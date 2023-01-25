Latin America Waterproofing Market Share, Size, Growth 2023-2028
Latin America Waterproofing Market To Register Growth During 2023-2028 Due To Burgeoning Construction SectorSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado de Impermeabilización en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, proporciona un estudio bien definido en el que se analizan los factores que configuran positivamente el mercado.
El informe examina además las limitaciones y la amenaza de la rivalidad que se plantea en el mercado, basándose en los modelos de las cinco fuerzas de Porter, junto con el análisis FODA. Además del tipo, aplicación, y las regiones clave, se estudia el mercado según las últimas tendencias y su impacto en los algoritmos del mercado. El estudio ofrece una investigación en profundidad, que abarca los indicadores de precios y los actores del mercado, abordando la dinámica y el panorama del mercado.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Waterproofing Market 2023-2028’ , provides a well-defined survey analysing the factors positively shaping the market. The report further examines the constraints and threat of rivalry posed in the market, based on Porter’s Five Forces models, along with SWOT analysis. Furthermore, according to type, application, and key regions, the market is studied by the latest trends and their impact on the market algorithms. The study offers in-depth research, encompassing the price indicators and market players, addressing the market dynamics and landscape.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2023-2028): 5,3%
El mercado latinoamericano de la impermeabilización está prosperando gracias a los menores costes de instalación y a una mayor eficiencia. Además, el mercado está experimentando una gran afluencia de agentes que innovan constantemente con nuevos materiales que contienen membranas líquidas, uno de los principales tipos de impermeabilización. Mas allá, la creciente demanda del sector de las infraestructuras y la construcción está determinando aún más la necesidad. En consecuencia, el mercado de la impermeabilización alcanzó un valor de 2400 millones de dólares en 2020.
Además, el auge en la demanda de gestión del agua en diversas industrias de uso final está impulsando el mercado en una dirección positiva. Otros factores, como la creciente urbanización y el aumento de la renta disponible en los países latinoamericanos en expansión, están determinando la demanda. Asimismo, los gobiernos regionales están invirtiendo cada vez más en proyectos de infraestructuras, lo que, a su vez, está creando un potencial de mercado en el periodo de pronóstico.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Waterproofing is the process of using water-resistant materials to make a structure or building water-resistant. Building a protected structure or material through a waterproofing technique further increases the edifice’s resilience and durability, especially during a rainy or wet season. Additionally, it strengthens storerooms and balconies, which frequently come into contact with water.
On the basis of types, the industry is fragmented into:
Liquid Membrane
Bituminous Coating
Polyurethane Membrane
Epoxy
Acrylic
Cementitious Membrane
Bituminous Membrane
Thermoplastic Membrane (PVC, Others)
By application, the market is broadly categorised into:
• Roofing and Walls
• Tunnels/Pipelines
• Bridges and Highways
• Basements and Underground Parking
• Drainage
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• México
• Colombia
• Chile
• Others
Market Trends
The passive SBS/APP waterproofing membranes are being used successfully in the construction sector for a long time, but recent innovations have contributed to the formation of hybrid membranes that, in certain circumstances, contain active barrier elements for improved performance and reliability. For instance, the rehabilitation of basement cracks is being revolutionised by carbon fibre. Although the technology has been around for more than ten years, it is now widely used and competitively priced.
With an emphasis on better goods, better technology, and greater craftsmanship, residential waterproofing is evolving. For instance, polyurethane waterproofing, which produces a liquid coating for waterproofing purposes, is increasing its market share. This polyurethane application requires considerably less skill and supervision than other waterproofing technologies like sheet membranes and other liquid-applied membranes like epoxy and acrylic. Future successful waterproofing businesses will provide a wide range of basement repair services to assist in smoothening out the cyclical waterproofing bumps.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc.
• Wacker Chemie AG
• Akzo Nobel N.V.
• Evonik Industries AG.
• Sika AG
• W.R. Grace & Co.
• Arkema S.A.
• Pidilite Industries Limited
• Betumat Quimica Ltda.
• Viapol Ltda.
• Megaflex S.A
• IMPAC Group
• Diransa San Luis S.A
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
