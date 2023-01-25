Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,585 in the last 365 days.

Universal Stainless Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

  • Q4 2022 Sales are $56.2 million, up 21.7% from Q3 2022, up 30% from Q4 2021, highest since Q1 2020
  • Record quarterly Premium Alloy sales of $13.5 million up 69% sequentially
  • Q4 2022 Gross margin declines to $2.4 million, or 4.3% of sales, due to negative surcharge/raw material cost misalignment of approximately $2.4 million and negative impact of unplanned equipment outages due in part to extreme weather of approximately $0.7 million
  • Net loss is $3.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share
  • Q4 2022 EBITDA is $1.7 million; Adjusted EBITDA is $2.1 million
  • Quarter-end Backlog reaches new record of $287.9 million, up 17% from record Q3 2022, and up 114% from Q4 2021

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAP) today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2022 in line with its announcement of preliminary results on January 19.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $56.2 million, an increase of 21.7% from $46.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, and 30.0% higher than net sales of $43.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 net sales reached the highest level since the first quarter of 2020. Full year 2022 net sales increased 29.6% to $202.1 million from $155.9 million recorded for full year 2021.

Sales of premium alloys in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $13.5 million, or 24.1% of sales. That represents an increase of 69.3% from $8.0 million, or 17.3% of sales, in the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of 92.0% from $7.0 million, or 16.3% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Premium alloy sales for full year 2022 increased 48.3% to $39.2 million, or 19.4% of sales, from $26.4 million, or 16.9% of sales, for full year 2021.  

The Company's premium alloy sales are mainly driven by aerospace demand.   Fourth quarter 2022 aerospace sales increased to $40.1 million, or 71.3% of sales, up 26.5% from the 2022 third quarter and up 55.5% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 aerospace market sales rose 50.2% to $137.5 million from $91.5 million in 2021.

The Company noted that its higher premium product and aerospace sales delivered gross margin expansion, but as previously reported, this was more than offset by two primary factors having a negative impact on the Company’s gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022: negative misalignment between surcharges and raw material costs of approximately $2.4 million and a negative impact from unplanned equipment outages of $0.7 million. In addition, lingering impacts of the previous liquid metal spill at its Bridgeville location had an estimated $0.3 million negative impact. As a result, gross margin for the 2022 fourth quarter was $2.4 million, or 4.3% of sales, compared with $3.0 million, or 6.4% of sales, in the third quarter of 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2021, gross margin was $3.7 million, or 8.7% of sales.

The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, and a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.   For full year 2022, the net loss was $8.1 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for full year 2021, which included a gain of $10 million ($1.12 per diluted share) due to forgiveness of a term note from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in July 2021.

The Company’s EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million.

Dennis Oates, Chairman, President and CEO, commented: “We achieved top-line growth in the fourth quarter in our strategic categories of premium alloys and aerospace, as sales rebounded from the third quarter.   Robust aerospace demand also drove our backlog to a new record of $288 million, an increase of 17% from the record level achieved in the third quarter and more than double the fourth quarter of 2021.

“However, surcharges were at the lowest level of the year in the fourth quarter due to a drop in commodity prices at a time that we were shipping products with higher materials cost produced earlier in the year, resulting in a $2.4 million negative misalignment of surcharges to material costs. The outages were also impactful as they occurred at key work centers, caused by equipment breakdowns and freezing weather conditions in December. Although improving, inflation, supply chain and labor issues are lingering challenges.  

“Going forward, we expect reduced surcharge misalignment in the current quarter based on recent increases in some commodity prices including nickel. Equipment outages to date have all been resolved. Supply chain and labor issues continue to improve and we are moving forward quickly to train new employees.

“Based on those factors combined with our record backlog, we are optimistic about our sales and margin growth prospects for 2023 and beyond, especially in aerospace. It is because of the ongoing efforts and commitment of our employees that we will continue to face and overcome unexpected challenges and seize the substantial opportunity before us.”

Financial Position

Managed working capital was $145.9 million at December 31, 2022 compared with $147.4 million at September 30, 2022, and $136.9 million at year-end 2021. Inventory at the end of the 2022 fourth quarter was $154.2 million, compared with $158.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, and $140.7 million at year-end 2021. The decrease in inventory in the most recent quarter reflects easing price pressure on raw material and lower raw material on-hand, as supply chain issues have lessened allowing us to reduce our raw material stock levels.

Backlog (before surcharges) increased 17% to a new record of $287.9 million at December 31, 2022 from $246.3 million at September 30, 2022, and increased 114% from $134.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company’s total debt at December 31, 2022 was $98.4 million, compared with $86.6 million at September 30, 2022, and $69.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $1.1 million, compared with $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 capital expenditures totaled $12.1 million and are mainly related to the premium product remelt expansion in North Jackson.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call for today, January 25th, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results. Those wishing to listen to the live conference call via telephone please Click Here to register for the conference call and obtain your dial-in number and personal PIN number. A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.univstainless.com, and thereafter archived on the website through the end of the first quarter of 2023.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com.

Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain its relationships with its significant customers and market segments; the Company’s response to competitive factors in its industry that may adversely affect the market for finished products manufactured by the Company or its customers; the Company’s ability to compete successfully with domestic and foreign producers of specialty steel products and products fashioned from alternative materials; changes in overall demand for the Company’s products and the prices at which the Company is able to sell its products in the aerospace industry, from which a substantial amount of its sales is derived; the Company’s ability to develop, commercialize, market and sell new applications and new products; the receipt, pricing and timing of future customer orders; the impact of changes in the Company’s product mix on the Company’s profitability; the Company’s ability to maintain the availability of raw materials and operating supplies with acceptable pricing; the availability and pricing of electricity, natural gas and other sources of energy that the Company needs for the manufacturing of its products; risks related to property, plant and equipment, including the Company’s reliance on the continuing operation of critical manufacturing equipment; the Company’s success in timely concluding collective bargaining agreements and avoiding strikes or work stoppages; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; the Company’s ongoing requirement for continued compliance with laws and regulations, including applicable safety and environmental regulations; the ultimate outcome of the Company’s current and future litigation matters; the Company’s ability to meet its debt service requirements and to comply with applicable financial covenants; risks associated with conducting business with suppliers and customers in foreign countries; public health issues, including COVID-19 and its uncertain impact on its facilities and operations and our customers and suppliers and the effectiveness of the Company’s actions taken in response to these risks; risks related to acquisitions that the Company may make; the Company’s ability to protect its information technology infrastructure against service interruptions, data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches; the impact on the Company’s effective tax rates from changes in tax rules, regulations and interpretations in the United States and other countries where it does business; and the impact of various economic, credit and market risk uncertainties. Many of these factors are not within the Company’s control and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance suggested herein. Any unfavorable change in the foregoing or other factors could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Further, the Company operates in an industry sector where securities values may be volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Certain of these risks and other risks are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from the Company.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes discussions of financial measures that have not been determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures include earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA. We include these measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to cash generating activity of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense and noted special items such as impairments and costs or income related to special events such as periods of low activity or insurance claims. We believe that excluding these costs provides a consistent comparison of the cash generating activity of our operations. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors as they facilitate a comparison of our operating performance to other companies who also use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental operating measures. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

[TABLES FOLLOW]


UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Information)
(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
                                 
Net sales   $   56,200     $   43,225     $   202,114     $   155,934  
                                 
Cost of products sold       53,783         39,478         187,927         147,963  
                                 
Gross margin       2,417         3,747         14,187         7,971  
                                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses       5,575         4,851         21,180         20,243  
                                 
Operating loss       (3,158 )       (1,104 )       (6,993 )       (12,272 )
                                 
Interest expense       1,532         577         4,163         1,989  
Deferred financing amortization       56         56         225         225  
Gain on extinguishment of debt       -         -                 (10,000 )
Other (income), net       (59 )       (478 )       (684 )       (445 )
                                 
Loss before income taxes       (4,687 )       (1,259 )       (10,697 )       (4,041 )
                                 
Income taxes       (963 )       367         (2,624 )       (3,283 )
                                 
Net loss   $   (3,724 )   $   (1,626 )   $   (8,073 )   $   (758 )
                                 
Net loss per common share - Basic   $   (0.41 )   $   (0.18 )   $   (0.90 )   $   (0.09 )
Net loss per common share - Diluted   $   (0.41 )   $   (0.18 )   $   (0.90 )   $   (0.09 )
                                 
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding                                
Basic       8,981,382         8,924,003         8,960,830         8,907,908  
Diluted       8,981,382         8,924,003         8,960,830         8,907,908  
                                         
                                         


MARKET SEGMENT INFORMATION  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Year ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
Net Sales   2022     2021     2022     2021  
                                 
Service centers   $   41,380     $   30,219     $   144,955     $   110,404  
Original equipment manufacturers       4,358         4,094         17,230         15,011  
Rerollers       5,041         3,429         19,824         17,058  
Forgers       4,739         4,823         17,568         11,835  
Conversion services and other sales       682         660         2,537         1,626  
                                 
Total net sales   $   56,200     $   43,225     $   202,114     $   155,934  
                                 
Tons shipped       6,500         6,883         26,571         27,343  
                                 
MELT TYPE INFORMATION  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Year ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
Net Sales   2022     2021     2022     2021  
                                 
Specialty alloys   $   42,000     $   35,525     $   160,352     $   127,885  
Premium alloys *       13,518         7,040         39,225         26,423  
Conversion services and other sales       682         660         2,537         1,626  
                                 
