Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,254 in the last 365 days.

Sabrina’s Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing Offers Fantastic Specials

BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabrina’s Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing is pleased to announce that they offer fantastic specials to make their cleaning services affordable. These specials are available for new and returning customers.

Sabrina’s Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing aims to help homeowners and businesses keep their properties pristine with quality cleaning services that promise the best results. Customers can get two free fans or vanity mirrors cleaned and free weather treatment for their first scheduled service. This new customer promotion ensures customers can experience everything the company offers. They also provide full-service in and out cleaning starting at $119 for one-story homes and $159 for two-story homes. All returning customers can refer new customers to get 10 percent off their next window cleaning service.

Sabrina’s Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing proudly offers dependable services at affordable prices to ensure all customers enjoy a clean environment. Their experienced team is one of Florida's most recommended window cleaning companies, building a reputation for quality service, professional staff, and excellent customer service.

Anyone interested in learning about their special offers can find out more by visiting the Sabrina’s Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing website or calling +1 (888) 745-4292.

About Sabrina’s Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing: Sabrina’s Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing is a full-service cleaning company offering residential and commercial services. Their experienced team aims to keep properties clean and looking fantastic. The cleaning company was founded in 1990 and has thousands of satisfied repeat customers from Gainesville to Marco Island.

Company: Sabrina’s Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing
Address: 1310 3rd Ave West
City: Bradenton
State: Florida
Zip code: 34205
Telephone number: +1 (888) 745-4292
Email address: sales@sabrinaswindowcleaning.com

Rickus
Sabrina’s Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing
+1 (888) 745-4292
sales@sabrinaswindowcleaning.com

You just read:

Sabrina’s Window Cleaning & Pressure Washing Offers Fantastic Specials

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.