 analysis to highlight the impact on the global mobile cobots market share.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 656.1 Million Market Size in 2030 USD 7660.4 Million CAGR 30.7% No. of Pages 462 Tables 345 Figures 320 Segments Covered Component, Payload Capacity, Application, End-use Industry, and Geography Drivers Growing demand for automation solutions from various sectors Increasing usage of bin-picking mobile cobots in factories & warehouses Increasing demand for mobile cobots in the automotive industry Opportunities Growing implementation of Industry 5.0

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the mobile cobots market based on drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities. The increasing demand for mobile collaborative robots in the automotive industry, due to their high-quality output and standardization of production processes, boosts the market growth. However, the high setup cost of mobile cobots and the lack of skilled workforce to deploy & maintain robotic applications restrain the market growth.

The Lead Analyst for Semiconductor & Electronics Next Move Strategy Consulting stated, “The growing implementation of Industry 5.0 has led to a shift from robots to cobots to work robots collaboratively with humans. Mobile cobots can increase the efficiency of industrial production and offer a wide range of applications, including packaging, heavy machine tending, and material handling, which would create new opportunities in the coming years.”

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. As the population in this region rises, the demand for consumer goods also grows, resulting in increased adoption of robotics in the industries in this region. However, Europe is projected to register a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing government initiatives to encourage automation and robotics in industries for enhanced productivity and high-quality products.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their sub-segments to outline steps to consolidate presence in the mobile cobots industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the leading players in the global mobile cobots market. Leading players analyzed in the research include Universal Robots, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa, Kuka AG, Aethon, Staubli International AG, Festo, Teradyne Inc., Fetch Robotics Inc., and Precise Automation.