Total net sales   $   56,200     $   43,225     $   202,114     $   155,934  
                                 
END MARKET INFORMATION **  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Year ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
Net Sales   2022     2021     2022     2021  
                                 
Aerospace   $   40,050     $   25,748     $   137,489     $   91,546  
Power generation       1,043         1,181         6,117         4,634  
Oil & gas       5,256         4,061         17,981         15,107  
Heavy equipment       5,634         9,043         27,138         34,010  
General industrial, conversion services and other sales       4,217         3,192         13,389         10,637  
                                 
Total net sales   $   56,200     $   43,225     $   202,114     $   155,934  
                                 
* Premium alloys represent all vacuum induction melted (VIM) products.  
                                 
** The majority of our products are sold to service centers rather than the ultimate end market customer. The end market information in this press release is our estimate based upon our knowledge of our customers and the grade of material sold to them, which they will in-turn sell to the ultimate end market customer.  


   
   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
                 
    December 31,  
    2022     2021  
Assets                
                 
Cash   $   2,019     $   118  
Accounts receivable, net       30,960         21,192  
Inventory, net       154,193         140,684  
Other current assets       10,392         8,567  
                 
Total current assets       197,564         170,561  
Property, plant and equipment, net       163,490         159,162  
Deferred income taxes       143         -  
Other long-term assets       2,137         909  
                 
Total assets   $   363,334     $   330,632  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                
                 
Accounts payable   $   38,179     $   24,000  
Accrued employment costs       2,790         4,303  
Current portion of long-term debt       3,419         2,392  
Other current liabilities       1,112         943  
                 
Total current liabilities       45,500         31,638  
Long-term debt, net       95,015         66,852  
Deferred income taxes       -         2,461  
Other long-term liabilities, net       3,066         3,360  
                 
Total liabilities       143,581         104,311  
Stockholders’ equity       219,753         226,321  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $   363,334     $   330,632  


                 
                 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW  
                 
    Year Ended  
    December 31,  
    2022     2021  
Operating activities:                
Net loss   $   (8,073 )   $   (758 )
Adjustments for non-cash items:                
Depreciation and amortization       19,378         19,300  
Gain on extinguishment of debt       -         (10,000 )
Deferred income tax       (2,695 )       (3,238 )
Share-based compensation expense       1,289         1,121  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable, net       (9,768 )       (3,091 )
Inventory, net       (15,078 )       (30,986 )
Accounts payable       10,507         10,938  
Accrued employment costs       (1,513 )       2,477  
Income taxes       3         (3 )
Other, net       (2,986 )       (3,729 )
                 
Net cash used in operating activities       (8,936 )       (17,969 )
                 
Investing activity:                
Capital expenditures       (12,096 )       (11,105 )
                 
Net cash used in investing activity       (12,096 )       (11,105 )
                 
Financing activities:                
Borrowings under revolving credit facility       147,921         134,120  
Payments on revolving credit facility       (124,373 )       (96,602 )
Proceeds from term loan facility       -         8,571  
Proceeds from other financing transactions, net       1,804         -  
Payments on term loan facility, capital leases, and notes       (2,412 )       (16,715 )
Issuance of common stock under share-based plans       123         193  
Payments of financing costs       (130 )       (539 )
                 
Net cash provided by financing activities       22,933         29,028  
                 
Net increase (decrease) in cash       1,901         (46 )
Cash at beginning of period       118         164  
Cash at end of period   $   2,019     $   118  


   
   
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA  
                                   
      Three Months ended     Twelve Months Ended  
      December 31,     December 31,  
      2022     2021     2022     2021  
                                   
Net loss     $   (3,724 )   $   (1,626 )   $   (8,073 )   $   (758 )
Interest expense         1,526         577         4,158         1,989  
Income taxes         (963 )       367         (2,624 )       (3,283 )
Depreciation and amortization         4,858         4,821         19,378         19,300  
EBITDA         1,697         4,139         12,839         17,248  
Share-based compensation expense         288         289         1,289         1,121  
Fixed cost absorption direct charge         -         -         1,300         6,144  
Spill costs in addition to absorption charge, net         300         -         4,060         -  
AMJP benefit         (139 )       -         (3,589 )       -  
Gain on extinguishment of debt         -         -         -         (10,000 )
Insurance-related benefit         -         (462 )       -         (462 )
Adjusted EBITDA     $   2,146     $   3,966     $   15,899     $   14,051  
                                   

 

CONTACTS:   Dennis M. Oates   Steven V. DiTommaso   June Filingeri
    Chairman,   Vice President and   President
    President and CEO   Chief Financial Officer   Comm-Partners LLC
    (412) 257-7609   (412) 257-7661   (203) 972-0186
             



Primary Logo

You just read:

Universal Stainless Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.